On This Page
Appendix – UFM Subnet Manager Default Properties
The following table provides a comprehensive list of UFM SM default properties.
|
Category
|
Property
|
Config File Attribute
|
Default
|
Mode/ Field
|
Description
|
Generic
|
Subnet Prefix
|
subnet_prefix
|
0xfe80000000000000
|
RW
|
Subnet prefix used on the subnet 0xfe80000000000000
|
LMC
|
lmc
|
0
|
RW
|
The LMC value used on the subnet: 0-7
Changes to the LMC parameter require a UFM restart.
|
SM LID
|
master_sm_lid
|
0
|
Force specific LID for local SM when in MASTER state
Selected LID must match configured LMC
0 disables the feature
|
Security Keys
|
M_Key
|
m_key
|
0x0000000000000000
|
RW
|
M_Key value sent to all ports -used to qualify the set(PortInfo)
Not recommended
|
m_key_per_port
|
FALSE
|
RW
|
When enabled, OSM will generate unique M_Key for each HCA/RTR port and Switch port0.
|
m_key_lease_period
|
60
|
RW
|
The lease period used for the M_Key on the subnet in [sec]
|
m_key_lookup
|
TRUE
|
RW
|
If FALSE, SM will not try to determine the m_key of unknown ports.
|
SM_Key
|
sm_key
|
0x0000000000000001
|
RO
|
SM_Key value of the SM used for SM authentication
|
SA_Key
|
sa_key
|
0x0000000000000001
|
RO
|
SM_Key value to qualify incoming SA queries as 'trusted'
|
Key manager
|
key_mgr_seed
|
0x0000000000000000
|
RW
|
Parameter used by key manager for CC/VS key configuration.
if 0, uses mkey as a key for CC and VS Classes. Otherwise, use
this parameter as a seed for CC/VS key generation.
|
Congestion control
security keys
|
cc_key_lease_period
|
60
|
RW
|
The lease period used for CC Keys in [sec]
|
cc_key_protect_bit
|
1
|
RW
|
The protection level used for CC Keys. Supported values:
0: Protection is provided. However, CC managers are allowed to read the key by KeyInfo GET.
1: Protect subnet ports with CC key.
|
Vendor specific MADs security keys
|
vs_key_enable
|
0
|
RW
|
Enable Vendor Specific Key Configuration. If enabled, VS keys are
configured using a seed indicated by key_mgr_seed.
Supported values:
0: Ignore VSKey
1: Disable VSKey
2: Enable VSKey#
|
vs_key_lease_period
|
60
|
RW
|
The lease period used for VS keys in [sec]
|
vs_key_ci_protect_bits
|
1
|
RW
|
The protection level used for VS Keys. A mode defined by protect bit
and protection scope. Supported values:
0: Protection is provided. However, VS managers are allowed to read the key by KeyInfo GET.
1: Protect subnet ports with VS key for both Informational and Configurational MADs
|
Partition enforcement
|
part_enforce
|
both (default- outbound and inbound enforcement enabled)
|
RO
|
Partition enforcement type (for switch ports)
|
Limits
|
Packet Life Time
|
packet_life_time
|
0x12
|
RW
|
The maximum lifetime of a packet in a switch.
The actual time is 4.096usec * 2^<packet_life_time>
The value 0x14 disables the mechanism
|
VL Stall Count
|
vl_stall_count
|
0x07
|
RO
|
The number of sequential packets dropped that cause the port to enter the VL Stalled state. The result of setting the count to zero is undefined.
|
Leaf VL Stall Count
|
leaf_vl_stall_count
|
0x07
|
RO
|
The number of sequential packets dropped that causes the port to enter theleaf VL Stalled state. The count is for switch ports driving a CA or gateway port. The result of setting the count to zero is undefined.
|
Head Of Queue Life time
|
head_of_queue_lifetime
|
0x12
|
RW
|
The maximum time a packet can wait at the head of the transmission queue. The actual time is 4.096usec * 2^<head_of_queue_lifetime>
The value 0x14 disables the mechanism
|
Leaf Head Of Queue Life time
|
leaf_head_of_queue_lifetime
|
0x10
|
RW
|
The maximum time a packet can wait at the head of queue on a switch port connected to a CA or gateway port.
|
Local PHY Error Threshold
|
local_phy_errors_threshold
|
0x08
|
RW
|
Threshold of local phy errors for sending Trap 129
|
Overrun Errors Threshold
|
overrun_errors_threshold
|
0x08
|
RW
|
Threshold of credit overrun errors for sending Trap 130
|
Subnet Timeout
|
subnet_timeout
|
18 (1 second)
|
RW
|
The Infiniband subnet_timeout that will be set for all the ports.
