Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Fields
The following is a list of available counters which includes a variety of metrics related to timestamps, port and node information, error statistics, firmware versions, temperatures, cable details, power levels, and various other telemetry-related data.
|
Field Name
|
Description
|
Node_GUID
|
node GUID
|
Device_ID
|
PCI device ID
|
node_description
|
node description
|
lid
|
lid
|
Port_Number
|
port number
|
port_label
|
port label
|
Phy_Manager_State
|
FW Phy Manager FSM state
|
phy_state
|
physical state
|
logical_state
|
Port Logical link state
|
Link_speed_active
|
ib link active speed
|
Link_width_active
|
ib link active widthsource_id
|
Active_FEC
|
Active FEC
|
Total_Raw_BER
|
Pre-FEC monitor parameters
|
Effective_BER
|
Post FEC monitor parameters
|
Symbol_BER
|
BER after all phy correction mechanism: post FEC + PLR monitor parameters
|
Raw_Errors_Lane_[0-3]
|
This counter provides information on error bits that were identified on lane X. When FEC is enabled this induction corresponds to corrected errors. In PRBS test mode, indicates the number of PRBS errors on lane X.
|
Effective_Errors
|
This counter provides information on error bits that were not corrected by FEC correction algorithm or that FEC is not active.
|
Symbol_Errors
|
This counter provides information on error bits that were not corrected by phy correction mechanisms.
|
Time_since_last_clear_Min
|
The time passed since the last counters clear event in msec. (physical layer statistical counters)
|
hist[0-15]
|
Hist[i] give the number of FEC blocks that had RS-FEC symbols errors of value i or range of errors
|
FW_Version
|
Node FW version
|
Chip_Temp
|
switch temperature
|
Link_Down
|
Perf.PortCounters(LinkDownedCounter)
|
Link_Down_IB
|
Total number of times the Port Training state machine has failed the link error recovery process and downed the link.
|
LinkErrorRecoveryCounter
|
Total number of times the Port Training state machine has successfully completed the link error recovery process.
|
PlrRcvCodes
|
Number of received PLR codewords
|
PlrRcvCodeErr
|
The total number of rejected codewords received
|
PlrRcvUncorrectableCode
|
The number of uncorrectable codewords received
|
PlrXmitCodes
|
Number of transmitted PLR codewords
|
PlrXmitRetryCodes
|
The total number of codewords retransmitted
|
PlrXmitRetryEvents
|
The total number of retransmitted event
|
PlrSyncEvents
|
The number of sync events
|
HiRetransmissionRate
|
Recieved bandwidth loss due to codes retransmission
|
PlrXmitRetryCodesWithinTSecMax
|
The maximum number of retransmitted events in t sec window
|
link_partner_description
|
node description of the link partner
|
link_partner_node_guid
|
node_guid of the link partner
|
link_partner_lid
|
lid of the link partner
|
link_partner_port_num
|
port number of the link partner
|
Cable_PN
|
Vendor Part Number
|
Cable_SN
|
Vendor Serial Number
|
cable_technology
|
cable_type
|
Cable/module type
|
cable_vendor
|
cable_length
|
cable_identifier
|
vendor_rev
|
Vendor revision
|
cable_fw_version
|
rx_power_lane_[0-7]
|
RX measured power
|
tx_power_lane_[0-7]
|
TX measured power
|
Module_Voltage
|
Internally measured supply voltage
|
Module_Temperature
|
Module temperature
|
fast_link_up_status
|
Indicates if fast link-up was performed in the link
|
time_to_link_up_ext_msec
|
Time in msec to link up from disable until phy up state. While the phy manager did not reach phy up state the timer will return 0.
|
Advanced_Status_Opcode
|
Status opcode: PHY FW indication
|
Status_Message
|
ASCII code message
|
down_blame
|
Which receiver caused last link down
|
local_reason_opcode
|
Opcde of link down reason - local
|
remote_reason_opcode
|
Opcde of link down reason - remote
|
e2e_reason_opcode
|
see local_reason_opcode for local reason opcode
for remote reason opcode: local_reason_opcode+100
|
PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrors
|
Total number of packets marked with the EBP delimiter received on the port.
