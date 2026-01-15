Appendix - Switch Grouping

To facilitate the logical grouping of 1U switches into a "director-like switch" group, the UFM implements a special dedicated group of interconnected 1U switches based on a YAML configuration file. This group, which is of type "superswitch", only includes 1U switches connected to each other, with some functioning as lines and others as spines.

To access the configuration file for superswitches, users can define the path in the [SubnetManager] section of the gv.cfg file, using the variable name " super_switch_config_file_path ". For instance, the path can be specified as follows: super_switch_config_file_path=/opt/ufm/files/conf/super_switches_configuration.cfg .

It is important to note that the file must be located in the /opt/ufm/files file tree, as it should be replicated between master and slave UFM servers in a high-availability configuration.

The structure of the superswitch definition should be as follows, based on the following example: