UFM Server Health Monitoring

The UFM Server Health Monitoring module is a standalone module that monitors UFM resources and processes according to the settings in the /opt/ufm/files/conf/UFMHealthConfiguration.xml file.

For example:

  • Each monitored resource or process has its own failure condition (number of retries and/or timeout), which you can configure.

  • If a test fails, UFM will perform a corrective operation, if defined for the process, for example, to restart the process. You can change the configured corrective operation. If the corrective operation is set to "None", after the defined number of failures, the give-up operation is performed.

  • If a test reaches the configured threshold for the number of retries, the health monitoring initiates the give-up operation defined for the process, for example, UFM failover or stop.

  • By default, events and alarms are sent when a process fails, and they are also recorded in the internal log file.

Each process runs according to its own defined schedule, which you can change in the configuration file.

Changes to the configuration file take effect only after a UFM Server restart. (It is possible to kill and run in background the process nohup python /opt/ufm/ufmhealth/UfmHealthRunner.pyo &.)

You can also use the configuration file to improve disk space management by configuring:

  • How often to purge MySQL binary log files.

  • When to delete compressed UFM log files (according to free disk space).

The settings in the /opt/ufm/files/conf/UFMHealthConfiguration.xml file are also used to generate the UFM Health Report.

The following section describes the configuration file options for UFM server monitoring.

UFM Health Configuration

The UFM health configuration file contains three sections:

  • Supported Operations—This section describes all the operations that can be used in tests, and their parameters.

  • Supported Tests—This section describes all the tests. Each test includes:

    • The main test operation.

    • A corrective operation, if the main operation fails.

    • A give-up operation, if the main operation continues to fail after the corrective operation and defined number of retries.

    The number of retries and timeout is also configured for each test operation.

  • Test Schedule - This section lists the tests in the order in which they are performed and their configured frequency.

The following table describes the default settings in the /opt/ufm/files/conf/UFMHealthConfiguration.xml file for each test. The tests are listed in the order in which they are performed in the default configuration file.

You might need to modify the default values depending on the size of your fabric.

For example, in a large fabric, the SM might not be responsive for sminfo for a long time; therefore, it is recommended to increase the values for timeout and number of retries for SMResponseTest.

Recommended configurations for SMResponseTest are:

  • For a fabric with 5000 nodes:

    • Number of retries = 12

    • Frequency = 10

  • For a fabric with 10000 nodes:

    • Number of retries = 12

    • Frequency = 20

Test Name / Description

Test Operation

Corrective Operation

(if Test Operation fails)

No. Retries / Give-up Operation

Test Frequency

CpuUsageTest

Checks total CPU utilization.

CPUTest

Tests that overall CPU usage does not exceed 80% (this percentage is configurable).

None

If UFM Event Burst Management is enabled, it is automatically initiated when the test operation fails

1 Retry

None

1 minute

AvailableDiskSpaceTest

Checks available disk space.

FreeDiskTest

Tests that disk space usage for /opt/ufm does not exceed 90% (this percentage is configurable).

CleanDisk

Delete compressed UFM log files under /opt/ufm

3 Retries

None

1 hour

CheckIBFabricInterface

Checks state of active fabric interface.

IBInterfaceTest

Tests that active fabric interface is up.

BringUpIBFabricInterface

Bring up the fabric interface

3 Retries

SMOrUFMFailoverOrDoNothing

35 seconds

CheckIBFabricInterfaceStandby

(HA only) Checks state of fabric interface on standby.

IBInterfaceTestOnStandby

Tests that fabric interface on standby is up.

None

1 Retry

None

1 minute

MemoryTest

Checks total memory usage.

MemoryUsageTest

Tests that memory usage does not exceed 90% (this percentage is configurable).

None

1 Retry

None

1 minute

SMProcessTest

Checks status of the OpenSM service.

SMRunningTest

Tests that the SM process is running.

RestartProcess

Restart the SM process

1 Retry

UFMFailoverOrDoNothing

10 seconds

SMResponseTest

Checks responsiveness of SM (when SM process is running).

SMTest

Tests SM responsiveness by sending the sminfo query to SM.

None

9 Retries

UFMFailoverOrDoNothing

10 seconds

IbpmTest

Checks status of the IBPM (Performance Manager) service.

ProcessIsRunningTest

Tests that the IBPM service is running.

RestartProcess

Restart the IBPM service

3 Retries

None

1 minute

ModelMainTest

Checks status of the main UFM service

ProcessIsRunningTest

Tests that the UFM service is running.

RestartProcess

Restart the UFM service

3 Retries

UFMFailoverOrDoNothing

20 seconds

HttpdTest

Checks status of the httpd service.

ProcessIsRunningTest

Tests that the httpd service is running.

RestartProcess

Restart the httpd service

3 Retries

None

20 seconds

MySqlTest

Checks status of the MySql service.

ConnectToMySql

Tests that the MySql service is running.

