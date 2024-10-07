The default plugin bundle contains the NDT, TFS, KPI, PMC, and Cluster Minders plugins, packaged in a tarball file. To download this bundle, refer to NVIDIA's Licensing Portal .

To deploy the plugin bundle within the UFM ecosystem, follow these steps:

For a UFM Bare Metal Deployment:

Download the bundle from NVIDIA's Licensing Portal. Run the following command: Copy Copied! /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh deploy-bundle -f <plugins bundle file name>

For Docker Container-based UFM Deployment:

Download the bundle from NVIDIA's Licensing Portal and move the file to the /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data directory. Run the following command: Copy Copied! docker exec ufm /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh deploy-bundle -f /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/<plugins bundle file name>

All plugin images from the tarball will be deployed to UFM. The process may take some time, and progress, including any error messages, will be displayed in the terminal.