GNMI-Telemetry Plugin

The Get request retrieves data at a specified path. If the telemetry is devoid of information, the server will respond with an empty response. Otherwise, it will respond with counters it can locate.

Example:

Copy Copied! gnmic -a localhost: 9339 --insecure get --path nvidia/ib/guid[guid= 0x5255456 ]/port[port_number= 2 ]/amber/port_counters/hist0

The request retrieves data from node_guid 0x5255456 , specifically in port number 2, with the request counter set to hist0.

Example 2:

Copy Copied! gnmic -a localhost: 9339 --insecure get --path nvidia/ib/guid[guid=*]/port[port_number=*]/amber/port_counters/hist0

The request retrieves the data from all the ports and the node_guids, with the request counter set to hist0.

Example3:

Copy Copied! gnmic -a localhost: 9339 --insecure get --path nvidia/ib/guid[guid= 0x5255456 ]/port[port_number= 2 ]/amber/*

The request retrieves the data from node_guid 0x5255456 , port 2, with the request counters set to "all".

Example for multi path:

Copy Copied! gnmic -a localhost: 9339 --insecure get nvidia/ib/guid[guid=*]/port[port_number=*]/amber/CableInfo.transmitter_technology --path nvidia/ib/guid[guid=*]/port[port_number=*]/amber/sel_gctrln_en_5_lane0 --path nvidia/ib/guid[guid=*]/port[port_number=*]/amber/num_plls_7nm --path nvidia/ib/guid[guid=*]/port[port_number=*]/amber/rcal_fsm_done --path nvidia/ib/guid[guid=*]/port[port_number=*]/amber/LinkErrorRecoveryCounterExtended --path nvidia/ib/guid[guid=*]/port[port_number=*]/amber/sel_enc2_ib0_lane2 --path nvidia/ib/guid[guid=*]/port[port_number=*]/amber/lockdet_err_cnt_unlocked_sticky

Response Example:

Copy Copied! [{ "source" : "localhost:9339" , "timestamp" : 1719232374915165166 , "time" : "2024-06-24T15:32:54.915165166+03:00" , "updates" : [{ "Path" : "nvidia/ib/amber/reply" , "values" : { "nvidia/ib/amber/reply" : { "Headers" : [ "timestamp" , "Node_GUID" , "Port_Number" , "CableInfo.transmitter_technology" , "sel_gctrln_en_5_lane0" , "num_plls_7nm" , "rcal_fsm_done" , "LinkErrorRecoveryCounterExtended" , "sel_enc2_ib0_lane2" , "lockdet_err_cnt_unlocked_sticky" ], "Values" : [ "1719232345757948,0x91f87bf42deb3e03,1,5091,7826,6290,8615,4247,8586,6214" , "1719232345757948,0x7b8c2e08907250ce,1,2891,3293,5774,4398,3681,3548,7408" , "1719232345757948,0x48b60e6f3670eaca,1,9477,3847,1184,5527,4783,2102,8192" , "1719232345757948,0xabccdad7f8a3eda6,1,7976,6143,8257,3770,6166,6690,2835" , "1719232345757948,0x6d9ec4bb5fa45736,1,9051,2982,7145,3604,9256,1061,2638" , "1719232345757948,0x028cf9e0f9ed7c32,1,5623,7483,2263,2265,6890,4875,5564" , "1719232345757948,0x92a984c1a491b72a,1,6732,7795,6411,8569,3370,705,5536" , "1719232345757948,0x8b4b404acd2f34da,1,7610,7128,10064,1880,4834,3411,6724" , "1719232345757948,0x20f92ed58991d56c,1,6805,1632,5407,2038,1865,7279,8350" , "1719232345757948,0x1dac004a426bb5f5,1,8351,5757,7925,6181,3260,3081,1554" ] }}}]}]

The Subscribe request, similar to the get request, provides data from the specified path. When the telemetry is empty, the server responds with an empty result. If data is available, the server responds with the retrieved counters. The stream delivers information at the specified interval. If no interval is specified, the server transmits the information at the default server rate, which is configurable and defaults to 10s.

Example:

Copy Copied! gnmic -a localhost: 9339 --insecure sub --path nvidia/ib/guid[guid= 0x5255456 ]/port[port_number= 2 ]/amber/port_counters/hist0 -i 30s

This request retrieves data from the node_guid 0x5255456 , port 2, where the request counter is hist0, and the interval is configured for 30 seconds. If the user wishes to test the stream, the stream mode can be configured to "once," and following a single response, the stream will be stopped.

