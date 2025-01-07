Note All information provided in a tabular format in UFM web UI can be exported into a CSV file.

The Jobs window displays all of UFM running Jobs. A Job is a running task defined by the user and applied on one or more of the devices (provisioning, software upgrade, firmware upgrade, reboot, etc.).

UFM users can monitor the progress of a running job, as well as the time it was created, its last update description and its status. The status value can be “Running” (during operation) “Completed with Errors”, in case an error has occurred, and “Completed."

When selecting a job from the main Jobs table, its related sub jobs will be displayed in the Sub Jobs table below.