Known Issues in This Release

4224081

Description: Burning of XDR cables using XDR switch is not supported.

Keywords: XDR, Cables, Switch

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: 6.19.6

3397981

Description: Showing extended cable information for aggregated XDR switch port is not supported by UFM.

Keywords: XDR, Cable Information, Switch

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: 6.19.6

For a list of known issues from previous releases, please refer to Known Issues History.
