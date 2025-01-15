Installing UFM on Bare Metal Server- Standalone Mode
To install the UFM server software as a standalone for InfiniBand:
Create a temporary directory (for example /tmp/ufm).
Open the UFM software zip file that you downloaded. The zip file contains the following installation files:
RedHat 7/CentOS 7/OEL 7: ufm-X.X-XXX.el7.x86_64.tgz
RedHat 8/Centos 8: ufm-X.X-XXX.el8.x86_64.tgz
Ubuntu 18.04: ufm-X.X-XXX.Ubuntu18.x86_64.tgz
Ubuntu 20.04: ufm-X.X-XXX.Ubuntu20.x86_64.tgz
Ubuntu 22.04: ufm-X.X-XXX.Ubuntu22.x86_64.tgz
Extract the installation file for your system's OS to the temporary directory that you created.
From within the temporary directory, run the following command as root:
./install.shNote
Running with the option "-o ib" is no longer required. For automatic installation, use the -q flag.
For “quiet” installation -q flag can be added (automatically answer yes for each question the installer asks).Note
Export MULTISUBNET_CONSUMER=1 environment variable before running the installation script to install the UFM server in Multisubnet Consumer mode.
The UFM software is installed. You can now remove the temporary directory.