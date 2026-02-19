Optional Configurations

Configure general settings in the conf/gv.cfg file.

Note When running UFM in HA mode, the gv.cfg file is replicated to the standby server.

SHARP Aggregation Manager is disabled by default. To enable it, set:

Copy Copied! [Sharp] sharp_enabled = true

Note Upon startup of UFM or SHARP Aggregation Manager, UFM will resend all existing tenant allocations to SHARP AM.





Copy Copied! enable_predefined_groups = true

Note By default, pre-defined groups are enabled. In very large-scale fabrics, pre-defined groups can be disabled in order to allow faster startup of UFM.





Copy Copied! multinic_host_enabled = true

Note Upon first installation of UFM 6.4.1 and above, multi-NIC host grouping is enabled by default. However, if a user is upgrading from an older version, then this feature will be disabled for them.

Note It is recommended to set the value of this parameter before running UFM for the first time.





Note Node descriptions from the black-list should not be used for Multi-NIC grouping.

During the process of host reboot or initialization/bringup, the majority of HCAs receive a default label rather than an actual, real description. To prevent the formation of incorrect multi-NIC groups based on these default labels, this feature offers the option to establish a blacklist containing possible node descriptions that should be avoided when grouping Multi-NIC HCAs during host startup. Once a legitimate node description is assigned to the host, the HCAs are organized into multi-NIC hosts based on their respective descriptions. It is recommended to configure this parameter before initiating the UFM for the first time.

For instance, nodes initially identified with descriptions listed in the exclude_multinic_desc will not be initially included in Multi-NIC host groups until they obtain an updated, genuine node description.

Modify the exclude_multinic_desc parameter in the cv.fg file:

Copy Copied! exclude_multinic_desc = localhost,generic_name_1,generic_name_2





The default multicast address is configured to an IPv4 address. To run over IPv6, this must be changed to the following in section UFMAgent of gv.cfg.

Copy Copied! [UFMAgent] ... # if ufmagent works in ipv6 please set this multicast address to FF05:0:0:0:0:0:0:15F mcast_addr = FF05:0:0:0:0:0:0:15F





The following options allow users to set the SM plugin options via the UFM configuration. Once SM is started by UFM, it will start the SM plugin with the specified options.

Copy Copied! # Event plugin name(s) event_plugin_name osmufmpi lossymgr

Add the plug-in options file to the event_plugin_options option:

Copy Copied! # Options string that would be passed to the plugin(s) event_plugin_options --lossy_mgr -f <lossy-mgr-options-file-name>

These plug-in parameters are copied to the opensm.conf file in Management mode only.

SM can use up to eight-port interfaces for fabric configuration. These interfaces can be provided via /opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg . The users can specify multiple IPoIB interfaces or bond interfaces in /opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg, subsequently, the UFM translates them to GUIDs and adds them to the SM configuration file (/opt/ufm/conf/opensm/opensm.conf). If users specify more than eight interfaces, the extra interfaces are ignored.

Copy Copied! [Server] # disabled (default) | enabled (configure opensm with multiple GUIDs) | ha_enabled (configure multiport SM with high availability) multi_port_sm = disabled # When enabling multi_port_sm, specify here the additional fabric interfaces for OpenSM conf # Example: ib1,ib2,ib5 (OpenSM will support the first 8 GUIDs where first GUID will # be extracted the fabric_interface, and remaining GUIDs from additional_fabric_interfaces additional_fabric_interfaces =

Note UFM treats bonds as a group of IPoIB interfaces. So, for example, if bond0 consists of the interfaces ib4 and ib8, then expect to see GUIDs for ib4 and ib8 in opensm.conf.

Note Duplicate interface names are ignored (e.g. ib1,ib1,ib1,ib2,ib1 = ib1,ib2).





This section is relevant only in cases where telemetry_provider=ibpm . (By default, telemetry_provider=telemetry).

To work with large-scale fabrics, users should set the set_udp_buffer flag under the [IBPM] section to "yes" for the UFM to set the buffer size (default is "no").

Copy Copied! # By deafult, UFM does not set the UDP buffer size. For large scale fabrics # it is recommended to increase the buffer size to 4MB (4194304 bits). set_udp_buffer = yes # UDP buffer size udp_buffer_size = 4194304





This allows for supporting virtual ports in UFM.

