NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.18.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.18.2  Installing UFM Docker Container Mode

On This Page

Installing UFM Docker Container Mode

General Prerequisites

  • MLNX_OFED must be installed on the server that will run UFM Docker

  • For UFM to work, you must have an InfiniBand port configured with an IP address and in "up" state.

    Note

    For InfiniBand support, please refer to NVIDIA Inbox Drivers , or MLNX_OFED guides.

  • Make sure to stop the following services before running UFM Docker container, as it utilizes the same default ports that they do: Pacemaker, httpd, OpenSM, and Carbon.

  • If firewall is running on the host, please make sure to add an allow rule for UFM used ports (listed below):

    Note

    If the default ports used by UFM are changed in UFM configuration files, make sure to open the modified ports on the host firewall.

    • 80 (TCP) and 443 (TPC) are used by WS clients (Apache Web Server)

    • 8000 (UDP) is used by the UFM server to listen for REST API requests (redirected by Apache web server)

    • 6306 (UDP) is used for multicast request communication with the latest UFM Agents

    • 8005 (UDP) is used as a UFM monitoring listening port

    • 8888 (TCP) is used by DRBD to communicate between the UFM Primary and Standby servers

    • 2022 (TCP) is used for SSH

Prerequisites for Upgrading UFM Docker Container

  • Supported versions for upgrade are UFM v.6.10.0 and above.

  • UFM files directory from previous container version mounted on the host.

Step 1: Loading UFM Docker Image

To load the UFM docker image, pull the latest image from docker hub:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker pull mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest

Note

You can see full usage screen for ufm-installation by running the container with -h or -help flag:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker run --rm mellanox/ufm-enterprise-installer:latest -h

If an Internet connection is not available, perform the following:

  • Copy the UFM image to your machine.

  • Load the image from the file using this command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    docker image load -i <image-path>

Step 2: Installing UFM Docker

Installation Command Usage

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \
-v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
-v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \
-v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \
-v [LICENSE_DIRECTORY]:/installation/ufm_licenses/ \
mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \
--install [OPTIONS]

Modify the variables in the installation command as follows:

  • [UFM_LICENSES_DIR]: UFM license file or files location.

    Note

    Example: If your license file or files are located under /downloads/ufm_license_files/ then you must set this volume to be -v /downloads/ufm_license_files/:/installation/ufm_licenses/

  • [OPTIONS]: UFM installation options. For more details see the table below.

Command Options

Flag

Description

Default Value

-f | --fabric-interface

IB fabric interface name.

ib0

-g | --mgmt-interface

Management interface name.

eth0

-h | --help

Show help

N/A

-m | --multisubnet-consumer

UFM Multisubnet Consumer mode

N/A

Installation Modes

UFM Enterprise installer supports several deployment modes:
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 7, 2024
content here