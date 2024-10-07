Threshold-Crossing Events Reference
This reference lists the threshold-based events that UFM supports, each including a set of attributes listed below. You can view these messages through TBD. For details about configuring notifications for these events, refer to TBD.
Event ID: Unique event identifier
Event Name: Short description of the event
To log: A flag which defines whether the event will be sent to UFM events log or not (1 or 0, respectively).
Alarm: A flag which defines whether UFM alarm is generated when the specified event is triggered by UFM (1 means an alarm is generated). Alarms are used to allow a notification with significant indication.
Default Severity: Indicates the alarm severity (Info, Warning, Minor, Critical)
Default Threshold: Event dependent threshold (for example, event occurrence, counter threshold or temperature threshold).
Default TTL: TTL (Alarm Time to Live) sets the time during which the alarm on the event is visible on UFM Web UI. TTL is defined in seconds. CAUTION: Setting the TTL to 0 makes the alarm permanent, meaning that the alarm does not disappear from the Web UI until cleared manually.
Related Object: The object (context) to which the UFM event is related to (port, switch, gateway, grid, etc).
Category: Indicates the category to which the event is related to.
Source: Indicates the origin source of the specified event (SM, Telemetry, Licensing, UFM)
For information about defining event policy, see Configuring Event Management.
|
Event ID
|
Event Name
|
To Log
|
Alarm
|
Default Severity
|
Default Threshold
|
Default TTL
|
Related Object
|
Category
|
Source
|
64
|
GID Address In Service
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
65
|
GID Address Out of Service
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
66
|
New MCast Group Created
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
67
|
MCast Group Deleted
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
110
|
Symbol Error
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
200
|
300
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
Telemetry
|
111
|
Link Error Recovery
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
Telemetry
|
112
|
Link Downed
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
Telemetry
|
113
|
Port Receive Errors
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
5
|
300
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
Telemetry
|
114
|
Port Receive Remote Physical Errors
|
0
|
0
|
Minor
|
5
|
300
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
Telemetry
|
115
|
Port Receive Switch Relay Errors
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
999
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Configuration
|
Telemetry
|
116
|
Port Xmit Discards
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
200
|
300
|
Port
|
Communication Error
|
Telemetry
|
117
|
Port Xmit Constraint Errors
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
200
|
300
|
Port
|
Communication Error
|
Telemetry
|
118
|
Port Receive Constraint Errors
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
200
|
300
|
Port
|
Communication Error
|
Telemetry
|
119
|
Local Link Integrity Errors
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
5
|
300
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
Telemetry
|
120
|
Excessive Buffer Overrun Errors
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
100
|
300
|
Port
|
Communication Error
|
Telemetry
|
121
|
VL15 Dropped
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
50
|
300
|
Port
|
Communication Error
|
Telemetry
|
122
|
Congested Bandwidth (%) Threshold Reached
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
10
|
300
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
Telemetry
|
123
|
Port Bandwidth (%) Threshold Reached
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
95
|
300
|
Port
|
Communication Error
|
Telemetry
|
130
|
Non-optimal link width
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
SM
|
134
|
T4 Port Congested Bandwidth
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
10
|
300
|
Port
|
Communication Error
|
Telemetry
|
141
|
Flow Control Update Watchdog Timer Expired
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
SM
|
144
|
Capability Mask Modified
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
145
|
System Image GUID changed
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Communication Error
|
SM
|
156
|
Link Speed Enforcement Disabled
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
0
|
300
|
Site
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
250
|
Running in Limited Mode
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
Licensing
|
251
|
Switching to Limited Mode
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
Licensing
|
252
|
License Expired
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
Licensing
|
253
|
Duplicated licenses
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
Licensing
|
254
|
License Limit Exceeded
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
Licensing
|
255
|
License is About to Expire
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
Licensing
|
256
|
Bad M_Key
|
1
|
0
|
Minor
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Security
|
SM
|
257
|
Bad P_Key
|
1
|
0
|
Minor
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Security
|
SM
|
258
|
Bad Q_Key
|
1
|
0
|
Minor
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Security
|
SM
|
259
|
Bad P_Key Switch External Port
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Security
|
SM
|
328
|
Link is Up
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Link
|
Fabric Topology
|
SM
|
329
|
Link is Down
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Site
|
Fabric Topology
|
SM
|
331
|
Node is Down
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Site
|
Fabric Topology
|
SM
|
332
|
Node is Up
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Site
|
Fabric Topology
|
SM
|
336
|
Port Action Succeeded
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
337
|
Port Action Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Minor
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
338
|
Device Action Succeeded
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
339
|
Device Action Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Minor
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
344
|
Partial Switch ASIC Failure
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
370
|
Gateway Ethernet Link State Changed
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Gateway
|
Gateway
|
SM
|
371
|
Gateway Reregister Event Received
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Gateway
|
Gateway
|
SM
|
372
|
Number of Gateways Changed
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Gateway
|
Gateway
|
SM
|
373
|
Gateway will be Rebooted
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Gateway
|
Gateway
|
SM
|
374
|
Gateway Reloading Finished
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Gateway
|
Gateway
|
SM
|
380
|
Switch Upgrade Error
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
381
|
Switch Upgrade Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
328
|
Module status NOT PRESENT
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
420
|
Switch
|
Module Status
|
UFM
|
383
|
Host Upgrade Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Computer
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
384
|
Switch Module Powered Off
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
420
|
Switch
|
Module Status
|
UFM
|
385
|
Switch FW Upgrade Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
386
|
Switch SW Upgrade Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
387
|