The actual timeout is 4.096usec * 2^<subnet_timeout>
|
VS MADs on the wire
|
vs_max_outstanding_mads
|
500
|
RW
|
Maximum number of vendor-specific mads in the network at once
|
Link Speed
|
Force Link Speed
|
force_link_speed
|
15
(Do NOT change)
|
RW
|
Force PortInfo: LinkSpeedEnabled on switch ports.
If 0, do not modify.
Values are:
1: 2.5 Gbps
3: 2.5 or 5.0 Gbps
5: 2.5 or 10.0 Gbps
7: 2.5 or 5.0 or 10.0 Gbps
2,4,6,8-14 Reserved
15: set to PortInfo: LinkSpeedSupported
|
Force Link Speed
|
force_link_speed_ext
|
31
(Do NOT change)
|
RW
|
1: 14.0625 Gbps
2: 25.78125 Gbps
3: 14.0625 Gbps or 25.78125 Gbps
4: 53.125 Gbps
5: 14.0625 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps
6: 25.78125 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps
7: 14.0625 Gbps, 25.78125 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps
8: 106.25 Gbps
9: 14.0625 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps
10: 106.25 Gbps or 25.78125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps
11: 14.0625 Gbps or 25.78125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps
12: 53.125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps
13: 14.0625 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps
14: 25.78125 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps
15: 14.0625 Gbps, 25.78125 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps
30: Disable extended link speeds
# Default 31: set to PortInfo:LinkSpeedExtSupported
|
Force Link Speed
|
force_link_speed_ext2
|
7
(Do NOT change)
|
RW
|
1: 212.50 Gbps
Default 7: set to PortInfo:LinkSpeedExtSupported2
|
SM Threading
|
SMP MAD/Trap processing
|
smp_threads
|
0
|
RW
|
Number of threads to be used for processing SMPs, 0 stands for all available cores.
|
SA/GMP MAD processing
|
gmp_threads
|
0
|
RW
|
Number of threads to be used for processing GMPs,0 stands for all available cores.
|
SA/GMP Trap processing
|
gmp_traps_threads_num
|
1
|
RW
|
Number of threads to be used for processing key violation trap mads
by VS and CC managers
|
Routing Threads
|
routing_threads_num
|
0
|
RW
|
Number of threads to be used for parallel minhop/updn calculations.
If 0, number of threads will be equal to number of processors.
|
Routing Threads Per Core
|
max_threads_per_core
|
0
|
RW
|
Max number of threads that are allowed to run on the same processor during parallel computing.
If 0, threads assignment per processor is up to operating system initial assignment.
|
Sweep
|
Sweep Interval
|
sweep_interval
|
10
|
RW
|
The time in seconds between subnet sweeps (Disabled if 0)
|
Reassign Lids
|
reassign_lids
|
FALSE (disabled)
|
RW
|
If TRUE (enabled), all LIDs are reassigned
For debug only.