Copy Copied! [Virtualization] # By enabling this flag, UFM will discover all the virtual ports assigned for all hypervisors in the fabric enable = false # Interval for checking whether any virtual ports were changed in the fabric interval = 60





Users may configure a specific value for the SM LID so that the UFM SM uses it upon UFM startup.

Copy Copied! [SubnetManager] # 1- Zero value (Default): Disable static SM LID functionality and allow the SM to run with any LID. # Example: sm_lid=0 # 2- Non-zero value: Enable static SM LID functionality so SM will use this LID upon UFM startup. sm_lid=0

Note To configure an external SM (UFM server running in sm_only mode), users must manually configure the opensm.conf file ( /opt/ufm/conf/opensm/opensm.conf ) and align the value of master_sm_lid to the value used for sm_lid in gv.cfg on the main UFM server.





This section enables setting up the log files rotate policy. By default, log rotation runs once a day by cron scheduler.

Copy Copied! [logrotate] #max_files specifies the number of times to rotate a file before it is deleted (this definition will be applied to #SM and SHARP Aggregation Manager logs, running in the scope of UFM). #A count of 0 (zero) means no copies are retained. A count of 15 means fifteen copies are retained (default is 15) max_files = 15 #With max_size, the log file is rotated when the specified size is reached (this definition will be applied to #SM and SHARP Aggregation Manager logs, running in the scope of UFM). Size may be specified in bytes (default), #kilobytes (for example: 100k), or megabytes (for example: 10M). if not specified logs will be rotated once a day. max_size = 3

The [Logging] section in the gv.cfg enables setting the UFM logging configurations.

Field Default Value Value Options Description level WARNING CRITICAL, ERROR, WARNING, INFO, DEBUG The definition of the maub logging level for UFM components. smclient_level WARNING CRITICAL, ERROR, WARNING, INFO, DEBUG The logging level for SM client log messages event_log_level INFO CRITICAL, ERROR, WARNING, INFO, DEBUG The logging level for UFM events log messages rest_log_level INFO CRITICAL, ERROR, WARNING, INFO, DEBUG Logging level for REST API related log messages authentication_service_log_level INFO CRITICAL, ERROR, WARNING, INFO, DEBUG logging level for UFM authentication log messages log_dir /opt/ufm/files/log N/A It is possible to change the default path to the UFM log directory. The configured log_dir must have read, write and execute permission for ufmapp user (ufmapp group).In case of HA, UFM should be located in the directory which is replicated between the UFM master and standby servers.A change of the default UFM log directory may affect UFM dump creation and inclusion of UFM logs in dump. max_history_lines 100000 N/A The maximum number of lines in log files to be shown in UI output for UFM logging.

Copy Copied! [Logging] # Optional logging levels: CRITICAL, ERROR, WARNING, INFO, DEBUG. level = WARNING smclient_level = WARNING event_log_level = INFO rest_log_level = INFO authentication_service_log_level = INFO # The configured log_dir must have read, write and execute permission for ufmapp user (ufmapp group). log_dir = /opt/ufm/files/log max_history_lines = 100000

Follow this procedure to to run UFM on a static IP configuration instead of DHCP:

Modify the defined management Ethernet interface network script to be static. Run: Copy Copied! # vi /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-enp1s0 Update the required interface with the static IP configuration (IP address, netmask, broadcast, and gateway): Copy Copied! NAME= "enp1s0" DEVICE= "enp1s0" ONBOOT= "yes" BOOTPROTO= "static" IPADDR= "10.209.37.153" NETMASK= "255.255.252.0" BROADCAST= "10.209.39.255" GATEWAY= "10.209.36.1" TYPE=Ethernet DEFROUTE= "yes" Add host entries to the /etc/hosts file. Run: Copy Copied! # vi /etc/hosts 127.0.0.1 localhost localhost.localdomain localhost4 localhost4.localdomain4 ::1 localhost localhost.localdomain localhost6 localhost6.localdomain6 10.209.37.153 <hostname> Check hostname. Run: Copy Copied! # vi /etc/hostname <hostname> Set up DNS resolution at /etc/resolv.conf. Run: Copy Copied! # vi /etc/resolv.conf search mtr.labs.mlnx nameserver 8.8.8.8 Restart network service. Run: Copy Copied! service network restart Check Configuration. Run: Copy Copied! # hostname <hostname> # hostname -i 10.209.37.153

This configuration enables the UFM to send log messages to syslog, including remote syslog. The configuration described below is located in the [Logging] section of the gv.cfg file.

