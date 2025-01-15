Installation Notes

Platform Type and Version OS (Relevant for Standalone and High-Availability deployments) 64-bit OS: RedHat 8

RedHat 9

Ubuntu 20.04

Ubuntu 22.04

Ubuntu 24.04

Debian 10 CPU(a) x86_64 HCAs NVIDIA ConnectX®-5 with Firmware 16.35.4030 and above

NVIDIA ConnectX®-6 with Firmware 20.24.4702 and above

NVIDIA ConnectX®-7 with Firmware 28.42.0428 and above

NVIDIA ConnectX®-8 with Firmware 40.44.0036 and above

NVIDIA Mezzanine Board with Four ConnectX-7 ASICs for Multi-GPU Connectivity (CEDAR) with Firmware 28.36.0394 and above

NVIDIA BlueField with Firmware 24.33.900 and above

NVIDIA BlueField-2 with Firmware 24.33.900 and above

NVIDIA BlueField-3 with Firmware 32.42.0148 and above OFED(b) MLNX_OFED 5.X

MLNX_OFED23.x

MLNX_OFED24.x

Note (a) CPU requirements refer to resources consumed by UFM. You can also dedicate a subset of cores on a multicore server. For example, 4 cores for UFM on a 16-core server. (b) For supported HCAs in each MLNX_OFED version, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes. (c)UFM v6.15.0 is the last version to support NVIDIA ConnectX-4 adapter cards

Note For running SHARP Aggregation Manager within UFM, it is recommended to use MLNX_OFED-5.4.X version or newer.

Note Installation of UFM on minimal OS distribution is not supported.

Note UFM does not support systems in which NetworkManager service is enabled. Before installing UFM on RedHat OS, make sure to disable the service.

UFM Docker Container is supported on the standard docker environment (engine).

The following operating systems were tested with Docker Container (as standalone container):

Component Type and Version Supported OS RHEL8

RHEL9

Ubuntu20.04

Ubuntu22.04

Ubuntu24.04

Debian 10

Note For UFM Docker Container installation in HA mode, please refer to Bare Metal Deployment Requirements for the list of operating systems and kernels which support HA.

Note On some Ubuntu OSs, Docker is installed via SNAP, which might lead to errors when trying to use UFM Plugins. To solve this issue, perform the following: Remove Docker installed via SNAP, run: Copy Copied! snap remove --purge docker Update the local package index, run : Copy Copied! apt update Install native Docker, run: Copy Copied! apt install-y docker.io

Note Podman is tested on Oracle Linux and RedHat distributions.

Since Docker and Podman are mutually exclusive, ensure that any existing Docker packages are removed before installing Podman. You can do this with the following command:

Copy Copied! yum remove $(rpm -qa | grep docker)

Once Docker is removed, proceed with the installation of Podman and the Podman Docker-compatible CLI using the following commands:

Copy Copied! dnf install podman podman-docker

Finally, enable and start the Podman socket to allow for socket-based communication:

Copy Copied! systemctl enable --now podman.socket

After installing Podman, the deployment of UFM Docker Containers and UFM plugins should function in the same way as the corresponding Docker deployments.

Fabric Size CPU Requirements* Memory Requirements Disk Space Requirements Minimum Recommended Up to 1000 nodes 4-core server 4 GB 20 GB 50 GB 1000-5000 nodes 8-core server 16 GB 40 GB 120 GB 5000-10000 nodes 16-core server 32 GB 80 GB 160 GB Above 10000 nodes Contact NVIDIA Support

The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:

Platform Details Browser Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari Memory Minimum: 8 GB

Recommended: 16 GB

Platform Details MFT Integrated with MFT version 4.30.1-8

Platform Type and Version SM UFM package includes SM version 5.21.0

Note Assuming the SM is connected to the production cluster, it can handle any events (IB traps) coming from the fabric that is being built; such events should not affect the routing on the production cluster. If events occurred in the production cluster, the routing could be changed. However, NVIDIA recommends isolating fabric sections to allow faster bring-ups, faster troubleshooting and misconfiguration avoidance that can cause routing errors. Isolation provides clearer SM and CollectX logs, avoiding warnings/errors from masking real production issues.

Platform Type and Version NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.9.0

For a list of ports used by the UFM Server for internal and external communication, refer to Appendix – Used Ports.