|
Force Heavy Sweep
|
force_heavy_sweep_window
|
-1
|
RW
|
Forces heavy sweep after number of light sweeps
(-1 disables this option and 0 will cause every sweep to be heavy)
|
Sweep On trap
|
sweep_on_trap
|
TRUE (enabled)
|
RW
|
If TRUE every trap 128 and 144 will cause a heavy sweep
|
Alternative Route Calculation
|
max_alt_dr_path_retries
|
0
|
RW
|
Maximum number of attempts to find an alternative direct route towards unresponsive ports
|
Fabric Rediscovery
|
max_seq_redisc
|
2
|
RW
|
Max Failed Sequential Discovery Loops
|
Offsweep Rebalancing Enable
|
offsweep_balancing_enabled
|
FALSE
|
RW
|
Enable/Disable idle time routing rebalancing
(deprecated)
|
Offsweep Rebalancing Window
|
offsweep_balancing_window
|
180
|
RW
|
Set the time window in seconds after sweep to start rebalancing
(deprecated)
|
Handover
|
SM Priority
|
sm_priority
|
15
|
RO
|
SM (enabled). The priority used for deciding which is the master. Range is 0 (lowest priority) to 15 (highest)
|
Ignore Other SMs
|
ignore_other_sm
|
FALSE (disabled)
|
RO
|
If TRUE other SMs on the subnet should be ignored
|
Polling Timeout
|
sminfo_polling_timeout
|
10
|
RO
|
Timeout in seconds between two active master SM polls
|
Polling Retries
|
polling_retry_number
|
4
|
RO
|
Number of failing remote SM polls that declares it non-operational
|
Honor GUID-to-LID File
|
honor_guid2lid_file
|
FALSE
(disabled)
|
RO
|
If TRUE, honor the guid2lid file when coming out of standby state, if the guid2lid file exists and is valid (not applicable to UFM SM)
|
Allowed SM GUID list
|
allowed_sm_guids
|
(null)
(disabled)
|
RW
|
Comma-separated list of Host GUIDs where SM is allowed to run when specified. OpenSM ignores SM running on port that is not in this list.
If 0, does not allow any other SM.
If null, the feature is disabled.
|
MAD handling
|
Max Wire SMPs
|
max_wire_smps
|
32
|
RW
|
Maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel
|
max_wire_smps2
|
32
|
RW
|
Maximum number of timeout-based SMPs allowed to be outstanding
A value less than or equal to max_wire_smps disables this mechanism
|
max_wire_smps_per_device
|
2
|
RW
|
Maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel to the same port.
Currently, the supported MADs are:
portInfo/Extended portInfo, LFTs, AR LFTs, AR group table, AR copy group table, RN subgroup direction,
SLVL table, VL Arbitration
|
Transaction Timeout
|
transaction_timeout
|
200
|
RO
|
The maximum time in [msec] allowed for a SMP Get/Set MAD sending transaction to complete
|
Transaction Timeout
|
long_transaction_timeout
|
1000
|
RO
|
The maximum time in [msec] allowed for a "long" transaction to complete.
Currently, long transactions are only used for
optimized SL2VLMappingTable and PortInfo for port 0 MADs
|
Transaction Retries
|
transaction_retries
|
3
|
RO
|
The maximum number of retries allowed for a SMP Get/Set MAD sending transaction to complete
|
Max Message FIFO Timeout
|
max_msg_fifo_timeout
|
10000
|
RW
|
Maximum time in [msec] a message can stay in the incoming message queue
|
Max Message FIFO Length
|
max_msg_fifo_len
|
20000
|
RW
|
Maximum number of messages that can reside in the incoming message queue,
before dropping SubnAdmGet/SubnAdmGetTbl requests.
|
Logging
|
Log File
|
log_file
|
/opt/ufm/files/log/opensm.log
|
RO
|
Path of Log file to be used
|
Log Flags
|
log_flags
|
Error and Info
0x03
|
RW
|
The log flags, or debug level being used.
|
Force Log Flush
|
force_log_flush
|
FALSE
(disabled)
|
RO
|
Force flush of the log file after each log message
|
Log Max Size
|
log_max_size
|
4096
|
RW
|
Limit the size of the log file in MB. If overrun, log is restarted
|
Accumulate Log File
|
accum_log_file
|
TRUE
(enabled)
|
RO
|
If TRUE, will accumulate the log over multiple OpenSM sessions
|
Dump Files Directory
|
dump_files_dir
|
/opt/ufm/files/log
|
RO
|
The directory to hold the file SM dumps (for multicast forwarding tables for example). The file is used collects information.
|
Syslog log
|
syslog_log
|
0x0
|
RW
|
Sets a verbosity of messages to be printed in syslog
|
Dump tables
|
dump_ar
|
FALSE
|
Enable adaptive routing data dump to file.
|
Misc
|
Node Names Map File
|
node_name_map_name
|
(null)
|
RW
|
Node name map for mapping node's to more descriptive node descriptions
|
SA database File
|
sa_db_file
|
(null)
|
RO
|
SA database file name
|
Client Reregistration
|
no_clients_rereg
|
FALSE
(disabled)
|
RO
|
If TRUE, disables client reregistration
(Depricated)
|
client_rereg_mode
|
2
|
RO
|
Control parameter for sending client reregistration options.