Field Default Value Value Options Description syslog false True or False Enables/disables UFM syslog option syslog_addr /dev/log # for remote rsyslog_hostname:514 N/A UFM syslog configuration (syslog_addr) For working with local syslog, set value to: /dev/logFor working with external machine, set value to: host:portImportant note: the default remote syslog server port is 514 As the UFM log messages could be sent to remote server, change the rsyslog configuration on the remote server The /etc/rsyslog.conf file should be edited and two sections should be uncommented as shown below:# Provides UDP syslog reception$ModLoad imudp$UDPServerRun 514# Provides TCP syslog reception$ModLoad imtcp$InputTCPServerRun 514 Restart the remote syslog service, run: service rsyslog restart ufm_syslog false True or False Sets syslog option for main UFM process logging messages - False - Not to send. True: Send smclient_syslog false True or False Sets syslog option for OpenSM logging messages - False - Not to send. True: Send event_syslog false True or False Sets syslog option for events logging messages - False - Not to send. True: Send rest_syslog false True or False Sets syslog option for UFM REST API logging messages - False - Not to send. True: Send authentication_syslog false True or False Set syslog option for UFM authentication logging messages. False - Not to send. True: Send syslog_level WARNING CRITICAL, ERROR, WARNING, INFO, DEBUG Sets global syslog messages logging level. The syslog level is common for all the UFM components. The syslog level that is sent to syslog is the highest among the syslog level and component log level defined in the above section. syslog_facility LOG_USER LOG_KERN, LOG_USER, LOG_MAIL, LOG_DAEMON, LOG_AUTH, LOG_SYSLOG, LOG_LPR, LOG_NEWS, LOG_UUCP ,LOG_CRON,LOG_AUTHPRIV, LOG_FTP, LOG_NTP,LOG_SECURITY, LOG_CONSOLE, LOG_SOLCRON Includes the remote syslog package header value for log message facility.

Copy Copied! syslog = false #syslog configuration (syslog_addr) # For working with local syslog, set value to: /dev/log # For working with external machine, set value to: host:port syslog_addr = /dev/log # The configured log_dir must have read, write and execute permission for ufmapp user (ufmapp group). log_dir = /opt/ufm/files/log # Main ufm log. ufm_syslog = false smclient_syslog = false event_syslog = false rest_syslog = false authentication_syslog = false syslog_level = WARNING # Syslog facility. By default - LOG_USER # possible facility codes: LOG_KERN,LOG_USER,LOG_MAIL,LOG_DAEMON,LOG_AUTH,LOG_SYSLOG, # LOG_LPR,LOG_NEWS,LOG_UUCP,LOG_CRON,LOG_AUTHPRIV,LOG_FTP, LOG_NTP,LOG_SECURITY,LOG_CONSOLE,LOG_SOLCRON # for reference https: syslog_facility = LOG_USER

In gv.cfg file there is a section named UnhealthyPorts and parameters in this section are used for unhealthy ports managing in UFM.

Unhealthy port state could be defined by used using UI or REST API request or reported by OpenSM or ibutilities.

UFM has an ability to check periodically fabric ports healthiness and to report unhealthy ports out or to perform automatically predefined isolation action for unhealthy ports.

In addition, using exclude_unhealthy_ports key in UnhealthyPorts section unhealthy ports could be excluded from ibdiagnet report.

By default, the value for this parameter is set as false. It means that unhealthy ports will appear in ibdiagnet reports, but if need to exclude unhealthy port from ibdiagnet reports

this parameter should be set to true and UFM server should be restarted so this action will take effect.

UFM starting flow will configure indiagnet configuration file with appropriate parameters and unhealthy ports will not appear in UFM health and Fabric health reports.

