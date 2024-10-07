UFM User Authentication is based on standard Apache User Authentication or Internal UFM Authentication Server.

Each Web Service client application must authenticate against the UFM server to gain access to the system.

The available authentication methods supported by UFM are as follows:

Authentication Method Description UFM Related Prefix REST API Reference Basic Authentication Based on user and password, provided by the client. This method is enabled by default. /ufmRest Basic Authentication Session-Based Authentication A stateful authentication technique where sessions are used to keep track of the authenticated user. This method is enabled by default and is used by the UFM WebUI. /ufmRestV2 Session-Based Authentication Client-Based Authentication Refers to an end user's device proving its own identity by providing a digital certificate that can be verified by a server in order to gain access to UFM resources /ufmRest Client-Based Authentication Token-Based Authentication Token-based authentication is a protocol which allows users to verify their identity, and in return receive a unique access token. To use UFM, the user should create a token using UFM Web UI or UFM REST API /ufmRestV3 Token-Based Authentication Proxy Authentication Proxy authentication delegates the user authentication to a remote Proxy server. /ufmRestV2 or /ufmRestV3 N/A Azure AD Authentication Microsoft Azure Authentication is a service provided by Microsoft Azure, the cloud computing platform of Microsoft. It is designed to provide secure access control and authentication for applications and services hosted on Azure. /ufmRestV2 N/A Kerberos Authentication Kerberos is a protocol designed to authenticate service requests between trusted hosts over an untrusted network /ufmRestKrb N/A

There are two optional services which can provide authentication handling of UFM.