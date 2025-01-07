Bug Fixes in This Release

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.5
4180474

Description: Fixed issue with fan failure not showing up as warning in UFM

Keywords: Fan, Failure

Discovered in Release: 6.19.5

4164543

Description: Fixed issue with multi-threading on PortsChangesHistory

Keywords: Multi-threading, PortsChangesHistory

Discovered in Release: 6.19.5

4224081

Description: Fixed an issue preventing the upgrade of the optical cable transceiver – requires updating UpdateCableFw.pyc

Keywords: Optical, Transceiver, upgrade, UpdateCableFw.pyc

Discovered in Release: 6.19.5
