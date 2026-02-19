UFM Docker Installation

UFM Enterprise installer supports several deployment modes:

Create a directory on the host to mount and sync UFM Enterprise files with read/write permissions. For example: / opt/ufm_files/ . Copy only your UFM license file(s) to a temporary directory which we’re going to use in the installation command. For example: /tmp/license_file/ Run the UFM installation command according to the following example which will also configure UFM fabric interface to be ib1: Copy Copied! docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \ -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \ -v /opt/ufm_files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \ -v /tmp/license_file/:/installation/ufm_licenses/ \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \ --install \ --fabric-interface ib1 Note The values below can be updated in the command to your needs: /opt/ufm_files/

/tmp/license_file/

For example, if you want UFM files to be mounted in another location on your server, create that directory and replace the path in the command. Reload system Copy Copied! systemctl daemon-reload To Start UFM Enterprise service run: Copy Copied! systemctl start ufm-enterprise

This solution requires downloading and installing a new package released with UFM v6.9.0 called “UFM-HA”.

Install pacemaker , pcs , and drbd-utils on both servers

A partition for DRBD on each server ( with the same name on both servers) such as /dev/sdd1 . Recommended partition size is 10-20 GB, otherwise DRBD sync will take a long time to complete.

CLI command hostname -i must return the IP address of the management interface used for pacemaker sync correctly (update /etc/hosts/ file with machine IP)

Create the directory on each server under /opt/ufm_files/ with read/write permissions on each server. This directory will be used by UFM to mount UFM files, and it will be synced by DRBD.

On the main server, install UFM Enterprise container with the command below:

Copy Copied! docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \ -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \ -v /opt/ufm_files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \ -v /tmp/license_file/:/installation/ufm_licenses/ \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \ --install

On each the standby (secondary) server, install UFM Enterprise container like the following example with the command below:

Copy Copied! docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \ -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \ -v /opt/ufm_files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \ --install





Download UFM-HA package on both servers using the following command:

Copy Copied! wget https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/UFM/ufm6.9_ha_2.0.0-23.tgz





Extract the downloaded UFM-HA package on both servers under /tmp/ Go to the extracted directory /tmp/ufm_ha_XXX and run the installation script: Copy Copied! ./install.sh -f /opt/ufm_files/ -p /dev/sda5 Option Description -f UFM enterprise files directory -p Partition name for DRBD Configure HA from the main server using the following command: Copy Copied! configure_ha_nodes.sh \ --cluster-password 123456 \ --main-hostname ufm-host01 \ --main-ip 192.168.10.1 \ --main-sync-interface enp2s0f0 \ --standby-hostname ufm-host02 \ --standby-ip 192.168.10.2 \ --standby-sync-interface enp2s0f0 \ --virtual-ip 192.168.10.5 Note configure_ha_nodes.sh will require SSH connection to the standby server. If SSH is not configured then you will be prompted to enter the password during configuration runtime. Option Description --cluster-password UFM HA cluster password for authentication by pacemaker. --main-hostname Master (main) server hostname --main-ip Master (main) server IP address --main-sync-interface Port name (interface) on master (main) server that will be used in DRBD sync --standby-hostname Standby server hostname --standby-ip Standby server IP address --standby-sync-interface Port name (interface) on standby server that will be used in DRBD sync --virtual-ip UFM HA cluster Virtual IP Wait until after configuration for DRBD sync to finish depending on the size of your partition. You can check the status of DRBD sync by running the following command: Copy Copied! drbd-overview To start UFM HA cluster: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster start To check UFM HA cluster status: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster status To stop UFM HA cluster: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster stop To uninstall UFM HA, first stop the cluster and then the ufm_ha uninstallation script as follows: Copy Copied! /opt/ufm/ufm_ha/uninstall_ha.sh

Note The installer will upgrade the UFM container based on the existing UFM configuration files that are mounted on your server, so make sure to use that same directory as a volume for the UFM installation command.

Run the installer like the following example (Assuming your old UFM container uses /opt/ufm_files/ to keep UFM files mounted on the host)