0 - Sending client reregistration disabled.
This option is kept for backward compatibility. Not recommended for use.
1 - Send client reregistration during LID assignment.
This option is kept for backward compatibility. Not recommended for use.
2 - Send Client reregistration during link activation.
|
Exit On Fatal Event
|
exit_on_fatal
|
TRUE
(enabled)
|
RO
|
If TRUE (enabled), the SM exits for fatal initialization issues
|
Enable NVIDIA SHARP support
|
sharp_enabled
|
2
|
RW
|
SHArP support
0: Ignore SHArP - No SHArP support
1: Disable SHArP - Disable SHArP on all supporting switches
2: Enable SHArP - Enable SHArP on all supporting switches
|
Multicast
|
Disable Multicast
|
disable_multicast
|
FALSE
(disabled)
|
RO
|
If TRUE, OpenSM should disable multicast support and no multicast routing is performed
|
Multicast Group Parameters
|
default_mcg_mtu
|
0
|
RW
|
Default MC group MTU for dynamic group creation. 0 disables this feature, otherwise, the value is a valid IB encoded MTU
|
Multicast Group Parameters
|
default_mcg_rate
|
0
|
RW
|
Default MC group rate for dynamic group creation. 0 disables this feature, otherwise, the value is a valid IB encoded rate
|
MC root file
|
mc_roots_file
|
(null)
|
RW
|
Specify predefined MC groups root guids
|
Incremental Multicast Routing (IMR)
|
enable_inc_mc_routing
|
TRUE
|
RW
|
If TRUE, MC nodes will be added to the MC tree incrementally. When set to FALSE, the tree will be recalculated per eachg change.
|
QoS
|
Settings
|
qos
|
TRUE
|
RW
|
If TRUE (enabled), SM will apply QoS settings
|
Settings
|
# QoS default options
qos_max_vls 4
qos_high_limit 0
qos_vlarb_high 0:0
qos_vlarb_low 0:160,1:112
qos_sl2vl 0,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,15,15,15,15,15,15,15,15
# QoS CA options
qos_ca_max_vls 0
qos_ca_high_limit -1
qos_ca_vlarb_high (null)
qos_ca_vlarb_low (null)
qos_ca_sl2vl (null)
# QoS Switch Port 0 options
qos_sw0_max_vls 0
qos_sw0_high_limit -1
qos_sw0_vlarb_high (null)
qos_sw0_vlarb_low (null)
qos_sw0_sl2vl (null)
# QoS Switch external ports options
qos_swe_max_vls 0
qos_swe_high_limit -1
qos_swe_vlarb_high (null)
qos_swe_vlarb_low (null)
qos_swe_sl2vl (null)
# QoS Switch-to-switch external port options
qos_sw2sw_max_vls 0
qos_sw2sw_high_limit -1
qos_sw2sw_vlarb_high (null)
qos_sw2sw_vlarb_low (null)
qos_sw2sw_sl2vl (null)
# QoS Router ports options
qos_rtr_max_vls 0
qos_rtr_high_limit -1
qos_rtr_vlarb_high (null)
qos_rtr_vlarb_low (null)
qos_rtr_sl2vl (null)
|
RW
|
Recommended SL2VL and VL arbitration settings when qos flag is set to TRUE
No UFM restart is needed upon updat
|
Maximal Operational VL
|
max_op_vls
|
2
|
RW
|
Limit of the maximum operational VLs
Note, SM will flap all fabric links to deploy the configuration upon parameter change.
