Data Streaming
This section allows users to configure System Logs (syslog) streaming settings via web UI.
Field
Description
Status
Enable/disable exporting UFM logs to syslog
Mode
Export logs to local or remote syslog
Destination
Remote server IP/hostname and port in case of the remote mode
System Logs Level
Sets global syslog messages logging level. The syslog level is common for all the UFM components.
The syslog level that is sent to syslog is the highest among the syslog level and component log level as defined in the config file.
Streaming Data
Logs to export to system logs.
Note
Events logs are selected one by one from Events Policy settings when the system logs feature is enabled.
Note
Authentication service logs will be only available in case the Authentication Service is enabled