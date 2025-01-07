UFM Plugins Management

The manage_ufm_plugins.sh script, located in the /opt/ufm/scripts directory, is designed to manage UFM plugins through the command line interface.

To see the actions supported by this script, run:

Copy Copied! /manage_ufm_plugins.sh --help usage: manage_ufm_plugins.sh <command> [<args>] positional arguments: {show,get-all,enable,start,stop,disable,add,upgrade,remove_image,remove,is-running,is-enable,get-http-proxy-port,debug,deploy,deploy-bundle} Commands show Show plugins info get-all get all loaded plugins enable Enable plugin start Start plugins stop Stop all plugins disable Disable plugin add Add plugin upgrade Upgrade plugin remove_image Remove plugin`s image remove Remove plugin is-running Test plugin is running is-enable Test plugin is enabled get-http-proxy-port Get plugin HTTP proxy port debug Debug deploy Deploy plugin image deploy-bundle Deploy bundle of plugins

Optional Arguments:

Copy Copied! -h, --help show this help message and exit -v, --version Print version information

Each supported option has its own help flag, which can be received by requesting help for a specific parameter. For example:

Copy Copied! ./manage_ufm_plugins.sh add --help

Usage:

Copy Copied! manage_ufm_plugins.pyc <command> [<args>] add [-h] -p <[A-Za-z0-9_-] Name size: 32 > [-t <[A-Za-z0- 9 ._-] Name size: 128 >]

Optional Arguments:

Copy Copied! -h, --help show this help message and exit -p <[A-Za-z0-9_-] Name size: 32 >, --plugin-name <[A-Za-z0-9_-] Name size: 32 > Plugin name -t <[A-Za-z0- 9 ._-] Name size: 128 >, --plugin-tag <[A-Za-z0- 9 ._-] Name size: 128 > Plugin tag

The following table lists the supported commands and provides their description and information on the parameters.