Copy Copied! [UnhealthyPorts] enable_ibdiagnet = true log_level = INFO syslog = false # scheduling_mode possible values: fixed_time/interval. # If fixed_time - ibdiagnet will run every 24 hours on the specified time - <fixed_time>. # If interval - ibdiagnet will run first time after <start_delay> minutes from UFM startup and every <interval> hours ( default scheduling mode). scheduling_mode = interval # First ibdiagnet start delay interval (minutes) start_delay = 5 # ibdiagnet run interval (hours) interval = 3 # ibdiagnet run at a fixed time (example: 23 : 17 : 35 ) fixed_time = 23 : 00 : 00 # By enabling this flag all the discovered high ber ports will be marked as unhealthy automatically by UFM high_ber_ports_auto_isolation = false # Auto isolation mode - which type of ports should be isolated. # Options: switch - switch , switch -host,all ( default : switch - switch ). auto_isolation_mode = switch - switch # Trigger Partial Switch ASIC Failure whenever number of unhealthy ports exceed the defined percent of the total number of the switch ports. switch_asic_fault_threshold = 20 # exclude unhealthy ports from ibdiagnet reports exclude_unhealthy_ports= false





The following show examples of configuration settings in the gv.cfg file:

Polling interval for Fabric Dashboard information Copy Copied! ui_polling_interval = 30

[ Optional ] UFM Server local IP address resolution (by default, the UFM resolves the address by gethostip). UFM Web UI should have access to this address. Copy Copied! ws_address = <specific IP address>

HTTP/HTTPS Port Configuration Copy Copied! # WebServices Protocol (http/https) and Port ws_port = 8088 ws_protocol = http

Connection (port and protocol) between the UFM server and the APACHE server Copy Copied! ws_protocol = <http or https> ws_port = <port number> For more information, see Launching a UFM Web UI Session.

SNMP get-community string for switches (fabric wide or per switch) Copy Copied! # default snmp access point for all devices [SNMP] port = 161 gcommunity = public

Enhanced Event Management (Alarmed Devices Group) Copy Copied! [Server] auto_remove_from_alerted = yes

Log verbosity Copy Copied! [Logging] # optional logging levels #CRITICAL, ERROR, WARNING, INFO, DEBUG level = INFO For more information, see UFM Logs.

Settings for saving port counters to a CSV file Copy Copied! [CSV] write_interval = 60 ext_ports_only = no

Max number of CSV files (UFM Advanced) Copy Copied! [CSV] max_files = 1 Note The access credentials that are defined in the following sections of the conf/gv.cfg file are used only for initialization: SSH_Server SSH_Switch TELNET IPMI SNMP MLNX_OS To modify these access credentials, use the UFM Web UI. For more information, see "Device Access".

Configuring the UFM communication protocol with MLNX-OS switches. The available protocols are: http https (default protocol for secure communication)



or configuring the UFM communication protocol after fresh installation and prior to the first run, set the MLNX-OS protocol as shown below.

Example:

Copy Copied! [MLNX_OS] protocol = https port = 443

Once UFM is started, all UFM communication with MLNX-OS switches will take place via the configured protocol.

For changing the UFM communication protocol while UFM is running, perform the following:

Set the desired protocol of MLNX-OS in the conf/gv.cfg file (as shown in the example above). Restart UFM. Update the MLNX-OS global access credentials configuration with the relevant protocol port. Refer to Device Access for help. For the http protocol - default port is 80. For the https protocol - default port is 443. Update the MLNX-OS access credentials with the relevant port in all managed switches that have a valid IP address.

The management of dynamic telemetry instances involves the facilitation of user requests for the creation of multiple telemetry instances. As part of this process, the UFM enables users to establish new UFM Telemetry instances according to their preferred counters and configurations. These instances are not initiated by the UFM but rather are monitored for their operational status through the use of the UFM Telemetry bring-up tool

For more information on the supported REST APIs, please refer to UFM Dynamic Telemetry Instances REST API.

The configuration parameters can be found in the gv.cfg configuration file under the DynamicTelemetry section.

Name Description Default value max_instances Maximum number of simultaneous running UFM Telemetries. 5 new_instance_delay Delay time between the start of two UFM Telemetry instances, in minutes. 5 update_discovery_delay The time to wait before updating the discovery file of each telemetry instance if the fabric has changed, in minutes. 10 endpoint_timeout Telemetry endpoint timeout, in seconds. 5 bringup_timeout Telemetry bringup tool timeout, in seconds. 60 initial_exposed_port Initial port for the available range of ports (range(initial_exposed_port, initial_exposed_port + max_instances)). 9003 instances_sessions_compatibility_interval Every instances_sessions_compatibility_interval minutes the UFM verifies compliance between instances and sessions to avoid zombie sessions. if 0 is configured this process won't be activate 10

The SMTrap handler is the SOAP server that handles traps coming from OpenSM.

