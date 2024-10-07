On This Page
UFM Plugins
UFM plugin management can be done either via the manage_ufm_plugins.sh script or via the Web UI.
UFM Plugin Management Using themanage_ufm_plugins.sh Script
The manage_ufm_plugins.sh script, located in the /opt/ufm/scripts directory, is designed to manage UFM plugins through the command line interface.
To see the actions supported by this script, run:
/manage_ufm_plugins.sh --help
usage: manage_ufm_plugins.sh <command> [<args>]
positional arguments:
{show,get-all,enable,start,stop,disable,add,upgrade,remove_image,remove,is-running,is-enable,get-http-proxy-port,debug,deploy,deploy-bundle}
Commands
show Show plugins info
get-all get all loaded plugins
enable Enable plugin
start Start plugins
stop Stop all plugins
disable Disable plugin
add Add plugin
upgrade Upgrade plugin
remove_image Remove plugin`s image
remove Remove plugin
is-running Test plugin is running
is-enable Test plugin is enabled
get-http-proxy-port
Get plugin HTTP proxy port
debug Debug
deploy Deploy plugin image
deploy-bundle Deploy bundle of plugins
Optional Arguments:
-h, --help show
this help message and exit
-v, --version Print version information
Each supported option has its own help flag, which can be received by requesting help for a specific parameter. For example:
./manage_ufm_plugins.sh add --help
Usage:
manage_ufm_plugins.pyc <command> [<args>] add [-h] -p <[A-Za-z0-9_-] Name size:
32> [-t <[A-Za-z0-
9._-] Name size:
128>]
Optional Arguments:
-h, --help show
this help message and exit
-p <[A-Za-z0-9_-] Name size:
32>, --plugin-name <[A-Za-z0-9_-] Name size:
32> Plugin name
-t <[A-Za-z0-
9._-] Name size:
128>, --plugin-tag <[A-Za-z0-
9._-] Name size:
128> Plugin tag
The following table lists the supported commands and provides their description and information on the parameters.
|
Command
|
Description
|
Parameters
|
show
|
Shows information about running plugins
|
N/A
|
get-all
|
Gets information about deployed plugins in JSON format
|
N/A
|
enable
|
Enables plugin
|
Loaded Parameter: plugin image name
|
start
|
Starts UFM plugin
|
Loaded Parameter: plugin name
|
stop
|
Stops UFM plugin
|
Loaded Parameter: plugin name
|
disable
|
Disables UFM plugin
|
Loaded Parameter: plugin name
|
add
|
Adds UFM plugin
|
Loaded Parameter: image name
|
upgrade
|
Upgrades UFM plugin
|
Loaded Parameter: plugin name
|
remove_image
|
Removes UFM plugin’s image
|
Loaded Parameter: plugin image name
|
remove
|
Removes UFM plugin
|
Loaded Parameter: plugin name
|
is-running
|
Tests plugin is running
|
Loaded Parameter: plugin name
|
is-enable
|
Tests plugin is enabled
|
Loaded Parameter: plugin name
|
get-http-proxy-port
|
Gets plugin HTTP proxy port
|
Loaded Parameter: plugin name
|
deploy
|
Deploys plugin image
|
Loaded Parameter: -f flag with path to UFM plugin image
|
deploy-bundle
|
Deploys bundle of plugins
|
Loaded Parameter: -f flag with path to tarball file, that will contain number of UFM plugins. All the plugin images from the tar ball will be deployed to UFM. Operation could take some time. The progress of the plugin images from the tar file deployment will be printed to terminal, including error messages, if exists.