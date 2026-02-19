Initial Configuration
After installing the UFM® server software and before running UFM, perform the following:
Mandatory Configuration:
Configure General Settings in gv.cfg
Optional Configurations Options:
General Configuration options
Quality of Service
Activate and Enable Lossy Configuration Manager (Advanced License Only)
Activate and Enable Congestion Control Manager (Advanced License Only)
In most common cases, UFM is run in management mode; the UFM SM manages the InfiniBand fabric. In such cases, the only mandatory configuration is setting the fabric_interface parameter.
The fabric interface should be set to one of the InfiniBand IPoIB interfaces, which connect the UFM/SM to the fabric:
fabric_interface = ib0
By default,
fabric_interfaceis set to
ib0
fabric_interfacemust be up and running before UFM startup. Otherwise, UFM will not be able to run.
For additional configuration options, please refer to the Optional Configurations