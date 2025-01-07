Installing UFM on Docker Container - Standalone Mode

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.5
  1. Copy only your UFM license file(s) to a temporary directory which we’re going to use in the installation command. For example: /tmp/license_file/

  2. Run the UFM installation command according to the following example which will also configure UFM fabric interface to be ib1:

    docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \
-v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
-v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \
-v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \
-v /tmp/license_file/:/installation/ufm_licenses/ \
mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \
--install \
--fabric-interface ib1

  3. Reload systemd:

    systemctl daemon-reload

  4. To Start UFM Enterprise service run:

    systemctl start ufm-enterprise