|
QoS Policy
|
qos_policy_file
|
/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/qos-policy.conf
|
RW
|
QoS policy file to be used
|
Unhealthy Ports
|
Enabling Unhealthy Ports
|
hm_unhealthy_ports_checks
|
TRUE
|
RW
|
Enables Unhealthy Ports configuration
|
Configuration file
|
hm_ports_health_policy_file
|
(null)
|
RW
|
Specifies configuration file for health policy
|
Unhealthy actions
|
hm_sw_manual_action
|
no_discover
|
RW
|
Specifies what to do with switch ports which were manually added to health policy file
|
MADs validation
|
validate_smp
|
TRUE
|
RW
|
If set to TRUE, opensm will ignore nodes sending non-spec compliant MADs. When set to FALSE, opensm will log the warning in the opensm log file about non-compliant node
|
Routing
|
Unicast Routing
Engine
|
routing_engine
|
ar_updn
|
RW
|
By default, ar_updn routing engine is used by the SM.
Supported routing engines are minhop, updn, dnup, ftree, dor, torus-2QoS, kdor-hc, kdor-ghc , dfp, dfp2, ar_updn, ar_ftree and ar_dor.
|
Root GUIDs file
|
root_guid_file
|
/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/root_guid.conf
|
RW
|
The file holds the root node GUIDs of the topology.
Single GUID or port group in each line.
Feature supported by updn, ar_updn, ftree, ar_ftree and dfp2 routing engines.
|
Unicast Routing Caching
|
use_ucast_cache
|
TRUE
|
RW
|
Use unicast routing cache for routing computation time improvement
|
Adaptive routing
|
ar_sl_mask
|
0xFFFF
|
RW
|
AR SL mask - 16-bit bitmask indicating which SLs should be configured for AR
|
enable_ar_by_device_cap
|
TRUE
|
RO
|
Enable adaptive routing only to devices that support packet reordering.
When enabled, state in ARLFT entries for devices which do not support packet
reordering is set to static.
When disabled, ARLFT entries remain as determined by the routing engine.
Changing the default value is not recommended.
|
enable_ar_group_copy
|
TRUE
|
RO
|
Enable adaptive routing group copy optimization.
Changing the default value is not recommended.
|
ar_mode
|
3
|
RO
|
Adaptive routing mode
Supported values:
0 - Adaptive routing disabled.
1 - Enable local adaptive routing (switches select exit port based on local buffer utilization).
2 - Enable adaptive routing with notifications (deprecated).
3 - Auto mode in which adaptive routing is determined by the routing engine. (default)
Changing the default value is not recommended.
|
ar_transport_mask
|
0x000A
|
RW
|
AR Transport mask - indicates which transport types are enabled for AR
Bit 0 = UD, Bit 1 = RC, Bit 2 = UC, Bit 3 = DCT, Bits 4-7 are reserved.
|
cache_ar_group_id
|
TRUE
|
RW
|
Load GUID to AR group ID from cache file. When enabled, it can reduce AR group configuration changes after restart.
|
Adaptive Routing in Asymmetric Tree topologies
|
ar_tree_asymmetric_flow
|
1
|
RW
|
AR Asymmetric trees max flow algorithm
Supported values:
0 - Disable the algorithm.
1 - Enable with 1 subgroup support.
2 - Enable with 2 subgroups on leaf switches.
3 - Enable asymmetric tree algorithm
|
ar_tree_asymmetric_flow_threshold
|
0
|
RW
|
In use if ar_tree_asymmetric_flow is set to 3.
Threshold (percent) of BW drop between spine and core
links before excluding spines.
If a spine's spine to core BW percent drops below the threshold
due to link failures that spine will be eligible for removal from the AR group.
Example: ar_tree_asymmetric_flow_threshold 34
If spine has 32 links towards the core, then it would need to have 11 links removed before excluding the switch
(34% of 32 = 10.88)
|
ar_tree_asymmetric_flow_threshold_limit
|
2
|
RW
|
Threshold limit of nodes to exclude If the number of eligible spines to be excluded, (as determined by
the ar_tree_asymmetric_flow_threshold parameter) is higher than this limit, no spines will be removed
Changing the default value is not recommended.
|
routing_flags
|
0x0
|
RO
|
Bit mask of flags to control various options and behavior of routing engines.
