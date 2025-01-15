NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.6
UFM Configuration Backup and Restore

Overview

UFM migration enables backup and restores UFM configuration files.

Backup UFM configuration

By default, the following folders (placed in /opt/ufm/files) are being backed up:

  • conf

  • dashboardViews

  • licenses

  • networkViews

  • scripts

  • sqlite

  • templates/user-defined

  • ufmhealth/scripts

  • userdata

  • users_preferences

Note

The user may also backup the UFM historical telemetry data ("-t" argument).

UFM (Bare Metal)

/opt/ufm/scripts/ufm_backup.sh --help
usage: ufm_backup.pyc [-h] [-f BACKUP_FILE] [-t]

Optional Arguments

-h

--help

show this help message and exit

-f

--backup-file BACKUP_FILE

full path of zip file to be generated

-t

--telemetry

backup UFM historical telemetry

UFM Docker Container

  1. Backup UFM configuration. Run:

    docker exec ufm /opt/ufm/scripts/ufm_backup.sh

  2. Copy the backup file from UFM docker container to the host. Run:

    docker cp ufm:/root/<backup file> <path on host>

UFM Appliance

  1. Backup UFM configuration. Run:

    ufm data backup [with-telemetry]

  2. Upload the backup file to a remote host. Run:

    ufm data upload <backup file> <upload URL>

Note

More details can be found in the log file /tmp/ufm_backup.log.


Restore UFM Configuration

Note

All folders which are a part of the UFM backup are restored (filter is done during the backup stage).

UFM Bare Metal

/opt/ufm/scripts/ufm_restore.sh --help
usage: ufm_restore.pyc [-h] -f BACKUP_FILE [-u] [-v]

Optional Arguments

-h

--help

show this help message and exit

-f BACKUP_FILE

--backup-file BACKUP_FILE

full path of zip file generated by backup script

-u

--upgrade

upgrades the restored UFM files

-v

--verbose

makes the operation more talkative

UFM Docker Container

  1. Stop UFM. Run:

    docker exec ufm /etc/init.d/ufmd stop

  2. Copy the backup file from the host into UFM docker container. Run:

    docker cp <backup file> ufm:/tmp/<backup file>

  3. Restore UFM configuration. Run:

    docker exec ufm /opt/ufm/scripts/ufm_restore.sh -f /tmp/<backup file> [--upgrade]

  4. Start UFM. Run:

    docker exec ufm /etc/init.d/ufmd start

UFM Appliance

  1. Stop UFM. Run:

    no ufm start

  2. Copy the backup file from a remote host into UFM appliance. Run:

    ufm data fetch <download URL>

  3. Restore UFM configuration. Run:

    ufm data restore <backup file>

  4. Start UFM. Run:

    ufm start

Note

When restoring the UFM configuration from host to a container, the following parameters in /opt/ufm/files/conf/gv.cfg may be reset the following:

  • fabric_interface

  • ufma_interfaces

  • mgmt_interface

Note

UFM configuration upgrade during restore is not supported in UFM Appliance GEN2/GEN2.5

More details can be found in the log files /tmp/ufm_restore.log and /tmp/ufm_restore_upgrade.log
