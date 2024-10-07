Document Revision History

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.18.2
Release

Date

Description

6.18.2

Sep 25, 2024

Updated Bug Fixes in This Release

6.18.0

Aug 14, 2024

Updated:

Added:

6.17.2

Jun 24, 2024

Added bug fix (Ref #3912416) to Bug Fixes in This Release

Jun 26, 2024

Updated:

6.17.1

May 28, 2024

Updated:

Added Fast-API Plugin

Jun 17, 2024

6.17.0

May 7, 2024

Introduced a minor reorganization of the document.

Updated:

Added:

May 13, 2024

Updated:

May 24, 2024

Updated:

6.16.0

Feb 8, 2024

Updated:

Added:

Mar 6, 2024

Updated:

6.15.2

Jan 4, 2024

Updated:

Jan 23, 2024

Added a note to Installation Notes about the UFM SM version

6.15.1

Dec 14, 2023

Updated:

Added:

Cable Validation Report in Subnet Merger

Dec 19, 2023

6.15.0

Nov 5, 2023

Updated:

Added

6.14.1

Aug 31, 2023

Updated:

Oct 17, 2023

Updated:

System Requirements

6.14.0

Aug 10, 2023

Updated:

Added:

6.13.1

May 18, 2023

Updated:

6.13.0

May 5, 2023

Updated:

Added:

May 9, 2023

Updated

6.12.1

Feb 19, 2023

Updated

Mar 1, 2023

Updated Changes and New Features

Mar 16, 2023

Updated Changes and New Features - Added MFT package integration details

Mar 27, 2023

Updated UFM Server Communication with Externally Managed Switches

6.12.0

Feb 2, 2023

Updated:

Added:

Removed:

  • UFM Logical Elements tab from the Web UI

Feb 6, 2023

Updated Troubleshooting

6.11.1

Dec 1, 2022

Updated:

Dec 19, 2022

Updated Changes and New Features