There are two configuration values related to this service:

osm_traps_debounce_interval – defines the period the service holds incoming traps

osm_traps_throttle_val – once osm_traps_debounce_interval elapses, the service transfers osm_traps_throttle_val to the Model Main

Note By default, the SM Trap Handler handles up to 1000 SM traps every 10 seconds.





This feature allows setting the CPU affinity for the major processes of the UFM (such as ModelMain, SM, SHARP, Telemetry).

In order to increase the UFM's efficiency, the number of context-switches is reduced. When each major CPU is isolated, users can decrease the number of context-switches, and the performance is optimized.

The CPU affinity of these major processes is configured in the following two levels:

Level 1- The major processes initiation.

Level 2- Preceding initiation of the model's main subprocesses which automatically uses the configuration used in level 1 and designates a CPU for each of the sub-processes.

According to user configuration, each process is assigned with affinity.

By default, this feature is disabled. In order to activate the feature, configure Is_cpu_affinity_enabled with true, check how many CPUs you have on the machine, and set the desired affinity for each process.

For example:

Copy Copied! [CPUAffinity] Is_cpu_affinity_enabled= true Model_main_cpu_affinity= 1 - 4 Sm_cpu_affinity= 5 - 13 SHARP_cpu_affinity= 14 - 22 Telemetry_cpu_affinity= 22 - 23

The format should be a comma-separated list of CPUs. For example: 0,3,7-11.

The ModelMain should have four cores, and up to five cores. The SM should have as many cores as you can assign. You should isolate between the ModelMain cores and the SM cores.

SHARP can be assigned with the same affinity as the SM. The telemetry should be assigned with three to four CPUs.

Infiniband Quality of Service (QoS) is disabled by default in the UFM SM configuration file.

To enable it and benefit from its capabilities, set the qos flag to TRUE in the /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/opensm.conf file.

Example:

Copy Copied! # Enable QoS setup qos FALSE

Note The QoS parameters settings should be carefully reviewed before enablement of the qos flag. Especially, sl2vl and VL arbitration mappings should be correctly defined.

For information on Enhanced QoS, see Appendix – Used Ports.

When the UFM Server is connected by two or more InfiniBand ports to the fabric, you can configure UFM Subnet Manager failover to one of the other ports. When failure is detected on an InfiniBand port or link, failover occurs without stopping the UFM Server or other related UFM services, such as mysql, http, DRDB, and so on. This failover process prevents failure in a standalone setup, and preempts failover in a High Availability setup, thereby saving downtime and recovery.

Network Configuration for Failover to IB Port

To enable UFM failover to another port:

Configure bonding between the InfiniBand interfaces to be used for SM failover. In an HA setup, the UFM active server and the UFM standby server can be connected differently; but the bond name must be the same on both servers.

Set the value of fabric_interface to the bond name. using the /opt/ufm/scripts/ change_fabric_config.sh command as described in Configuring General Settings in gv.cfg. If ufma_interface is configured for IPoIB, set it to the bond name as well. These changes will take effect only after a UFM restart. For example, if bond0 is configured on the ib0 and ib1 interfaces, in gv.cfg, set the parameter fabric_interface to bond0.

If IPoIB is used for UFM Agent, add bond to the ufma_interfaces list as well.

When failure is detected on an InfiniBand port or link, UFM initiates the give-up operation that is defined in the Health configuration file for OpenSM failure. By default:

UFM discovers the other ports in the specified bond and fails over to the first interface that is up (SM failover)

If no interface is up: In an HA setup, UFM initiates UFM failover In a standalone setup, UFM does nothing



If the failed link becomes active again, UFM will select this link for the SM only after SM restart.

UFM uses a periodic system information-pulling mechanism to query managed switches inventory data. The inventory information is saved in local JSON files for persistency and tracking of managed switches' status.

Upon UFM start up, UFM loads the saved JSON files to present them to the end user via REST API or UFM WebUI.

After UFM startup is completed, UFM pulls all managed switches data and updates the JSON file and the UFM model periodically (the interval is configurable). In addition, the JSON files are part of UFM system dump.

