The UFM Plugin (Unified Fabric Manager Plugin) refers to an add-on or extension used in conjunction with NVIDIA’s UFM software. The table below lists the available UFM plugins and provides descriptions on their functionalities.

Plugin Deployment

To deploy UFM plugins, download the plugin image location from the Docker Hub or NLP. Refer to the table below for the image location per plugin.

The plugins can be deployed either via the WebUI or the UFM management script.

To deploy the UFM plugin via WebUI, perform the following:

  1. Load the downloaded image onto the UFM server. This can be done either by using the UFM GUI by navigating to the Settings -> Plugins Management tab or by loading the image via the following instructions:

    1. Log in to the UFM server terminal.

    2. Run:

      docker load -I <path_to_image>

    3. Via the WebUI: After successfully loading the plugin image, the plugin should become visible in the plugin management table within the UFM GUI. To initiate the plugin’s execution, simply right-click on the respective in the table.

      image-2024-1-29_10-41-40-1-version-1-modificationdate-1734985984200-api-v2.png

To deploy the UFM plugin via the Management Script, refer to UFM Plugins Management.

Plugin

Image Location

REST-RDMA Plugin

https://hub.docker.com/r/mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma

NDT Plugin

https://hub.docker.com/r/mellanox/ufm-plugin-ndt

UFM Telemetry Fluentd Streaming (TFS) Plugin

https://hub.docker.com/r/mellanox/ufm-plugin-tfs

UFM Events Fluent Streaming (EFS) Plugin

https://hub.docker.com/r/mellanox/ufm-plugin-efs

UFM Bright Cluster Integration Plugin

https://hub.docker.com/r/mellanox/ufm-plugin-bright

UFM Cyber-AI Plugin

Refer to NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation

IB Link Resiliency Plugin

Refer to Plugins Bundle

ClusterMinder Plugin 

Refer to Plugins Bundle

Sysinfo Plugin 

N/A

SNMP Plugin

https://hub.docker.com/r/mellanox/ufm-plugin-snmp

Packet Level Monitoring Collector (PMC) Plugin

Refer to Plugins Bundle

GNMI-Telemetry Plugin

https://hub.docker.com/r/mellanox/ufm-plugin-gnmi_telemetry

UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin

https://hub.docker.com/r/mellanox/ufm-plugin-utm

UFM Consumer Plugin

TBD

Fast-API Plugin

https://hub.docker.com/r/mellanox/ufm-plugin-fast_api

UFM Light Plugin

https://hub.docker.com/r/mellanox/ufm-plugin-ufm-light

Key Performance Indexes (KPI) Plugin

Refer to Plugins Bundle

