Changes and New Features

UFM Telemetry Fluentd Streaming (TFS) Plugin 1.0.15-2 As of v1.0.15-2, the plugin pushes telemetry data to FluentD. A new flag has been introduced to enable or suppress this feature, with the default value set to true.

IB Link Resiliency Plugin 1.0.0-3 Introduced the new IB Resiliency plugin, merging ALM and PDR plugins.

ClusterMinder Plugin 1.1.7 Introduced the following changes: Switch: Support NVOS switches Add amBER data for cumulus switches HOST DTS ad-hoc mode: Collect data for " GeneralInfo " and " FirmwareConfigInfo " Data sources: Add option to add label while adding new data sources Add option to update existing data sources add option to multiple remove data sources Global changes: Histogram export to excel file Define Cluster Name via UI Component view for group differences Suspected error tab for all the services except DTS

Packet Level Monitoring Collector (PMC) Plugin 1.19.10 Bug Fixes: High and critical severity vulnerability in waitress

Plugin's failure to start web server when PMC process fails to run

PDR Deterministic Plugin 1.0.5-2 As of UFM Enterprise v6.19.0, the PDR plugin will not be supported.

Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) Plugin 2.9.1-2 As of UFM Enterprise v6.19.0, the ALM plugin will not be supported.

GNMI-Telemetry Plugin 1.2.12-5 New Features: Notification Trigger: A notification will only be generated if at least one of the subscribed counters changes when the flag include_all_data=true is set

Partition Format: The partition now supports only the format nvidia/ib/1/3/guid[guid=*]/port[port_number=*/amber/*

Strict Mode Control: A new flag, strict_collected_counters , defaults to false . This flag manages strict mode for multi-path requests. If set to true , an error will be returned indicating the path is illegal, and no subscription stream will be started. If set to false , a message will be logged, and the existing counters will be sent Bug Fixes: Fixed issue with onchange subscription: The headers for the first message when subscribing to an onchange should be a string, not an array of strings

Fixed issue with incorrect plugin version returned by capabilities

UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin 1.19.4 Bug Fixes: Issue with primary and secondary session IDs not being recognized by the plugin

Issue with switch port status not being updated

UFM Light Plugin 1.1.0-2 Improved Topology API Aligned new timestamp format with Telemetry.