Supported values:
0x1 - Enable switch rank adjustments for tree based routing engines.
|
SHIELD/PFRN
|
shield_mode
|
3
|
RO
|
Advanced routing - Fast link fault recovery feature
The feature is required for traffic resiliency upon switch-to-switch link failures.
Supported values:
0 - Fast link fault recovery disabled.
1 - Enable local fast link fault recovery only.
2 - Enable legacy fast link fault recovery with notifications (deprecated)
3 - Auto mode in which enhanced fast link fault recovery support is determined by the routing engine. (default)
ar_updn, ar_ftree and dfp2 will enable enhanced fast link fault recovery in the switches.
Otherwise, local fast link fault recovery only will be enabled in the switches.
Changing the default value is not recommended.
|
pfrn_sl
|
4
|
RW
|
SL for pFRN communication between switches.
Make sure pfrn_sl is properly mapped in sl2vl qos settings
|
pfrn_mask_clear_timeout
|
180
|
RW
|
Time (in seconds) since last pFRN for a specific subgroup was received, after which the entire mask must be cleared
Multiple of 60 seconds
|
pfrn_mask_force_clear_timeout
|
720
|
RW
|
Maximal time (in seconds) since last mask clear, after which mask must be cleared.
Multiple of 240 seconds
|
pfrn_over_router_enabled
|
2
|
RW
|
Enable pFRN over routers
0: Ignore - Do not change pFRN configuration on routers
1: Disable - Disable pFRN over routers
2: Enable - Enable pFRN over routers
|
Held back switches
|
held_back_sw_file
|
(null)
|
RW
|
The file holding the node GUIDs list to held back from routing
|
GUID Ordering During Routing
|
guid_routing_order_file
|
(null)
|
RW
|
The file holding guid routing order of particular guids (for MinHop, Up/Down)
|
Torus Routing
|
torus_config
|
/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/torus-2QoS.con
|
RW
|
Torus-2QoS configuration file name
|
Routing Chains
|
pgrp_policy_file
|
(null)
|
RW
|
The file holding the port groups policy
|
topo_policy_file
|
(null)
|
RW
|
The file holding the topology policy
|
rch_policy_file
|
(null)
|
RW
|
The file holding the routing chains policy
|
max_topologies_per_sw
|
4
|
RO
|
Defines maximal number of topologies to which a single switch may be assigned during routing engine chain configuration.
|
Hash based Forwarding
|
hbf_sl_mask
|
0xFFFF
|
RW
|
HBF (Hash-Based Forwarding) SL mask - 16-bit bitmask indicating which SLs should be configured for HBF
|
hbf_hash_type
|
0
|
RW
|
HBF (Hash-Based Forwarding) hash type: 0 - CRC, 1 - XOR
Changing the value is not recommended.
|
hbf_seed_typ
|
0
|
RW
|
HBF (Hash-Based Forwarding) hash seed type: 0 - Configurable, 1 - Random
Changing the value is not recommended.
|
hbf_seed
|
0xFFFFFFFF
|
RW
|
HBF (Hash-Based Forwarding) hash seed. Values 0 - 0xFFFFFFFF
0xFFFFFFFF stands for taking the 32 LSB of the node GUID as HBF hash seed.
Changing the value is not recommended.
|
hbf_hash_fields
|
0x0000000040F00C0F
|
RW
|
HBF (Hash-Based Forwarding) hash fields - 64-bit bitmask indicating
the fields that affect hash calculation.
Bit 1: DLID
Bit 2: SL
Bit 3: VL
Bit 4: LRH LNH
GRH fields:
Bit 10: SGID
Bit 11: DGID
Layer4 fields:
Bit 20: BTH destination QP
Bit 21: DETH source QP
Bit 22: DCETH V1 source QP
Bit 23: DCETH V1 ISID
Bit 30: Input port
Changing the value is not recommended.
|
hbf_weights
|
auto
|
RW
|
Weighted Hash-Based Forwarding (WHBF) configures the ratio
between three subgroups of the Adaptive Routing (AR) Group.
format is a tuple of three integers in a range 0 to 0xffff:
<subgroup 0 weight>,<subgroup 1 weight>,<subgroup 2 weight>
Changing the value is not recommended.
|
Randomization
|
scatter_ports
|
8
|
RW
|
Assigns ports in a random order instead of round-robin. If 0, the feature is disabled, otherwise use the value as a random seed.
