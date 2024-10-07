High-Frequency (Primary) Telemetry Fields
The following is a list of available counters which includes a variety of metrics related to timestamps, port and node information, error statistics, firmware versions, temperatures, cable details, power levels, and various other telemetry-related data.
|
Field Name
|
Description
|
timestamp
|
source_id
|
tag
|
node_guid
|
node GUID
|
port_guid
|
Port GUID
|
port_num
|
Port Number
|
PortXmitDataExtended
|
Transmitted data rate per egress port in bytes passing through the port during the sample period
|
PortRcvDataExtended
|
The received data on the ingress port in bytes during the sample period
|
PortXmitPktsExtended
|
Total number of packets transmitted on the port.
|
PortRcvPktsExtended
|
Total number of packets received on the port
|
SymbolErrorCounterExtended
|
This counter provides information on error bits that were not corrected by phy correction mechanisms.
|
LinkErrorRecoveryCounterExtended
|
Total number of times the Port Training state machine has successfully completed the link error recovery process.
|
LinkDownedCounterExtended
|
Perf.PortCounters
|
PortRcvErrorsExtended
|
Total number of packets containing an error that were received on the port
|
PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrorsExtended
|
Total number of packets marked with the EBP delimiter received on the port.
|
PortRcvSwitchRelayErrorsExtended
|
Total number of packets received on the port that were discarded because they could not be forwarded by the switch relay.
|
PortXmitDiscardsExtended
|
Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port because the port is down or congested.
|
PortXmitConstraintErrorsExtended
|
Total number of packets not transmitted from the switch physical port.
|
PortRcvConstraintErrorsExtended
|
Total number of packets received on the switch physical port that are discarded.
|
LocalLinkIntegrityErrorsExtended
|
The number of times that the count of local physical errors exceeded the threshold specified by LocalPhyErrors
|
ExcessiveBufferOverrunErrorsExtended
|
The number of times that OverrunErrors consecutive flow control update periods occurred, each having at least one overrun error
|
VL15DroppedExtended
|
Number of incoming VL15 packets dropped due to resource limitations (e.g., lack of buffers) in the port
|
PortXmitWaitExtended
|
The time an egress port had data to send but could not send it due to lack of
credits or arbitration - in time ticks within the sample-time window
|
hist[0-4]
|
Hist[i] give the number of FEC blocks that had RS-FEC symbols errors of value i or range of errors
|
infiniband_CBW
|
Normalized_CBW
|
NormalizedXW
|
Normalized_XmitData
The following is a list of available counters which includes a variety of metrics related to timestamps, port and node information, error statistics, firmware versions, temperatures, cable details, power levels, and various other telemetry-related data.
|
Field Name
|
Description
|
timestamp
|
source_id
|
tag
|
node_guid
|
node GUID
|
port_guid
|
Port GUID
|
port_num
|
Port Number
|
PortXmitDataExtended
|
Transmitted data rate per egress port in bytes passing through the port during the sample period
|
PortRcvDataExtended
|
The received data on the ingress port in bytes during the sample period
|
PortXmitPktsExtended
|
Total number of packets transmitted on the port.
|
PortRcvPktsExtended
|
Total number of packets received on the port
|
SymbolErrorCounterExtended
|
LinkErrorRecoveryCounterExtended
|
LinkDownedCounterExtended
|
PortRcvErrorsExtended
|
PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrorsExtended
|
PortRcvSwitchRelayErrorsExtended
|
PortXmitDiscardsExtended
|
PortXmitConstraintErrorsExtended
|
PortRcvConstraintErrorsExtended
|
LocalLinkIntegrityErrorsExtended
|
ExcessiveBufferOverrunErrorsExtended
|
VL15DroppedExtended
|
PortXmitWaitExtended
|
hist[0-4]
|
Hist[i] give the number of FEC blocks that had RS-FEC symbols errors of value i or range of errors
|
infiniband_CBW
|
Normalized_CBW
|
NormalizedXW
|
Normalized_XmitData