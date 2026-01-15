Appendix: Security Features

Standard SA has a concept of trust-based requests on the SA_Key that is part of each SA MAD. A trusted request is when the SA_Key value is not equal to zero but equals the SA configured value, while an untrusted request is when the SA_Key value equals zero in the request. If a request has a non-zero SA_Key value that is different from the configured SA key, it will be dropped and reported.

When SAETM is enabled, the SA limits the set of untrusted requests allowed. Untrusted requests that are not allowed according to SAETM will be silently dropped (for the set of untrusted requests allowed, see the following section below).

SAETM feature is disabled by default. To enable it, set the sa_enhanced_trust_model parameter to TRUE.

Additional SAETM Configuration Parameters

Parameter Description sa_etm_allow_untrusted_guidinfo_rec Defines whether to allow GUIDInfoRecord as part of the SAETM set of untrusted requests allowed (see section below). sa_etm_allow_guidinfo_rec_by_vf Defines whether to drop GUIDInfoRecord from non-physical ports (see section below). sa_etm_allow_untrusted_proxy_requests Defines the behavior for proxy requests (see section below). sa_etm_max_num_mcgs/ sa_etm_max_num_srvcs/ sa_etm_max_num_event_subs Defines the registration limits in SAETM (see section below).

The following table lists the untrusted requests allowed when SAETM is enabled:

Request Request Type MCMemberRecord Get/Set/Delete PathRecord Get PathRecord GetTable (only if both destination and source are specified (e,g. only point to point)) ServiceRecord Get/Set/Delete ClassPortInfo Get InformInfo Set (for non-SM security traps) GUIDInfoRecord Set/Delete – this request can only be part of this set depending on the values of sa_etm_allow_untrusted_guidinfo_rec and sa_etm_allow_guidinfo_rec_by_vf – see elaboration below.

When sa_etm_allow_untrusted_guidinfo_rec is set to FALSE (and SAETM is enabled), the SA will drop GUIDInfoRecord Set/Delete untrusted requests.

When sa_etm_allow_guidinfo_rec_by_vf is set to FALSE (and SAETM is enabled), the SA will drop GUIDInfoRecord Set/Delete requests from non-physical ports.

In case sa_etm_allow_untrusted_guidinfo_rec=FALSE, GUIDInfoRecord Set/Delete requests will become part of the SAETM set of untrusted requests allowed. Note that if sa_etm_allow_guidinfo_rec_by_vf=FALSE, the requests will only be allowed from physical ports.

SA modification request (SET/DELETE) is identified as a proxy operation when the port corresponding with the requester source address (SLID from LRH/SGID from GRH) is diffident than the port for which the request applies:

For MCMemberRecord, when the MCMemberRecord.PortGID field does not match the requester address

For ServiceRecord, when the ServiceRecord.ServiceGID field does not match requester address

For the GUIDInfoRecord, when the LID field in the RID of the record does not match the requester address

When sa_etm_allow_untrusted_proxy_requests is set to FALSE and SAETM is enabled, untrusted proxy requests will be dropped.

When any of sa_etm_max_num_mcgs, sa_etm_max_num_srvcs or sa_etm_max_num_event_subs parameters is set to 0, the number of this parameter’s registrations can be unlimited. When the parameter’s value is different than 0, attempting to exceed the maximum number of registrations will result in the request being silently dropped. Consequently, the requester and request info will be logged, and an event will be generated for the Activity Manager.

The following parameters control the maximum number of registrations:

Parameter Description sa_etm_max_num_mcgs Maximum number of multicast groups per port/vport that can be registered. sa_etm_max_num_srvcs Maximum number of service records per port/vport that can be registered. sa_etm_max_num_event_subs Maximum number of event subscriptions (InformInfo) per port/vport that can be registered.

When requesting an operation that is not part of the SAETM set of untrusted requests, it will be silently dropped and eventually written to the SM log.

The logging of the dropped MADs is repressed to not overload the OpenSM log. If the request that needs to be dropped was received from the same requester many times consecutively, OpenSM logs it only if the request number is part of the following sequence:

0, 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200... (similar to the trap log repression).