Applicable to the AR_MINHOP/AR_UPDN routing algorithms
|
guid_routing_order_no_scatter
|
TRUE
|
RO
|
Do not use scatter for ports defined in guid_routing_order file
|
use_scatter_for_switch_lid
|
FALSE
|
RW
|
Use scatter when routing to the switch’s LIDs
|
updn lid tracking mode
|
updn_lid_tracking_mode
|
FALSE
|
RW
|
Controls whether SM will use LID tracking or not when updn or ar_updn routing engine is used
|
Events
|
Event Subscription Handling
|
drop_subscr_on_report_fail
|
TRUE
|
RW
|
Drop subscription on report failure (o13-17.2.1)
|
drop_event_subscriptions
|
TRUE
|
RW
|
Drop event subscriptions (InformInfo and ServiceRecords) on port removal and SM coming out of STANDBY
|
drop_unreachable_event_subscriptions
|
TRUE
|
RW
|
Drop event subscriptions (InformInfo and ServiceRecord) on ports that have no routing to SM
|
Virtualization
|
Virtualization enabled
|
virt_enabled
|
2
|
RW
|
Virtualization support
0: Ignore Virtualization - No virtualization support
1: Disable Virtualization - Disable virtualization
2: Enable Virtualization - Enable virtualization
|
Maximum ports in virtualization process
|
virt_max_ports_in_process
|
64
|
RW
|
Sets a number of ports to be handled on each virtualization process cycle
|
Router
|
Router aguid enable
|
rtr_aguid_enable
|
0 (Disabled)
|
RW
|
Defines whether the SM should create alias GUIDs required for router support for each HCA port
|
Router path record flow label
|
rtr_pr_flow_label
|
0
|
RW
|
Defines flow label value to use in multi-subnet path query responses
|
Router path record tclass
|
rtr_pr_tclass
|
0
|
RW
|
Defines tclass value to use in multi-subnet path query responses.
|
Router path record sl
|
rtr_pr_sl
|
0
|
RW
|
Defines sl value to use in multi-subnet path query responses
|
Router path record MTU
|
rtr_pr_mtu
|
4 (IB_MTU_LEN_2048)
|
RW
|
Define MTU value to use in multi-subnet path query responses
|
Router path record rate
|
rtr_pr_rate
|
16 (IB_PATH_RECORD_RATE_100_GBS)
|
RW
|
Defines rate value to use in multi-subnet path query responses
|
SA Security
|
SA Tnhanced Trust Model (SAETM)
|
sa_enhanced_trust_model
|
FALSE
|
RW
|
Controls whether SAETM is enabled.
|
Untrusted GuidInfo records
|
sa_etm_allow_untrusted_guidinfo_rec
|
FALSE
|
RW
|
Controls whether to allow Untrusted Guidinfo record requests in SAETM.
|
Guidinfo record requests by VF
|
sa_etm_allow_guidinfo_rec_by_vf
|
FALSE
|
RW
|
Controls whether to allow
Guidinfo record requests by vf in SAETM.
|
Untrusted proxy requests
|
sa_etm_allow_untrusted_proxy_requests
|
FALSE
|
RW
|
Controls whether to allow
Untrusted proxy requests in SAETM.
|
Max number of multicast groups
|
sa_etm_max_num_mcgs
|
128
|
RW
|
Max number of multicast groups per port/vport that can be registered.
|
Max number of service records
|
sa_etm_max_num_srvcs
|
32
|
RW
|
Max number of service records per port/vport that can be registered.
|
Max number of event subscriptions
|
sa_etm_max_num_event_subs
|
32
|
RW
|
Max number of event subscriptions (InformInfo) per port/vport that can be registered.
|
SGID spoofing
|
sa_check_sgid_spoofing
|
TRUE
|
RW
|
If enabled, the SA checks for SGID spoofing in every request with GRH included, unless the SLID is from a router port at that request.