None

1 Retry

UFMFailoverOrDoNothing

20 seconds

CleanMySql

Purges MySql Logs

AlwaysFailTest

Fails the test in order to perform the corrective action.

PurgeMySqlLogs

Purge all MySql Logs on each test

1 Retry

None

24 hours

UFMServerVersionTest

Checks UFM software version and build.

UfmVersionTest

Returns UFM software version information.

None

1 Retry

None

24 hours

UFMServerLicenseTest

Checks UFM License information.

UfmLicenseTest

Returns UFM License information.

None

1 Retry

None

24 hours

UFMServerHAConfigurationTest

(HA only) Checks the configuration on master and standby.

UfmHAConfigurationTest

Returns information about the master and standby UFM servers.

None

1 Retry

None

24 hours

UFMMemoryTest

Checks available UFM memory.

UfmMemoryUsageTest

Tests that UFM memory usage does not exceed 80% (this percentage is configurable).

None

1 Retry

None

1 minute

UFMCpuUsageTest

Checks UFM CPU utilization.

CPUTest

Tests that UFM CPU usage does not exceed 60% (this percentage is configurable).

None

1 Retry

None

1 minute

CheckDrbdTcpConnectionPerformanceTest (HA only) Checks the tcp connection between master and standby

TcpConnectionPerformanceTest

Tests that bandwidth is greater than 100 Mb/sec and latency is less than 70 usec (configurable).

None

2 Retry

None

10 minute
Note

The Supported Operations section of the configuration file includes additional optional operations that can be used as corrective operations or give-up operations.

UFM Core Files Tracking

To receive a notification every time OpenSM or ibpm creates a core dump, please refer to the list of all current core dumps of OpenSM and ibpm in the UFM health report.

Procedure_Heading_Icon-version-1-modificationdate-1727192593277-api-v2.PNG

To receive core dump notifications, do the following:

  1. Set the core_dumps_directory field in the gv.cfg file to point to the location where all core dumps are created (by default, this location is set to /tmp).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
     core_dumps_directory = /tmp

  2. Set the naming convention for the core dump file. The name must include the directory configured in the step above.

    The convention we recommend is:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    echo "/tmp/%t.core.%e.%p.%h" > /proc/sys/kernel/core_pattern

  3. Make sure core dumps directory setting is persistent between reboots. Add the kernel.core_pattern parameter with the desired file name format to the /etc/systctl.conf file. Example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    kernel.core_pattern=/tmp/%t.core.%e.%p.%h

  4. Configure the core file size to be unlimited.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ulimit -c unlimited

  5. (Only on UFM HA master) Update the UFM configuration file gv.cfg to enable core dump tracking.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    track_core_dumps = yes

Example of Health Configuration

The default configuration for the overall memory test in the opt/ufm/files/conf/UFMHealthConfiguration.xml file is:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<Test Name="MemoryTest" NumOfRetriesBeforeGiveup="3" RetryTimeoutInSeconds="10">
    <TestOperation Name="MemoryUsageTest">
        <Parameters>
            <Parameter Name="ThresholdInPercents" Value="90"/>
        </Parameters>
    </TestOperation>   
    <CorrectiveOperation Name="None"/>
    <GiveupOperation Name="None"/>
</Test>

This configuration tests the available memory. If memory usage exceeds 90%, the test is repeated up to 3 times at 10 second intervals, or until memory usage drops to below 90%. No corrective action is taken and no action is taken after 3 retries.

To test with a usage threshold of 80%, and to initiate UFM failover or stop UFM after three retries, change the configuration to:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<Test Name="MemoryTest" NumOfRetriesBeforeGiveup="3" RetryTimeoutInSeconds="10">
    <TestOperation Name="MemoryUsageTest">
        <Parameters>
            <Parameter Name="ThresholdInPercents" Value="80"/>
        </Parameters>
    </TestOperation>   
    <CorrectiveOperation Name="None"/>
    <GiveupOperation Name="UFMFailoverOrStop"/>
</Test>

Event Burst Management

UFM event burst management can lower the overall CPU usage following an event burst by suppressing events. Event burst management is configured in the gv.cfg configuration file.

When the overall CPU usage exceeds the threshold configured by the CpuUsageTest in the /opt/ufm/files/conf/UFMHealthConfiguration.xml file, a High CPU Utilization event occurs.

This event initiates the UFM event burst management, which:

  • Suppresses events. The default level of suppression enables critical events only.

  • If, after a specified period of time (30 seconds, by default), no further High CPU Utilization event occurs, the UFM server enables all events.

To modify Event burst management configuration, change the following parameters in the gv. cfg file:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# The events' level in case events are suppressed (the possible levels are disable_all_events, enable_critical_events, and enable_all_events)
# The entire feature can be turned off using the level "enable_all_events"
suppress_events_level = enable_critical_events
# The amount of time in seconds which events are suppressed
suppress_events_timeout = 30


