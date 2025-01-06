NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.17.5
Non-Optimal Links

A non-optimal link is a link between two ports that is configured to operate at a certain speed and width and is operating at a lower rate. The Non-optimal links feature helps you identify potential link failures and reduce fabric inefficiencies.

Non-optimal links can be any of the following:

  • NDR links that operate in HDR, EDR, FDR, QDR, DDR or SDR mode

  • HDR links that operate in EDR, FDR, QDR, DDR or SDR mode

  • EDR links that operate in FDR, QDR, DDR or SDR mode

  • FDR links that operate in QDR, DDR or SDR mode

  • QDR links that operate in DDR or SDR mode

  • 4X links that operate in 1X mode

The Non-Optimal Links window allows you to set the preferred action for non-optimal links.

image2019-8-1_15-46-55-version-1-modificationdate-1735920139663-api-v2.png

To set the non-optimal links policy:

From the drop-down menu, select the action for Non-optimal Links behavior.

The drop-down menu defines the default behavior. Options are: Ignore (default), Disable, and Reset.

Option

Description

Ignore

Ignore the non-optimal links

Reset

Reset all non-optimal links ports

Disable

Disable all non-optimal links ports

Reset all Non-Optimal Links allows users to reset all current non-optimal links ports on-demand.

Disable all Non-Optimal Links allows users to disable all current non-optimal links ports on-demand.
