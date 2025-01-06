NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.17.5
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.17.5  UFM Bright Cluster Integration Plugin

On This Page

UFM Bright Cluster Integration Plugin

Overview

The Bright Cluster Integration plugin is a self-contained docker container managed by UFM and is managed by the REST APIs. It enables integrating data from Bright Cluster Manager (BCM) into UFM, providing a more comprehensive network perspective. This integration improves network-centered Root Cause Analysis (RCA) tasks and enables better scoping of workload failure domains.

Deployment

The Bright Cluster Integration plugin can be deployed either on the UFM Appliance or on UFM Software.

For detailed instructions on Bright Cluster Integration plugin deployment, refer to  UFM Bright Cluster Integration Plugin.

Authentication

The following authentication types are supported:

  • basic (/ufmRest)

  • client (/ufmRestV2)

  • token (/ufmRestV3)

Bright Cluster Integration UI

  1. After the successful deployment of the plugin, a new tab is shown under the UFM settings section for bright configurations management:

    BMC2-version-1-modificationdate-1735920187621-api-v2.png

    BMC1-version-1-modificationdate-1735920187360-api-v2.png

    Fill the below required configurations:

    Parameter

    Description

    Host

    Hostname or IP of the BCM server

    Port

    Port of the BCM server, is typically 8081

    Certificate

    BMC client certificate content that could be located in the BMC server machine under .cm/XXX.pem

    Certificate key

    BMC client certificate key that could be located in the BMC server machine under .cm/XXX.key

    Data retention period

    UFM erases the data gathered in the database after the configured retention period. By default, after 30 days.

  2. After you ensure you have successfully completed the plugin configuration, and that you have established a healthy connection with the BMC, navigate to the UFM Web GUI -> Managed Elements -> Devices

    BMC3-version-1-modificationdate-1735920187946-api-v2.png

Rest API

The following REST APIs are supported:

  • PUT plugin/bright/conf

  • GET plugin/bright/conf

  • GET plugin/bright/data/nodes

  • GET plugin/bright/data/jobs

For detailed information on how to interact with bright plugin APIs, refer to NVIDIA UFM Enterprise > Rest API > UFM Bright Cluster Integration Plugin REST API.
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 6, 2025
content here