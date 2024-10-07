Document Revision History
|
Release
|
Date
|
Description
|
6.18.2
|
Sep 25, 2024
|
Updated Bug Fixes in This Release
|
6.18.0
|
Aug 14, 2024
|
Updated:
Added:
|
6.17.2
|
Jun 24, 2024
|
Added bug fix (Ref #3912416) to Bug Fixes in This Release
|
Jun 26, 2024
|
Updated:
|
6.17.1
|
May 28, 2024
|
Updated:
Added Fast-API Plugin
|
Jun 17, 2024
|
|
6.17.0
|
May 7, 2024
|
Introduced a minor reorganization of the document.
Updated:
Added:
|
May 13, 2024
|
Updated:
|
May 24, 2024
|
Updated:
|
6.16.0
|
Feb 8, 2024
|
Updated:
Added:
|
Mar 6, 2024
|
Updated:
|
6.15.2
|
Jan 4, 2024
|
Updated:
|
Jan 23, 2024
|
Added a note to Installation Notes about the UFM SM version
|
6.15.1
|
Dec 14, 2023
|
Updated:
Added:
|
Dec 19, 2023
|
|
6.15.0
|
Nov 5, 2023
|
Updated:
Added
|
6.14.1
|
Aug 31, 2023
|
Updated:
|
Oct 17, 2023
|
Updated:
|
6.14.0
|
Aug 10, 2023
|
Updated:
Added:
|
6.13.1
|
May 18, 2023
|
Updated:
|
6.13.0
|
May 5, 2023
|
Updated:
Added:
|
May 9, 2023
|
Updated
|
6.12.1
|
Feb 19, 2023
|
Updated
|
Mar 1, 2023
|
Updated Changes and New Features
|
Mar 16, 2023
|
Updated Changes and New Features - Added MFT package integration details
|
Mar 27, 2023
|
Updated UFM Server Communication with Externally Managed Switches
|
6.12.0
|
Feb 2, 2023
|
Updated:
Added:
Removed:
|
Feb 6, 2023
|
Updated Troubleshooting
|
6.11.1
|
Dec 1, 2022
|
Updated:
|
Dec 19, 2022
|
Updated Changes and New Features