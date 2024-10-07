Bug Fixes History

Description: Fixed issue with the authentication server being repeatedly restarted by the UFM health check after the default admin password is changed

Description: Fixed issue where IB-IB go to INIT states due to failed UFM failover after enabling SHARP with PKeys

Description: Fixed issues with ALM plugin (disabled handling topology changes and limited the number of trials of creating dynamic telemetry sessions by configurable variables)

Description: Fixed issue where UFM loggings REST API omits additional contents of the log when it spans over multiple lines

Description: Fixed issue with releasing lock without acquiring when handling MC join requests from unknown source.

Description: Fixed issue where following the UFM HA upgrade from version 5.0.1-2 to version 5.3.1-2, the ufm_ha_cluster config command wiped the root partition

Description: Fixed the issue in congestion control, where cc-policy.conf file remains unchanged following the upgrade of the container version ( with no changes made by the user)

Description: UFM Web UI does not display Network Map (stuck with "please wait" message)

Description : When querying the ports, adding a cable_info=true as an argument will give cable information per port

Description: UFM error UFM NOT performed OpenSM polling for fabric changes more than 230742 seconds

Description: UFM event is not generated for a switch down

Description : After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.

Description: ufm-prolog.sh failure: hostnames are not found in the fabric after reboot

Description: Reverted setGuidsForPkey APIs for supporting SHARP reservation (in case it is enabled)

Description: UFM System Dump cannot be extracted from UFM 3.0 Enterprise Appliance host when running in high-availability mode.

Description: The network fast recovery configuration ( /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf ) is missing when UFM is deployed in Docker Container mode.

