GRPC-Streamer Plugin

Description: Only after the server has established a session for this grpc client,add all the requested REST APIs with intervals and delta requests.

Call: AddSubscriber

Request Content Type – Message SubscriberParams

Request Data: Copy Copied! message SubscriberParams{ message APIParams { string ufm_api_name = 1 ; int32 interval = 2 ; optional bool only_delta = 3 ; } string job_id = 1 ; repeated APIParams apiParams = 2 ; }

Job_id – A unique subscriber identifier

apiParams – The list of apiParams from the above message above: ufm_api_name – The name from the known to server request api list interval – The interval between messages conducted in a stream run. Presented in seconds. only_delta – Receives the difference between the previous messages in a stream run.

Response content type: Copy Copied! message SessionRespond{ string respond= 1 ; }

Respond Types: Created a user with session and added new IP– Ok. Cannot add subscriber that do no have an established session – need to create a session before creating subscriber. The server already have the ID – need to create new session and new subscriber with a new unique ID.

Console command: Copy Copied! client create --server_ip=localhost --id=client_id --apis=events; 40 ;True,links,alarms; 10

The API’s list is separated by commas, and each modifier for the REST API is separated by a semi comma.

If the server is not given a modifier, default ones are used (where only_delta is False and interval is based on the API).