The following parameters allow configuration of the feature via gv.cfg fie:

Copy Copied! [SrvMgmt] # how often UFM should send json requests for sysinfo to switches (in seconds) systems_poll = 180 # To create UFM model in large setups might take a lot of time. # This is an initial delay (in minutes) before starting to pull sysinfo from switches. systems_poll_init_timeout = 5 # to avoid sysinfo dump overloading and multiple writing to host # switches sysinfo will be dumped to disc in json format every set in this variable # sysinfo request. If set to 0 - will not be dumped, if set to 1 - will be dumped every sysinfo request # this case (as example defined below) dump will be created every fifth sysinfo request, so if system_poll is 180 sec ( 3 minutes) sysinfo dump to the file will e performed every 15 minutes. sysinfo_dump_interval = 5 # location of the sysinfo dump file (it is in /opt/ufm/files/logs (it will be part of UFM dump) sysinfo_dump_file_path = /opt/ufm/files/log/sysinfo.dump

UFM can identify switch ASIC failure by detecting pre-defined portion of the switch ports, reported as unhealthy. By default, this portion threshold is set to 20% of the total switch ports. Thus, the UFM will trigger the partial switch ASIC event in case the number of unhealthy switch ports exceeds 20% of the total switch ports.

You can configure UFM t o control Partial Switch ASIC Failure events. To configure, you may use the gv.cfg file by updating the value of switch_asic_fault_threshold parameter under the UnhealthyPorts section. For an example, in case the switch has 32 ports, once 7 ports are detected as unhealthy ports, the UFM will trigger the partial switch ASIC event. Example:

Note To enable the Network Fast Recovery feature, ensure that all switches in the fabric use the following MLNX-OS/firmware versions: MLNX-OS version 3.10.6004 and up

Quantum firmware versions: Quantum FW v27.2010.6102 and up Quantum2 FW v31.2010.6102 and up



Fast recovery is a switch-firmware based facility for isolation and mitigation of link-related issues. This system operates in a distributed manner, where each switch is programmed with a simple set of rule-based triggers (conditions) and corresponding action protocols. These rules permit the switch to promptly react to substandard links within its locality, responding at a very short reaction time - as little as approximately 100 milliseconds. The policy is provided and managed via the UFM and SM channel. Moreover, every autonomous action taken by a switch in the network is reported to the UFM.

The immediate reactions taken by the switch enable SHIELD and pFRN. These mechanisms collaborate to rectify routing within the proximity of the problematic link before it can disrupt transactions at the transport layer. Importantly, this process occurs rapidly, effectively limiting the spreading of congestion to a smaller segment of the network.

To use the Network Fast Recovery feature, you need to enable the designated trigger (condition) in the gv.cfg file. By doing this, you can specify which of the below four triggers the UFM will support.

As stated in the gv.cfg file, the feature is disabled by default and the below are the supported fields and options:

Copy Copied! [NetworkFastRecovery] # Fast Recovery configuration. # Supported values: # 0 : Ignore fast recovery related MADs and configuration ( default ) # 1 : Disable fast recovery # 2 : Enable fast recovery fast_recovery_mode = 0 # This will be supported by the Network Fast Recovery. network_fast_recovery_conditions = SWITCH_DECISION_CREDIT_WATCHDOG,SWITCH_DECISION_RAW_BER,SWITCH_DECISION_EFFECTIVE_BER,SWITCH_DECISION_SYMBOL_BER

Note To enable the Network Fast Recovery feature, the value of fast_recovery_mode should be set to 2. For the change to take effect, restart of UFM Enterprise is required.

Parameter Description SWITCH_DECISION_CREDIT_WATCHDOG The Switch decided to close the port due to Credit watchdog SWITCH_DECISION_RAW_BER The Switch decided to close the port due to High raw errors SWITCH_DECISION_EFFECTIVE_BER The Switch decided to close the port due to High effective errors (after FEC) SWITCH_DECISION_SYMBOL_BER The Switch decided to close the port due to High symbol errors (after PLR)

By default, the Network Fast Recovery feature operates in monitoring mode. This means the switch does not reset ports, however, it reports issues related to them.To view these port-related issues, you must deploy the UFM PMC (Packet Monitoring Collector) plugin and use its UI to access the relevant network events.

