Telemetry - User-Defined Sessions

Telemetry contains multiple views; the user can create, edit, and delete views.

Telemetry supports two types of panels, time-series which show the relationship between time and counter value for a specific device, and topX, which show all ports with pick by counter greater than topX value.

Note TopX is not supported in the case of the ibpm telemetry provider. The telemetry provider is hidden in this case.

The panel can be created by filling in the following model:

The user can select one of the following telemetry session modes:

Timeseries: Provide the user with historical/live time-series graphs of the selected counters for the selected devices/ports.

Top X: Provides the user with Top X ports by the selected counters (where X is 5, 10, 15, 20).

You can select the members grouping type; Devices or Ports:

Note In case the selected telemetry session is Top-X, only the ports are supported.

The user can select one or more counters from the counters dropdown menu:

Alternatively, the user can get a full view of all the supported counters and select one or more by clicking on the "All Counters" button:

The user can select one or more devices/ports from the relevant dropdown menu:

Devices: Alternatively, the user can choose to get a full view of the devices by clicking on the "All Devices" button:

Ports: After switching from "Devices" to "Ports," you user can view the ports’ dropdown menu: Alternatively, the user can choose to get a full view of the ports by clicking on the "All Ports" button.

Data aggregation can be changed in the timeseries panel by grouping the members by device or ports; this functionality is an option in the context menu. Therefore, if the timeseries panel is created with the "Devices" members, the panel shows each port in an individual line by right-clicking and then grouping by ports.

The Telemetry obtains live data from the server's each specific interval which equals the default session interval. The interval can be changed from the sampling rate option in the context menu.

If an XDR switch or device, such as Quantum-3 or ConnectX-8 adapter card, is present in the fabric, it allows for data to be grouped not only by aggregated ports but also by planarized ports.

When grouped by planarized port, an extra layer is included in the legend:



