Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
UFM Reports Enhancements
|
Added an option for excluding unhealthy ports from UFM reports based on ibdiagnet (for example: Fabric Health report, Fabric Validation tests). For more information, refer to Excluding Unhealthy Ports from Fabric Health Report.
|
Telemetry Enhancements
|
Added support for Egress Queue depth indications (as part of UFM secondary telemetry instance). For more information, refer to Exposing Performance Histogram Counters.
|
Added support for Extended Port VL Xmit Time Congestion counters (as part of UFM secondary telemetry instance).
|
UFM Configuration Adjustments
|
Added the option for auto-setting of UFM configuration based on fabric size (large scale, small scale). For more information, refer to Adjusting UFM Configuration Files Based on Fabric Size.
|
UFM Container Timezone
|
The UFM Container has been updated to operate in the host machine's time zone instead of UTC.
|
UFM Events
|
Added the ability to update thresholds, severities, and durations (TTL) for selected UFM Events.
|
Added a new UFM event for indicating asymmetric Adaptive Routing (based on SM trap). For more information, refer to Appendix - Supported Port Counters and Events.
|
Topology Changes Reports Enhancements
|
Enhanced the topology change indication from the master topology and enabled a quick drill-down to the associated topology change report. For more information, refer to Topology Compare Tab and Events & Alarms.
|
Multi-Subnet UFM
|
Added support for running UFM Fabric validation Tests from UFM Multi-Subnet Consumer. For more information, refer to Multi-Subnet UFM.
|
UFM Docker Container Deployment
|
Added support for deploying UFM as a docker on Oracle Linux 8. For more information, refer to Installation Notes.
|
UFM-HA
|
HA Deployment: Added support for deploying UFM HA on Ubuntu24.04.
|
HA Configuration: Added configurable failover criteria (management interface loss-of-link).
|
UFM System Dump Analyser
|
Introduced an internal debugging tool for more efficient analysis of UFM system dumps.
|
Plugins
|
Added support for client certificate authentication when communicating between the client and the REST over RDMA plugin server.
|
Added support for UFM Light Plugin to create a reduced UFM model and deliver a high-performance REST API.
|
Added support for the KPI plugin which periodically collects telemetry metrics and topology data from one or multiple UFM Telemetry and UFM clusters to calculate high-level Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
|
Added support for the ClusterMind plugin which collects telemetry data from multiple data sources and aggreats, streams and visualizes the backend.
|
Added the option to collect PHY link-down event indications through fast-recovery notification channels.
|
Added support for UFM plugin management using the manage_ufm_plugins.sh script.
|
Added support for a single deployment of plugins to extend functionalities of the UFM ecosystem.
|
REST APIs
|
UFM-Forge Integration
|
Added support for setting SM resource limitation. For more information, refer to the Physical-Virtual GUID Mapping REST API.
|
SHARP Jobs Performance Analysis
|
Added a new REST API which expose SHARP Job statistics data. For more information, refer to NVIDIA SHARP REST API
|
UFM Logging
|
Added caller (IP Address) and duration logging info for all REST API calls.
|
UFM Version API Enhancement
|
Added a REST API to retrieve the versions of major UFM components and enabled plugins.
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation.
Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup, as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.
The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:
RH7.0-RH7.7 / CentOS7.0-CentOS7.7
SLES12 / SLES 15
EulerOS2.2 / EulerOS2.3
Deprecated Features:
Mellanox Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
Logical server auditing
The UFM high availability script - /etc/init.d/ufmha - is no longer supported
The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead
As of UFM Enterprise v6.18.0, UFM Agent discovery will be disabled by default, and managed switches will be discovered in-band
As of UFM Enterprise v6.18.0, the ibdiagpath diagnostic utility is deprecated
As of UFM Enterprise version 6.14.0, UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported
As of UFM Enterprise v6.12.0, the Logical Elements tab is removed
Removed the following fabric validation tests: CheckPortCounters & CheckEffectiveBER
In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.
For example:
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)
The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script