Example:

Copy Copied! gnmic -a localhost: 9339 --insecure sub --path nvidia/ib/guid[guid= 0x5255456 ]/port[port_number= 2 ]/amber/port_counters/hist0 -i 30s --mode once

This request retrieves the data from node_guid 0x5255456 , port 2, where the request counter is hist0. The stream shuts down after one response, similar to a Get request.

Example:

Copy Copied! gnmic -a localhost: 9339 --insecure sub --path nvidia/ib/guid[guid=*]/port[port_number=*]/amber/* -i 10s

The server responds for the first two notifications, as follows:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! { "source" : "localhost:9339" , "subscription-name" : "default-1719233128" , "timestamp" : 1719233128171946518 , "time" : "2024-06-24T15:45:28.171946518+03:00" , "updates" : [{ "Path" : "nvidia/ib/amber/reply/sample" , "values" : { "nvidia/ib/amber/reply/sample" : { "HeaderID" : "970426048" , "Headers" : [ "timestamp" , "Node_GUID" , "Port_Number" , "Counter1" , "Counter2" , "Counter3" , "Counter4" , "Counter5" , "Counter6" , "Counter7" ], "Values" : [ "1719232345757948,0x91f87bf42deb3e03,1,5091,7826,6290,8615,4247,8586,6214" , "1719232345757948,0x7b8c2e08907250ce,1,2891,3293,5774,4398,3681,3548,7408" , "1719232345757948,0x1dac004a426bb5f5,1,8351,5757,7925,6181,3260,3081,1554" , "1719232345757948,0x48b60e6f3670eaca,1,9477,3847,1184,5527,4783,2102,8192" , "1719232345757948,0xabccdad7f8a3eda6,1,7976,6143,8257,3770,6166,6690,2835" , "1719232345757948,0x6d9ec4bb5fa45736,1,9051,2982,7145,3604,9256,1061,2638" , "1719232345757948,0x028cf9e0f9ed7c32,1,5623,7483,2263,2265,6890,4875,5564" , "1719232345757948,0x92a984c1a491b72a,1,6732,7795,6411,8569,3370,705,5536" , "1719232345757948,0x8b4b404acd2f34da,1,7610,7128,10064,1880,4834,3411,6724" , "1719232345757948,0x20f92ed58991d56c,1,6805,1632,5407,2038,1865,7279,8350" ]}}}]} { "source" : "localhost:9339" , "subscription-name" : "default-1719233128" , "timestamp" : 1719233138173907825 , "time" : "2024-06-24T15:45:38.173907825+03:00" , "updates" : [{ "Path" : "nvidia/ib/amber/reply/sample" , "values" : { "nvidia/ib/amber/reply/sample" : { "HeaderID" : "970426048" , "Values" : [ "1719232345757948,0x20f92ed58991d56c,1,6805,1632,5407,2038,1865,7279,8350" , "1719232345757948,0x1dac004a426bb5f5,1,8351,5757,7925,6181,3260,3081,1554" , "1719232345757948,0x48b60e6f3670eaca,1,9477,3847,1184,5527,4783,2102,8192" , "1719232345757948,0xabccdad7f8a3eda6,1,7976,6143,8257,3770,6166,6690,2835" , "1719232345757948,0x6d9ec4bb5fa45736,1,9051,2982,7145,3604,9256,1061,2638" , "1719232345757948,0x028cf9e0f9ed7c32,1,5623,7483,2263,2265,6890,4875,5564" , "1719232345757948,0x92a984c1a491b72a,1,6732,7795,6411,8569,3370,705,5536" , "1719232345757948,0x8b4b404acd2f34da,1,7610,7128,10064,1880,4834,3411,6724" , "1719232345757948,0x91f87bf42deb3e03,1,5091,7826,6290,8615,4247,8586,6214" , "1719232345757948,0x7b8c2e08907250ce,1,2891,3293,5774,4398,3681,3548,7408" ]}}}]}





The subscribe on-change request, similar to the standard subscribe request, provides data from the specified path. If the telemetry lacks data, the server responds with an empty result. When data is available, the server responds with the located counters. The stream delivers information at the specified interval, but only if there is new information to transmit. Otherwise, it waits for the next interval to check for updates. The path construction follows the same pattern as the get request and includes inventory and event paths.

Only updated data will be included in the response, with all other parts remaining empty but retaining the specified format. Similarly, only the nodes that have been updated will be included in the response.

