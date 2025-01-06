Reports
UFM reports provide summarized information about selected topics. Through the different UFM WebUI tabs, you can create reports that run a series of checks on UFM components.
The table below summarizes the types of reports and provides useful links for more information.
|
Report Type
|
Description
|
WebUI
|
REST API
|
UFM Health Report
|
A report that run a series of checks related to UFM server health, including CPU, memory, license, configurations and disk monitoring.
|
Fabric Health Report
|
Through the Fabric Health tab, you can access the fabric health reports. There are two kinds of reports:
|
Topology Comparison Report
|
Reports on topology comparison, available as:
|
Daily Reports
|
The Daily Report feature collects, analyzes, and reports the most significant issues of the fabric in the last 24 hours
|
N/A