Switch Upgrade Finished
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
388
|
Host FW Upgrade Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Computer
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
389
|
Host SW Upgrade Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Computer
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
391
|
Switch Module Removed
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Fabric Notification
|
Switch
|
392
|
Module Temperature Threshold Reached
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
40
|
0
|
Module
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
393
|
Switch Module Added
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Fabric Notification
|
Switch
|
394
|
Module Status FAULT
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
420
|
Switch
|
Module Status
|
Switch
|
395
|
Device Action Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
396
|
Site Action Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
397
|
Site Action Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Minor
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
398
|
Switch Chip Added
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Fabric Notification
|
Switch
|
399
|
Switch Chip Removed
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Fabric Notification
|
Switch
|
403
|
Device Pending Reboot
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
300
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
404
|
System Information is missing
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
300
|
Switch
|
Communication Error
|
UFM
|
405
|
Switch Identity Validation Failed
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
300
|
Switch
|
Communication Error
|
UFM
|
406
|
Switch System Information is missing
|
1
|
1
|
Waring
|
1
|
300
|
Switch
|
Communication Error
|
UFM
|
407
|
COMEX Ambient Temperature Threshold Reached
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
60
|
300
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
408
|
Switch is Unresponsive
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Switch
|
Communication Error
|
UFM
|
502
|
Device Upgrade Finished
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
506
|
Device Upgrade Finished
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
508
|
Core Dump Created
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
510
|
SM Failover
|
0
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
511
|
SM State Change
|
0
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
512
|
SM UP
|
0
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
513
|
SM System Log Message
|
0
|
1
|
Minor
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
514
|
SM LID Change
|
0
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
515
|
Fabric Health Report Info
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM
|
516
|
Fabric Health Report Warning
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM
|
517
|
Fabric Health Report Error
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM
|
518
|
UFM-related process is down
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
519
|
Logs purge failure
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
520
|
Restart of UFM-related process succeeded
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
521
|
UFM is being stopped
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
522
|
UFM is being restarted
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
523
|
UFM failover is being attempted
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
524
|
UFM cannot connect to DB
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
525
|
Disk utilization threshold reached
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
526
|
Memory utilization threshold reached
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
527
|
CPU utilization threshold reached
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
528
|
Fabric interface is down
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
529
|
UFM standby server problem
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
530
|
SM is down
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
531
|
DRBD Bad Condition
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
532
|
Remote UFM-SM Sync
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
533
|
Remote UFM-SM problem
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Site
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
535
|
MH Purge Failed
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
536
|
UFM Health Watchdog Info
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
537
|
UFM Health Watchdog Critical
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
538
|
Time Diff Between HA Servers
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
539
|
DRBD TCP Connection Performance
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
900
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
540
|
Daily Report Completed successfully
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
541
|
Daily Report Completed with Error
|
1
|
0
|
Minor
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
542
|
Daily Report Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
543
|
Daily Report Mail Sent successfully
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
544
|
Daily Report Mail Sent Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Minor
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
545
|
SM is not responding
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
560
|
User Connected
|
Security
|
UFM
|
561
|
User Disconnected
|
Security
|
UFM
|
602
|
UFM Server Failover
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Site
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM
|
603
|
Events Suppression
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
0
|
300
|
Site
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
604
|
Report Succeeded
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
605
|
Report Failed
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
606
|
Correction Attempts Paused
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Site
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM
|
701
|
Non-optimal Link Speed
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
UFM
|
702
|
Unhealthy IB Port
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
SM
|
703
|
Fabric Collector Connected
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
704
|
Fabric Collector Disconnected
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
750
|
High data retransmission count on port
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
500
|
1
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
SM
|
901
|
Fabric Configuration Started
|
0
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM
|
902
|
Fabric Configuration Completed
|
0
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM
|
903
|
Fabric Configuration Failed
|
0
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM
|
904
|
Device Configuration Failure
|
0
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM
|
905
|
Device Configuration Timeout
|
0
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM
|
906
|
Provisioning Validation Failure
|
0
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM
|
907
|
Switch is Down
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Site
|
Fabric Topology
|
UFM
|
908
|
Switch is Up
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Site
|
Fabric Topology
|
UFM
|
909
|
Director Switch is Down
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Site
|
Fabric Topology
|
UFM
|
910
|
Director Switch is Up
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Site
|
Fabric Topology
|
UFM
|
911
|
Module Temperature Low Threshold Reached
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