Example:

Copy Copied! gnmic -a localhost: 9339 --insecure sub --path nvidia/ib/guid[guid= 0x5255456 ]/port[port_number= 2 ]/amber/port_counters/hist0 --stream-mode on-change --heartbeat-interval 1m

This request retrieves data from node_guid 0x5255456 , port 2, with the request counters set to hist0. It periodically checks for changes every minute, and when changes are detected, it promptly sends the updated values.

Example:

Copy Copied! gnmic -a localhost: 9339 --insecure sub --path nvidia/ib/guid[guid=*]/port[port_number=*]/amber/port_counters/* --stream-mode on-change --heartbeat-interval 1m

This request involves all nodes and ports, aiming to retrieve all counters from the telemetry. It periodically checks for changes every minute, and when changes are detected, it promptly sends the updated values.

The below is an example of the response to a particular GUID, which represents an on-change request for a few counters. However, only specific counters have been updated, those who have not updated have a value of 0. Because the flag include_old_data_on_change default is true

Copy Copied! 1706532307824 , 0x0002c903007e5220 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 41447490564 , 617155163 , 41423305825 , 617155163 , 24184739 , 17 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0

The same example with the flag set to true will give this:

Copy Copied! 1706532307824 , 0x0002c903007e5220 , 1 ,,,, 41447490564 , 617155163 , 41423305825 , 617155163 , 24184739 , 17 ,,,,,

Only the values that have changed return while the others are empty values. To get this format of data, one need to change the include_old_data_on_change in the config file to false.

Example:

Copy Copied! gnmic -a localhost: 9339 --insecure sub --path nvidia/ib/guid[guid=*]/port[port_number=*]/amber/* --stream-mode on-change --heartbeat-interval 24h

The server responds for the first 2 notifications are the following (where include_old_data_on_change is true), one can see the last two columns have not changed but still return the data before, the second message was send due to some rows have changed, those rows

Collapse Source Copy Copied! { "source" : "localhost:9339" , "subscription-name" : "default-1719236764" , "timestamp" : 1719236764654659517 , "time" : "2024-06-24T16:46:04.654659517+03:00" , "updates" : [{ "Path" : "nvidia/ib/amber/reply/onchange" , "values" : { "nvidia/ib/amber/reply/onchange" : { "HeaderID" : "912200528" , "Headers" : [ "timestamp" , "Node_GUID" , "Port_Number" , "Counter1" , "Counter2" , "Counter3" , "Counter4" , "Counter5" , "Counter6" , "Counter7" ], "Values" : [ "1719236753818594,0x7e680fb8f81a1950,1,100531,107250,100999,107455,109258,3716,5329" , "1719236753818594,0x0176438fe4ee507c,1,104269,108884,104887,108502,105366,4540,6673" , "1719236753818594,0x2e36224302959e79,1,101228,100555,105616,102767,108899,87,9953" , "1719236753818594,0x8e62a55d7571a9b8,1,100684,108124,106670,102400,106689,2910,4203" , "1719236753818594,0x0be75a9e97016f5e,1,102227,102735,108903,103547,108705,2629,1830" , "1719236753818594,0x8307bfad0672adbd,1,106033,103906,106185,107450,105736,2567,6914" , "1719236753818594,0x2cbe66ec0b1af84c,1,105958,106959,100349,107704,105073,8330,4962" , "1719236753818594,0x6b6da39a9ec4bbfc,1,104340,106752,109134,103796,103500,7136,3493" , "1719236753818594,0x6d122dbdd99cfb60,1,104941,107630,104190,105392,109582,5480,7934" , "1719236753818594,0xeed4bd9cd3b7f325,1,102416,100164,106731,102033,103807,3048,6316" ]}}}]} { "source" : "localhost:9339" , "subscription-name" : "default-1719236764" , "timestamp" : 1719237054620929561 , "time" : "2024-06-24T16:50:54.620929561+03:00" , "updates" : [ { "Path" : "nvidia/ib/amber/reply/onchange" , "values" : { "nvidia/ib/amber/reply/onchange" : { "HeaderID" : "912200528" , "Values" : [ "1719237054172043,0xeed4bd9cd3b7f325,1,117416,115164,121731,117033,118807,3048,6316" , "1719237054172043,0x2e36224302959e79,1,116228,115555,120616,117767,123899,87,9953" , "1719237054172043,0x8e62a55d7571a9b8,1,115684,123124,121670,117400,121689,2910,4203" , "1719237054172043,0x7e680fb8f81a1950,1,115531,122250,115999,122455,124258,3716,5329" , "1719237054172043,0x0176438fe4ee507c,1,119269,123884,119887,123502,120366,4540,6673" ]}}}]}



