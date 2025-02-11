Appendix – Used Ports
The following is the list of ports used by the UFM Server for internal and external communication:
Port
Purpose
25(tcp)
Used by smtp mail server, for sending daily reports and events summary via email
80(tcp), 443(tcp)
Used by WS clients (Apache Web Server)
8000(udp)
Used for UFM server listening for REST API requests (redirected by Apache web server)
6306(udp)
Used for Multicast requests – communication with latest UFM Agents
Closed by default (as UFM Agent is deprecated and disabled by default)
8081(tcp), 8082(tcp)
Used for internal communication with Subnet Manager
Optional ports, in case working with HA nodes
Port
Purpose
2224(tcp)
Used by pacemaker for communication between the two UFM HA nodes
7788(udp)
Used by DRBD for filesystem synchronization between the two UFM HA nodes
5403(tcp), 5404(tcp), 5405(udp)
Used by corosync port