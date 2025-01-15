Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
ConnectX-8 Support
|
Added support for ConnectX-8
|
Plugin
|
Version
|
Changes and New Features
|
1.0.0-33
|
N/A
|
1.1.1-17
|
N/A
|
1.1.0-0
|
Added support for XDR (ConnectX-8).
|
1.0.0-6
|
N/A
|
1.0.0-3
|
N/A
|
2.10.0-8
|
N/A
|
1.0.0-3
|
N/A
|
1.1.7
|
N/A
|
1.1.1
|
N/A
|
1.0.0-3
|
N/A
|
1.19.18
|
Known Issue/Bug fix: Lev
4226826
|
1.3.0.-2
|
New Features:
|
1.19.10
|
N/A
|
1.0.0-16
|
N/A
|
1.0.0-2
|
TBD: Maxim
|
1.1.0-2
|
N/A
|
1.0.7-1
|
N/A
|
UFM Events Graffana Dashboard Plugin
|
1.0.2-0
|
Limitations:
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation.
Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup, as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.
The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:
RH7.0-RH7.7 / CentOS7.0-CentOS7.7
SLES12 / SLES 15
EulerOS2.2 / EulerOS2.3
Ubuntu18.04
Deprecated Features:
Mellanox Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
Logical server auditing
The UFM high availability script - /etc/init.d/ufmha - is no longer supported
The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead
As of UFM Enterprise v6.19.0, the Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) and PDR Deterministic plugins are no longer supported.
The GRPC-Streamer plugin is deprecated.
As of UFM Enterprise v6.18.0, UFM Agent discovery will be disabled by default, and managed switches will be discovered in-band
As of UFM Enterprise v6.18.0, the
ibdiagpathdiagnostic utility is deprecated
As of UFM Enterprise version 6.14.0, UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported
As of UFM Enterprise v6.12.0, the Logical Elements tab is removed
Removed the following fabric validation tests: CheckPortCounters & CheckEffectiveBER
In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.
For example:
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)
The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script