For more details on the PMC plugin, including deployment instructions and how to view Network Fast Recovery events, please refer to Packet Level Monitoring Collector (PMC) Plugin.

By default, the Rest Roles Access Control feature is enabled. It can be disabled by setting the roles_access_control_enabled flag to false:

Copy Copied! [RolesAccessControl] roles_access_control_enabled = true

By default, Kerberos Authentication is disabled. To enable it, set the kerberos_auth_enabled flag to true. Additionally, provide the required configurations such as kerberos_cred_key_path , kerberos_use_local_name and kerberos_auto_sign_up .

Copy Copied! [KerberosAuth] # This section responsible to manage kerberos authentication # Set to true to enable the kerberos auth feature, and set to false to disable it. Default is false . kerberos_auth_enabled = false # The path of the keytab file containing credentials for GSSAPI authentication. kerberos_cred_key_path = /etc/kadm5.keytab # Set to true to configure the Apache server to map authenticated principal names (which represent different clients) to local usernames, # and set to false to use the principle names as usernames. Default is true ( this value will be reflected in the 'GssapiLocalName' directive in Apache). kerberos_use_local_name = true # Set to true to enable auto sign up of users who do not exist in UFM DB. Default is true . kerberos_auto_sign_up = true # The default role assigned to create users if they do not exist when 'kerberos_auto_sign_up' is set to true . kerberos_default_role = System_Admin

kerberos_auth_enabled: By default, Kerberos authentication remains disabled. To activate it, the user must set this flag to 'true' and then restart UFM.

kerberos_cred_key_path: This specifies the path to the keytab file containing credentials for GSSAPI authentication.

kerberos_use_local_name: Set to true to configure the Apache server to map authenticated principal names (which represent different clients) to local usernames, and set to false to use the principal names as usernames. Default is true (this value will be reflected in the ' GssapiLocalName ' directive in Apache).

kerberos_auto_signup: For successful authentication via Kerberos, the user must already exist within the UFM database, otherwise, the authentication will be refused by UFM. If this property is set to 'true,' UFM will create the non-existing users in the UFM DB.

kerberos_default_role: The default role is assigned to create users if they do not exist when ' kerberos_auto_sign_up ' is set to true.

Finally, restart the UFM to use Kerberos authentication.

By default, UFM Authentication Server is enabled. To disable it, you need to set the " auth_service_enabled " parameter to ' false ' and then restart the UFM service to initiate the authentication server. Additionally, you can use enable/disable flags for Basic, Session, and Token authentication:

Copy Copied! [AuthService] auth_service_enabled = true auth_service_interface = 127.0 . 0.1 auth_service_port = 8087 # the serving port for the authentication server basic_auth_enabled = true session_auth_enabled = true token_auth_enabled = true





By default, Azure AD Authentication is disabled. To enable it, set the azure_auth_enabled flag to 'true'. Additionally, provide the required configurations from the Azure AD Application such as TENANT_ID, CLIENT_ID and CLIENT_SECRET which can be found under the "Overview" section of the registered application in the Azure portal. Finally, the UFM Authentication Server should be enabled to use the Azure AD Authentication.

Copy Copied! [AzureAuth] azure_auth_enabled = false # TENANT ID of app registration TENANT_ID = # Application (client) ID of app registration CLIENT_ID = # Application's generated client secret CLIENT_SECRET =





Activate Client Certificate Authentication. For more details, refer to the Client Authentication REST API. In the Server section in the gv.cfg file, there is a configuration option for controlling the maximum request size when using client certificates: The maximum request size, specified in bytes, is set to a default value of 1,572,864 (1536 KB / 1.5 MB). If not explicitly defined, the system will default to Apache's value of 131,072 bytes (128 KB).

max_ssl_request_size = 1572864

Note This configuration is expressed in bytes.

The Setting Up SSL and CA Certificates in UFM and Changing Maximum SSL Request Size when Using Client Certificate features cannot be used simultaneously. Removing, updating, or configuring will delete the certificates.

This function allows users to automate the process of updating the UFM configuration files by parsing a primary configuration file called large_scale_subnet.cfg file and applying the values to multiple target files or resetting to default values using the small_scale_subnet.cfg.