60
|
300
|
Module
|
Hardware
|
Telemetry
|
912
|
Module Temperature High Threshold Reached
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
60
|
300
|
Module
|
Hardware
|
Telemetry
|
913
|
Module High Voltage
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
10
|
420
|
Switch
|
Module Status
|
Telemetry
|
914
|
Module High Current
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
10
|
420
|
Switch
|
Module Status
|
Telemetry
|
915
|
BER_ERROR
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1e-8
|
420
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
Telemetry
|
916
|
BER_WARNING
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1e-13
|
420
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
Telemetry
|
917
|
SYMBOL_BER_ERROR
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
10
|
420
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
Telemetry
|
918
|
High Symbol BER reported
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
10
|
420
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
Telemetry
|
919
|
Cable Temperature High
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
0
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
Telemetry
|
920
|
Cable Temperature Low
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
0
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
Telemetry
|
1300
|
SM_SAKEY_VIOLATION
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
5300
|
Port
|
Security
|
SM
|
1301
|
SM_SGID_SPOOFED
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
5300
|
Port
|
Security
|
SM
|
1302
|
SM_RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
5300
|
Port
|
Security
|
SM
|
1303
|
SM_MULTICAST_GROUPS_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
5300
|
Port
|
Security
|
SM
|
1304
|
SM_SERVICES_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
5300
|
Port
|
Security
|
SM
|
1305
|
SM_EVENT_SUBSCRIPTION_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
5300
|
Port
|
Security
|
SM
|
1306
|
Unallowed SM was detected in the fabric
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
1307
|
SMInfo SET request was received from unallowed SM
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
1309
|
SM was detected with non-matching SMKey
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
1310
|
Duplicated node GUID was detected
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
1311
|
Duplicated port GUID was detected
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
1312
|
Switch was Rebooted
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM
|
1315
|
Topo Config File Error
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM
|
1316
|
Topo Config Subnet Mismatch
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
Topodiff
|
1400
|
High Ambient Temperature
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1401
|
High Fluid Temperature
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1402
|
Low Fluid Level
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1403
|
Low Supply Pressure
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1404
|
High Supply Pressure
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1405
|
Low Return Pressure
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1406
|
High Return Pressure
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1407
|
High Differential Pressure
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1408
|
Low Differential Pressure
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1409
|
System Fail Safe
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1410
|
Fault Critical
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1411
|
Fault Pump1
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1412
|
Fault Pump2
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1413
|
Fault Fluid Level Critical
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1414
|
Fault Fluid Over Temperature
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1415
|
Fault Primary DC
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1416
|
Fault Redundant DC
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1417
|
Fault Fluid Leak
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1418
|
Fault Sensor Failure
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1419
|
Cooling Device Monitoring Error
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
0
|
1
|
Grid
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1420
|
Cooling Device Communication Error
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Switch
|
1500
|
New cable detected
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Link
|
Security
|
UFM
|
1502
|
Cable detected in a new location
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Link
|
Security
|
UFM
|
1503
|
Duplicate Cable Detected
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Link
|
Security
|
UFM
|
1315
|
Topo Config File Error
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM
|
1504
|
SHARP Allocation Succeeded
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1505
|
SHARP Allocation Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1506
|
SHARP Deallocation Succeeded
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1507
|
SHARP Deallocation Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1508
|
Device Collect System Dump Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
1509
|
Device Collect System Dump Finished
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
1510
|
Device Collect System Dump Error
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
1511
|
Virtual Port Added
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
1512
|
Virtual Port Removed
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
SM
|
1513
|
Burn Cables Transceivers Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
1514
|
Burn Cables Transceivers Finished
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
1515
|
Burn Cables Transceivers Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
1516
|
Activate Cables Transceivers FW Finished
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
1517
|
Activate Cables Transceivers FW Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
UFM
|
1520
|
Aggregation Node Discovery Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1521
|
Job Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1522
|
Job Ended
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1523
|
Job Start Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1524
|
Job Error
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1525
|
Trap QP Error
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1526
|
Trap Invalid Request
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1527
|
Trap Sharp Error
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1528
|
Trap QP Alloc timeout
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1529
|
Trap AMKey Violation
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1530
|
Unsupported Trap
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1531
|
Reservation Updated
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1532
|
Sharp is not Responding
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1533
|
Agg Node Active
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1534
|
Agg Node Inactive
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1535
|
Trap AMKey Violation Triggered by AM
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
SHARP
|
1550
|
Guids Were Added to Pkey
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM
|
1551
|
Guids Were Removed from Pkey
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM
|
1600
|
VS/CC Classes Key Violation
|
Security
|
SM
|
1602
|
PCI Speed Degradation Warning
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM
|
1603
|
PCI Width Degradation Warning
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
UFM