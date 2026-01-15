On This Page
Typography and Related Documents
The following table describes typographical conventions in Mellanox documentation. All terms refer to isolated terms within body text or regular table text unless otherwise mentioned in the Notes column.
Term, Construct, Text Block
Example
Notes
File name, pathname
/opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg
Console session (code)
-> flashClear <CR>
Complete sample line or block. Comprises both input and output.
The code can also be shaded.
Linux shell prompt
#
The "#" character stands for the Linux shell prompt.
Mellanox CLI admin mode
Switch #
Mellanox CLI admin mode
String
< > or []
Strings in < > or [ ] are descriptions of what will actually be shown on the screen, for example, the contents of <your ip> could be 192.168.1.1
Management Web UI label, item name
New Network,
New Environment
Management Web UI labels and item names appear in bold, whether or not the name is explicitly displayed (for example, buttons and icons).
User text entered into Manager, e.g., to assign as the name of a logical object
"Env1", "Network1"
Note the quotes. The text entered does not include the quotes.
For additional information, see the following documents:
Document Title
Doc Number
Mellanox UFM User Manual for InfiniBand
DOC-00600
Mellanox UFM Quick Start Guide for InfiniBand
LIT-00056
Mellanox UFM End User License Agreement for InfiniBand
LIT-00052
Mellanox UFM SOAP SDK Tools and Examples for InfiniBand
DOC-01009
Mellanox UFM REST SDK Tools and Examples for InfiniBand
MLNX-15-52418
Mellanox UFM API Guide for InfiniBand
DOC-00563
Mellanox UFM API Reference for InfiniBand
DOC-01077
Mellanox UFM REST API User Guide for InfiniBand
MLNX-15-52417
Mellanox UFM Multi-Site Portal User Manual
4134
N/A