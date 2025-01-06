Telemetry2

UFM Telemetry allows the collection and monitoring of InfiniBand fabric port statistics, such as network bandwidth, congestion, errors, latency, and more.

UFM provides a range of telemetry capabilities:

Real-time monitoring views

Monitoring of multiple attributes

Intelligent Counters for error and congestion counters

InfiniBand port-based error counters

InfiniBand congestion XmitWait counter-based congestion measurement

InfiniBand port-based bandwidth data

The telemetry session panels support the following actions:

Rearrangement via a straightforward drag-and-drop function

Resizing by hovering over the panel's border

UFM Telemetry data is collected via UFM telemetry instances invoked during UFM startup.

Telemetry Instance Description REST API High-Frequency (Primary) Telemetry Instance A default telemetry session that collects a predefined set of ~30 counters covering bandwidth, congestion, and error metrics, which UFM analyzes and reports. These counters are used for: Default Telemetry Session - An ongoing session used by the UFM to display UFM WebUI dashboard charts information and for monitoring and analyzing ports threshold events (the session interval is 30 secs by default)

Real-Time Telemetry - allows users to define live telemetry sessions for monitoring small subsets of devices or ports and a selected set of counters. For more information, refer to Telemetry - User-Defined Sessions

Historical Telemetry - based on the primary telemetry and collects statistical data from all fabric ports and stores them in an internal UFM SQLite database (the session interval is 5 mins by default) For Default and Real-time Telemetry: Monitoring REST API For Historical Telemetry: History Telemetry Sessions REST API Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Instance Operates automatically upon UFM startup, offering an extended scope of 120 counters. For a list of the Secondary Telemetry Fields, refer to Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Fields. N/A

For direct telemetry endpoint access, which exposes the list of supported counters:

For the High-Frequency (Primary) Telemetry Instance, run the following command:

Copy Copied! curl http:

For the Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Instance, run the following command: