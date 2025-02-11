The UFM Authentication Server is designed to be configurable and is initially turned on by default.

Enabling the UFM Authentication Server provides a centralized service that oversees all supported authentication methods within a single service, consolidating them under a unified authentication API.

Apache utilizes the authentication server's APIs to determine a user's authentication status.

All activities of the UFM Authentication Server are logged in the authentication_service.log file, located at /opt/ufm/files/log .

To enable/disable the UFM Authentication Server

Token-based authentication is a protocol which allows users to verify their identity, and in return receive a unique access token. During the life of the token, users then access the UFM APIs that the token has been issued for, rather than having to re-enter credentials each time they need to use any UFM API.

Note Under the Settings section there is a tab titled called “Access Tokens”.

The functionality of the added tab is to give the user the ability to create new tokens & manage the existing ones (list, copy, revoke, delete):

Actions:

Name Icon Description Revoke Revoke a specific token. Note The revoked token will no longer be valid. Delete Delete a specific token. Copy Copy specific token into the clipboard.

Note Each user is able to list and manage only the tokens that have been created by themselves. Only the users with system_admin role will be able to create tokens.

To allow a custom user authentication, you can configure UFM to delegate the user authentication to a remote Proxy server. The remote Proxy server is written by the user, thus, allowing flexibility on deciding how the authentication is performed.

By default, the feature is disabled. To activate the feature, configure auth_proxy_enabled with true .

In case server authentication is enabled, use /ufmRestV2, otherwise, use /ufmRestV3 to send requests to UFM.

The request header should contain a username and role. The available roles are System_Admin, Fabric_Admin, Fabric_Operator, and Monitoring_Only. If the request header is sent without a username or a role, it is rejected by the UFM.

For example:

Copy Copied! [AuthProxy] # Defaults to false , but set to true to enable this feature auth_proxy_enabled = true # HTTP Header name that will contain the username auth_proxy_header_name = X_WEBAUTH_USER # HTTP Header name that will contain the user roles. The available roles are as follows: System_Admin, Fabric_Admin, Fabric_Operator, and Monitoring_Only auth_proxy_header_role = X_WEBAUTH_ROLE # Set to ` true ` to enable auto sign up of users who do not exist in UFM DB. Defaults to ` true `. auth_proxy_auto_sign_up = true # Limit where auth proxy requests come from by configuring a list of IP addresses. # This can be used to prevent users spoofing the X_WEBAUTH_USER header. # This option is required # Example `whitelist = 192.168 . 1.1 , 192.168 . 1.0 / 24 , 2001 :: 23 , 2001 :: 0 / 120 ` auth_proxy_whitelist = # Define a list of allowed Common Names (CNs) for mTLS on authentication proxy requests. # Only clients with certificates that contain CN values from this list are allowed to act as an authentication proxy. # Example: `auth_proxy_cn_whitelist = user1, service1, client-cert`. auth_proxy_cn_whitelist =

Parameter Default Description auth_proxy_enabled false Enables authentication by proxy auth_proxy_header_name X_WEBAUTH_USER The HTTP header that contains the UFM username, to be supplied by the proxy. auth_proxy_header_role X_WEBAUTH_ROLE The HTTP header that will include the UFM role. The available predefined roles are: System_Admin

Fabric_Admin

Fabric_Operator

Monitoring_Only auth_proxy_auto_sign_up True Allows automatic signup of users who are not yet present in UFM. auth_proxy_whitelist N/A Restricts the source of authentication proxy requests by setting up a list of allowed IP addresses. This field is mandatory when the client certificate is disabled and optional when the client certificate is enabled. Example: whitelist = 192.168.1.1, 192.168.1.0/24, 2001::23, 2001::0/120 auth_proxy_cn_whitelist N/A Specifies a list of permitted Common Names (CNs) for mTLS in authentication proxy requests. Only clients with certificates containing CN values from this list are authorized to act as an authentication proxy. Example: auth_proxy_cn_whitelist = user1, service1, client-cert . This field is mandatory when the client certificate is enabled, and the subject identifier of the client certificate is the Common Name (CN). For additional details, see Client-Based Authentication. To use this feature, the Authentication Server must be enabled. For more information, refer to Enabling UFM Authentication Server

Microsoft Azure Authentication is a service provided by Microsoft Azure, the cloud computing platform of Microsoft. It is designed to provide secure access control and authentication for applications and services hosted on Azure.

UFM supports Authentication using Azure Active Directory, and to do so, you need to follow the following steps:

To log in via Azure, UFM must be registered in the Azure portal using the following steps:

Log in to Azure Portal, then click "Azure Active Directory" in the side menu. If you have access to more than one tenant, select your account in the upper right. Set your session to the Azure AD tenant you wish to use. Under "Manage" in the side menu, click App Registrations > New Registration. Provide the application details: Name: Enter a descriptive name. Supported account types: Account types that are allowed to login and use the registered application. Redirect URL: select the app type Web, and Add the following redirect URL https:// /auth/login Then, click Register. The app’s Overview page opens. Under Manage in the side menu, click Certificates & Secrets > New client secret. Provide a description for the client secret and set an expiration time, then click "Add." Copy the client secret key value which will be needed to configure the UFM with Azure AD (Please note that the value of the generated secret will be hidden and will not be able to be copied/read after you leave the page. Under "Manage" in the side menu, click App roles > Create app role. Provide the role details. Please note that the role value must be a valid UFM role; otherwise, the login will fail. Assign the created role to the user. Follow the below steps: Click on "Overview" in the side menu to view the application information, such as tenant ID, client ID, and other details.

Azure authentication is disabled by default. To enable it, please refer to Enabling Azure AD Authentication.

After enabling and configuring Azure AD authentication, an additional button will appear on the primary UFM login page labeled 'Sign In with Microsoft,' which will leads to the main Microsoft sign-in page:

Kerberos is a network authentication protocol designed to provide strong authentication for client-server applications by using secret-key cryptography.

The Kerberos protocol works on the basis of tickets, it helps ensure that communication between various entities in a network is secure. It uses symmetric-key cryptography, which means both the client and servers share secret keys for encrypting and decrypting communication.

To enable Kerberos Authentication, refer to Enabling Kerberos Authentication.

To set up a system as a Kerberos server, perform the following:

Install the required packages: Copy Copied! #Redhat sudo yum install krb5-libs krb5-server # Ubuntu sudo apt-get install krb5-kdc krb5-admin-server Edit the Kerberos configuration file ‘ /etc/krb5.conf ’ to reflect your realm, domain and other settings: Copy Copied! [libdefaults] default_realm = YOUR-REALM [realms] YOUR-REALM = { kdc = your-kdc-server admin_server = your-admin-server } [domain_realm] your-domain = YOUR-REALM your-domain = YOUR-REALM Use the kdb5_util command to create the Kerberos database: Copy Copied! kdb5_util create -r YOUR-REALM -s Add administrative principals: Copy Copied! Kadmin.local addprinc -randkey HTTP/YOUR-HOST-NAME @YOUR -REALM Start KDC and Kadmin services: Copy Copied! sudo systemctl start krb5kdc kadmin sudo systemctl enable krb5kdc kadmin Generate a keytab file. The keytab file contains the secret key for a principal and is used to authenticate the service. Copy Copied! kadmin.local ktadd -k /path/to/your-keytab-file HTTP/YOUR-HOST-NAME @YOUR -REALM Replace /path/to/your-keytab-file with the actual path where you want to store the keytab file.

Follow the below steps to set up a system as a Kerberos client.