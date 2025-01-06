DTS Plugin

OS: ubuntu 20/22

BlueField: BlueField-2 or BlueField-3

DTS: version > 1.12

DPE service up and running

yaml configured with "DTS_CONFIG_DIR=ufm"

Add to the following line in file doca_telemetry_standalone.yaml



Command: Copy Copied! /bin/bash ", " -c ", " /usr/bin/telemetry-init.sh && /usr/bin/enable-fluent-forward.sh Command: Copy Copied! /bin/bash ", " -c ", " DTS_CONFIG_DIR=ufm /usr/bin/telemetry-init.sh && /usr/bin/enable-fluent-forward.sh



you need to load the image on the UFM server; either using the UFM GUI -> Settings -> Plugins Management tab or by loading the image via the following command:

After completing the plugin addition and refreshing the UFM GUI, a new menu item, titled DPUs, will be added to the left navigation bar.



