UFM is running Fast-API plugin is running

UFM Light builds its model from the Redis and requires the Fast-API plugin as Redis provider. Writing to Redis must be enabled in UFM.

Get UFM Light image: Copy Copied! docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-ufm-light Load UFM Light plugin: Copy Copied! sudo /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p ufm-light -t <version> Configure the UFM Light plugin if needed (see "Configuration" section).

Note: it is recommended to configure parameter --http.threads to “4” for 16-Core systems, “16” for 64-Core systems.

UFM Light runs with its default configuration. To update the configuration, edit:

Copy Copied! sudo vim /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/ufm-light/ufm-light.cfg

If ufm-light.cfg is updated, the UFM Light plugin must be stopped and started again manually to apply the changes:

Copy Copied! sudo /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh stop -p ufm-light sudo /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh start -p ufm-light





Copy Copied! --model.srcmode arg (=redis:full) base source of model: redis:full, redis:invnt, grpc --model.period arg (= 30 ) set farbric request period in seconds --redis.address arg (=localhost) set Redis address --redis.port arg (= 6379 ) set Redis port --grpc.address arg (=localhost) set gRPC address --grpc.port arg (= 2510 ) set gRPC port --telemetry.address arg (=localhost) set Telemetry address --telemetry.port arg (= 9001 ) set Telemetry port --telemetry.url arg (=/csv/cset/converted_enterprise) set Telemetry url --http.address arg (= 127.0 . 0.1 ) set http address --http.port arg (= 8950 ) set http port --http.threads arg (= 4 ) set number of http server threads, min 1 --logging.level arg (=INFO) set logging level: CRITICAL, ERROR, WARNING, INFO, DEBUG, TRACE --logging.log_dir arg (=/log) set logging directory --logging.file.max_size_MB arg (= 10 ) set MAX log file size limit in MBs, min 1 --logging.file.backups arg (= 10 ) set number of log file backups

For normal operation, keep the parameter model.srcmode = redis:full at its default value. Other values ( redis:invnt , grpc ) can be set, but it is not guaranteed that the model will be built correctly. Parameters grpc.address and grpc.port will have no effect.

Note: it is recommended to configure parameter --http.threads to “4” for 16-Core systems, “16” for 64-Core systems.