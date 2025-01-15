The Multi-Subnet UFM feature allows for the management of large fabrics, consisting of multiple sites, within a single product, namely Multi-Subnet UFM.

This feature is comprised of two layers: UFM Multi-Subnet Provider and UFM Multi-Subnet Consumer.

The UFM Provider functions as a Multi-Subnet Provider, exposing all local InfiniBand fabric information to the UFM consumer. On the other hand, the UFM Consumer acts as a Multi-Subnet Consumer, collecting and aggregating data from currently configured UFM Providers, enabling users to manage multiple sites in one place. While UFM Consumer offers similar functionality to regular UFM, there are several behavioral differences related to aggregation.