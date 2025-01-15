Appendix – Device Management Feature Support
The following table describes the management features available on supported devices.
|
Feature
|
10 Gb Ethernet Gateway Module
|
Grid Director 4700/ 4200/ 4036/ 4036E v3.5
|
Managed IS5000 Switchesv
|
Managed SX6000 Switches
|
Externally Managed IS5000 / SX6000 Switches
|
Gateway BX5020
|
HP C-Class
|
Linux Hosts
|
Windows Hosts
|
Discovery
|
IB L2 Discovery
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Advanced Discovery (IP, hostname, Hosts: CPU, memory, FW version)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes with UFM Host Agent
|
No
|
Ethernet access Management interface
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Provisioning/ Configuration
|
IB Partitioning (pkey)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
QoS: SL (SM configuration)
|
N/A
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
QoS: Rate Limit (SM configuration)
|
N/A
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Interface/VIF Configuration (IP, hostname, mtu, Bonding)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
No
|
N/A
|
Yes with UFM Host Agent
|
No
|
Device Monitoring
|
Device Resources: CPU, Memory, Disk
|
No
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes with UFM Host Agent
|
No
|
Get device alerts (Temperature, PS, Fan)
Note: This feature is not supported on Switch-X switches.
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
L1 (Physical Port) –Monitoring
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
L2-3 (Interface/VIF) –Monitoring
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes with UFM Host Agent
|
No
|
Congestion Monitoring per port (enables congestion map)
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Congestion Monitoring per flow (Advanced Package)
|
No
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Device Management
|
Add/remove to/from Rack
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Add/remove to/from Logical Server
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
View/clear Alarms
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
SSH terminal to device
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power On
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes with IPMI
|
No
|
Reboot
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes (SX3606 only)
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes with IPMI
|
No
|
Shutdown
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes with IPMI
|
No
|
Port Enable/Disable
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Firmware Upgrade (HCA & switch)
|
No
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes (Upon SW upgrade – SX6036 only)
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
No
|
Inband Firmware Upgrade (over InfiniBand connection)
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Software Upgrade (OFED & switch)
|
No
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes (SX3606 only)
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes with UFM Host Agent
|
No
|
Protocols
|
Communication UFM Server – Device
|
IB/SNMP
|
IB/UDP
/SSH
|
IB
|
IB/HTTP/
SSH
|
IB
|
IB
|
IB
|
IB, SSH, IPMI, UDP
|
IB
QoS Rate Limit (SM configuration): On ConnectX HCAs-only, for hosts.
XmitWait counter monitoring requires ConnectX HCAs with firmware version 2.6 and above.
This feature requires that the IP address is configured.