The below are instructions on how to use a Python script to parse a configuration file ( large_scale_subnet.cfg ) and update the values of specific parameters in multiple target UFM configuration files ( gv.cfg, reports.cfg, opensm.cfg , and sharp_am.cfg ). The script can operate in two modes:

Large Scale Subnet Mode : This mode directly updates the UFM configuration files based on the parsed configuration from the large_scale_subnet.cfg file.

Small Scale Subnet (Default) Mode: Sets the UFM configuration files to their default values by parsing the small_scale_subnet.cfg file .

The primary configuration file contains all the parameters, and their values must be updated over the multiple UFM configuration files.

/opt/ufm/files/conf/ large_scale_subnet.cfg

/opt/ufm/files/conf/ small_scale_subnet.cfg

/opt/ufm/files/conf/gv.cfg

/opt/ufm/files/conf/reports.cfg

/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/opensm.conf

/opt/ufm/files/conf/sharp/sharp_am.cfg

Example structure of large_scale_subnet.cfg and small_scale_subnet.cfg :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! [GV] [GV.Server] # disabled ( default ) | enabled (configure opensm with multiple GUIDs) | ha_enabled (configure multiport SM with high availability). multi_port_sm = ha_enabled # report_events that will determine which trap to send to ufm all/security/none report_events = security [GV.FabricAnalysis] # initial_delay (in minutes) - the initial delay for running fabric analysis for the first time after UFM was started initial_delay = 10 [GV.logrotate] #max_files specifies the number of times to rotate a file before it is deleted. #A count of 0 (zero) means no copies are retained. A count of 10 means fifteen copies are retained ( default is 10 ) max_files = 10 [REPORTS] [REPORTS.FabricHealth] # Fabric health report timeout timeout = 1800 [REPORTS.TopologyCompare] # Topology compare report timeout timeout = 1800 [REPORTS.FabricAnalysis] # Fabric analysis report timeout timeout = 1800 [OPENSM] #Amount of physical port to handle in one shot virt_max_ports_in_process = 512 max_op_vls = 2 qos = TRUE # Single MAD Sl2vl for all ports use_optimized_slvl = TRUE # Timeout for long MAD config time. might need to change 1000 long_transaction_timeout = 500 routing_engine = ar_updn use_ucast_cache = TRUE root_guid_file = /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/root_guid.conf pgrp_policy_file = /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/pgrp_policy.conf [SHARP] ib_qpc_sl = 1 fabric_update_interval = 10 lst_file_timeout = 10 lst_file_retries = 30 max_tree_radix = 80 generate_dump_files = TRUE dynamic_tree_allocation = TRUE dynamic_tree_algorithm = 1 smx_keepalive_interval = 10

Script Usage Example in the CLI:

Large Scale Subnet Mode: /opt/ufm/scripts/set_ufm_scale_profile.sh --mode large_scale_subnet --force_update

Small Scale Subnet (Default) Mode: /opt/ufm/scripts/ set_ufm_scale_profile.sh --mode small_scale_subnet

The force_update script parameter adds any parameters found in large_scale_subnet.cfg and small_scale_subnet.cfg that are not present in the UFM configuration files. For example, if a user adds a new parameter called test_param = 500 to the large_scale_subnet.cfg file under the [Server] section and this parameter does not exist in the gv.cfg file, running the script with the --force_update option will add test_param = 500 to the [Server] section of the gv.cfg file.

Expected Output

Large Scale Subnet Mode:

The script reads large_scale_subnet.cfg .

It updates the parameters in the target UFM configuration files based on the parsed data.

It logs messages for any skipped parameters.

Small Scale Subnet - Default Mode:

The script reads small_scale_subnet.cfg .

It updates the parameters in the target UFM configuration files based on the parsed data.

It logs messages for any skipped parameters or adds the parameter to the configuration file if the force_update was True.

Note Note: In case of the script running failure, the script will reset the UFM configuration files to their default values.

This feature allows you to set up SSL and CA certificates, issued and signed by a publicly trusted certificate authority (CA) in UFM .

To utilize this feature, please ensure you have the following prerequisites:

UFM Docker image

Certificate files: A certificate file named server.crt A key file named server.key An optional chain of authority file named ca-intermediate.crt



All of these files must be located in the directory /opt/ufm/files/conf/webclient .

Once these prerequisites are met, UFM will utilize the provided certificates.