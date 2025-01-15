Known Issues in This Release
|
Ref #
|
Description
|
4224081
|
Description: Burning of XDR cables using XDR switch is not supported.
|
Keywords: XDR, Cables, Switch
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in Release: 6.19.6
|
3397981
|
Description: Showing extended cable information for aggregated XDR switch port is not supported by UFM.
|
Keywords: XDR, Cable Information, Switch
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in Release: 6.19.6
Info
For a list of known issues from previous releases, please refer to Known Issues History.