Upgrading UFM on Docker Container

Note

Upgrade the UFM container based on the existing UFM configuration files that are mounted on the server. It is important to use that same directory as a volume for the UFM installation command.

In the below example /opt/ufm_files is used.

Upgrading UFM on Docker Container in Standalone Mode

  1. Stop the UFM Enterprise service. Run:

    systemctl stop ufm-enterprise

  2. Remove the existing docker image. Run:

    docker rmi mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest

  3. Load the new UFM Enterprise docker image. Run:

    docker pull mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest

  4. Run the docker upgrade command:

    docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \
-v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
-v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \
-v /opt/ufm/files/:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files/ \
mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest --upgrade

  5. Reload system manager configuration:

    systemctl daemon-reload

  6. Start UFM Enterprise service:

    systemctl start ufm-enterprise

Upgrading UFM Container in High Availability Mode

Note

As of UFM version 6.14.0, UFM upgrade on HA supports in-service upgrade, meaning UFM can continue running during the steps of the upgrade, and there is no need to stop UFM before the upgrade (although this is also supported).

  1. Remove the old docker image from the standby server. Run:

    Stand-by# docker rmi mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest

  2. Pull the new UFM Enterprise docker image on the standby server. Run:

    docker pull mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest

    Note

    At this stage, the UFM container has been updated with the latest code. The UFM data, however, will be updated during the next UFM run.

  3. Perform a failover to start UFM on the upgraded node. On the master node, run:

    ufm_ha_cluster failover

    Note

    When UFM starts, it will automatically update the UFM configuration.

  4. Repeat steps 1-2 on the un-upgraded node (previous Master node).

  5. On both servers, download and extract the latest UFM HA package. Run:

    wget https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/UFM/ufm_ha_5.5.0-9.tgz

  6. Stop the UFM HA cluster, run the following command on the Master server:

    ufm_ha_cluster stop

  7. On both the Master and Standby servers, execute the upgrade command from within the extracted HA package. Ensure you run it first on the Standby server, then on the Master server:

    ./install.sh --upgrade

  8. Start the UFM HA cluster by running this command on the Master server:

    ufm_ha_cluster start