|
PortRcvErrors
|
Total number of packets containing an error that were received on the port
|
PortXmitDiscards
|
Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port because the port is down or congested.
|
PortRcvSwitchRelayErrors
|
Total number of packets received on the port that were discarded because they could not be forwarded by the switch relay.
|
ExcessiveBufferOverrunErrors
|
The number of times that OverrunErrors consecutive flow control update periods occurred, each having at least one overrun error
|
LocalLinkIntegrityErrors
|
The number of times that the count of local physical errors exceeded the threshold specified by LocalPhyErrors
|
PortRcvConstraintErrors
|
Total number of packets received on the switch physical port that are discarded.
|
PortXmitConstraintErrors
|
Total number of packets not transmitted from the switch physical port.
|
VL15Dropped
|
Number of incoming VL15 packets dropped due to resource limitations (e.g., lack of buffers) in the port
|
PortXmitWait
|
The time an egress port had data to send but could not send it due to lack of
credits or arbitration - in time ticks within the sample-time window
|
PortXmitDataExtended
|
Transmitted data rate per egress port in bytes passing through the port during the sample period
|
PortRcvDataExtended
|
The received data on the ingress port in bytes during the sample period
|
PortXmitPktsExtended
|
Total number of packets transmitted on the port.
|
PortRcvPktsExtended
|
Total number of packets received on the port
|
PortUniCastXmitPkts
|
Total number of unicast packets transmitted on all VLs from the port. This may include unicast packets with errors, and excludes link packets
|
PortUniCastRcvPkts
|
Total number of unicast packets, including unicast packets containing errors, and excluding link packets, received from all VLs on the port.
|
PortMultiCastXmitPkts
|
Total number of multicast packets transmitted on all VLs from the port. This may include multicast packets with errors.
|
PortMultiCastRcvPkts
|
Total number of multicast packets, including multicast packets containing errors received from all VLs on the port.
|
SyncHeaderErrorCounter
|
Count of errored block sync header on one or more lanes
|
PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards
|
Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port because the Switch Lifetime Limit was exceeded. Applies to switches only.
|
PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards
|
Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port because the switch HOQ Lifetime Limit was exceeded.
Applies to switches only.
|
rq_num_wrfe
|
Responder - number of WR flushed errors
|
rq_num_lle
|
Responder - number of local length errors
|
sq_num_wrfe
|
Requester - number of WR flushed errors
|
Temp_flags
|
Latched temperature flags of module
|
Vcc_flags
|
Latched VCC flags of module
|
device_hw_rev
|
Node HW Revision
|
sw_revision
|
switch revision
|
sw_serial_number
|
switch serial number
|
measured_freq_[0-1]
|
Clock frequency measurement in last 100msec
|
min_freq_[0-1]
|
Minutes of clock frequency measured. Units of 0.1 KHz
|
max_freq_[0-1]
|
Max of clock frequency measured. Units of 0.1 KHz
|
max_delta_freq_[0-1]
|
Observed max delta frequency in window of 100msec. Units of 0.1 KHz
|
snr_media_lane_[0-7]
|
SNR value on the media lane <i>. In unit scale of 1/256 dB.
The SNR value represents the electrical signal-to-noise ratio on an optical lane, and is defined as the minimum of the three individual eye SNR values.
|
snr_host_lane_[0-7]
|
SNR value on the host lane <i>. In unit scale of 1/256 dB.
The SNR value represents the electrical signal-to-noise ratio on an optical lane, and is defined as the minimum of the three individual eye SNR values.
|
tx_cdr_lol
|
Bitmask for latched Tx cdr loss of lock flag per lane.
|
rx_cdr_lol
|
Bitmask for latched Rx cdr loss of lock flag per lane.
|
tx_los
|
Bitmask for latched Tx loss of signal flag per lane.
|
rx_los
|
Bitmask for latched Rx loss of signal flag per lane.
|
phy_received_bits
|
This counter provides information on the total amount of traffic (bits) received
|
rq_general_error
|
The total number of packets that were dropped since it contained errors. Reasons for this include: Dropped due to MPR mismatch.