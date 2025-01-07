Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref #
Description
4180474
Description: Fixed issue with fan failure not showing up as warning in UFM
Keywords: Fan, Failure
Discovered in Release: 6.19.5
4164543
Description: Fixed issue with multi-threading on
Keywords: Multi-threading,
Discovered in Release: 6.19.5
4224081
Description: Fixed an issue preventing the upgrade of the optical cable transceiver – requires updating
Keywords: Optical, Transceiver, upgrade,
Discovered in Release: 6.19.5