|
Topo config
|
topo_config_file
|
(null)
|
RW
|
The file holding the topo configuration.
|
topo_config_enabled
|
FALSE
|
RW
|
If set to true, the SM will adjust its operational mode to take into account the topo_config file (predefined topology file).
|
Tenant Manager
|
tenants_policy_enabled
|
FALSE
|
RW
|
If set to true, the SM will enable the tenants manager
|
tenants_policy_file
|
/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/tenants-policy.conf
|
RW
|
The file holding the tenant configuration.
|
Application performance
|
Fabric profile
|
fabric_mode_profile
|
none
|
RW
|
Fabric Mode feature
Indicates which profile from fabric mode policy file to use for better user application performance.
If set to none, feature is disabled and SM will not change current
device configuration
|
fabric_mode_policy_file
|
/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fabric-mode-policy.conf
|
RW
|
The file holding the Fabric Mode policy
|
Congestion Control
|
Congestion Control
|
mlnx_congestion_control
|
0
|
RW
|
Enable Congestion Control Configuration
0: Ignore congestion control
1: Disable congestion control
2: Enable congestion control
|
congestion_control_policy_file
|
/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/cc-policy.conf
|
RW
|
The file holding the congestion control policy
|
ppcc_algo_dir
|
/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/ppcc_algo_dir
|
RW
|
The directory holding the PPCC algorithm profiles
|
cc_max_outstanding_mads
|
500
|
RW
|
Congestion Control Max outstanding MAD
|
Statistics/
Performance
Logging
|
SM Statistics
|
osm_stats_interval
|
60
|
RW
|
Time interval [in min] between statistics dumps.
The value 0 implies no statistic dump
Max value is 71,582
|
osm_stats_dump_limit
|
20
|
RW
|
Max size [in MB] of statistic dump file.
The value 0 implies no size limitation.
Max value is 4095 (4GB).
|
osm_stats_dump_per_sm_port
|
TRUE
|
RW
|
Indication whether to dump MADs statistics per SM port
|
SM Performance
Logging
|
osm_perflog_dump_limit
|
20
|
RW
|
Max size [in MB] of perflog dump file.
The value 0 implies no size limitation.
Max value is 4095 (4GB).
|
enable_performance_logging
|
TRUE
|
RW
|
Enable performance logging.
when enabled, SM dumps the time it took for specific stages.
Modifying the following parameters does not require a system manager (SM) restart and will not toggle fabric ports:
Qos_high_limit (for HCA only)
Qos_vlarb_high (for HCA only)
Qos_vlarb_low
Qos_sl2vl
However, incorrect VLARB or SL2VL settings can impact application performance or lead to traffic failure.
Single-root I/O virtualization (SR-IOV) enables a PCI Express (PCIe) device to appear to be multiple separate physical PCIe devices.
UFM is ready to work with SR-IOV devices by default. You can fine-tune the configuration using the SM configuration.
The following arguments are available for ConnectX-5 and later devices:
|
Argument
|
Value
|
Description
|
virt_enabled
|
|
Virtualization support
|
virt_max_ports_in_process
|
Possible values: 0-65535; where 0 processes all pending ports
Default: 64
|
Maximum number of ports to be processed simultaneously by the virtualization manager
|
virt_default_hop_limit
|
Possible values: 0-255
Default: 2
|
Default value for hop limit to be returned in path records where either the source or destination are virtual ports
UFM can isolate particular switches from routing in order to perform maintenance of the switches with minimal interruption to the existing traffic in the fabric.
Isolating a switch from routing is done via UFM Subnet Manager as follows:
Create a file that includes either the node GUIDs or system GUID of the switches under maintenance. For example:
0x1234566 0x1234567
Set the filename of the parameter held_back_sw_file in the /conf/opensm.conf file (the same as the file created in Step 1).
Run:
kill -s HUP 'pidof opensm'
Once SM completes rerouting, the traffic does not go through the ports of isolated switches.
To attach the switch to the routing:
Remove the GUID of the switch from the list of isolated switches defined in Step 1 of the isolation process.
Run:
kill -s HUP 'pidof opensm'
Once SM completes rerouting, traffic will go through the switch.