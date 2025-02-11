Bug Fixes History
Ref. #
Description
Rev 6.19.6
Rev 6.19.0
4033094
Description: Resolved issue with the Fabric Analysis Report failure because the
Keywords: Fabric Analysis Report, Failure,
Discovered in Release: 6.15.4-4
4032348
Description: Fixed issue with irrelevant threshold value for event the "Module Temperature High Threshold" Reached event (Unmanaged IB switches only).
Keywords: Threshold, Event, Module Temperature High Threshold
Discovered in Release: 6.15.2
4052978
Description: Fixed issue with UFM PKey programming failure with HTTP 413 error (Content Too Large).
Keywords: PKey Programming, Failure
Discovered in Release: 6.17.2
4061936
Description: Fixed issue with inability to delete PKeys prefixed with one or more 0's when added via resources/pkeys/add API.
Keywords: PKey, Deletion, resources/pkeys/add API
Discovered in Release: 6.18.0-5
4031555
Description: Fixed issue where the UFM webUI could only detect 7 out of 8 HCAs on the server after a reboot.
Keywords: WebUI, HCA, Reboot
Discovered in Release: 6.15.1-4
4095217
Description: Fixed issue causing UFM error (Unexpected exception) during object history updates.
Keywords: UFM Error, Unexpected Exception, History, Update
Discovered in Release: 6.18.0
Rev 6.18.0
4012915
Description: Fixed bug in SMTP configuration
Keywords: SMTP, Configuration
Discovered in Release: v6.17.1
3985023
Description: Fixed the issue where GUIDs could not be assigned to empty keys in the REST API
Keywords: REST API, GUID, Empty Keys
Discovered in Release: v6.17.2
3959780
Description: Fixed the issue with missing telemetry data on the dashboard after installing UFM Enterprise v6.17.1
Keywords: Telemetry, Data, Dashboard
Discovered in Release: v6.17.1
3912416
Description: Fixed the issue where the Web UI frequently exits after the admin password was changed
Keywords: WebUI, Exit, Password
Discovered in Release: v6.17.0
3881365
Description: Fixed the issue with the CloudX REST API malfunctioning when deleting a port associated with a PKey
Keywords: CloudX, REST API, PKey, Port
Discovered in Release: v6.15.2
Rev 6.17.0
3912416
Description: Fixed issue with the authentication server being repeatedly restarted by the UFM health check after the default admin password is changed
Keywords: Authentication, Server, Disable
Discovered in Release: v6.17.0
3863958
Description: Fixed issue where IB-IB go to INIT states due to failed UFM failover after enabling SHARP with PKeys
Keywords: SHARP, PKey, IB-IB Link, Failover
Discovered in Release: v6.16.0
3850673
Description: Fixed issue where multiple ports go down simultaneously (link-downed counter increment)
Keywords: Ports, down, simultaneous
Discovered in Release: v6.15.1
3850217
Description: Fixed issues with ALM plugin (disabled handling topology changes and limited the number of trials of creating dynamic telemetry sessions by configurable variables)
Keywords: ALM Plugin
Discovered in Release: v6.15.0
3826544
Description: Fixed node info discovery issue
Keywords: Node, Info, Discovery
Discovered in Release: v6.16.0
3826069
Description: Fixed HCA port naming convention inconsistencies in UFM WebUI
Keywords: HCA port, Port name, WebUI
Discovered in Release: v6.15.2
3816196
Description: Fixed issue where UFM creates empty PKeys by UFM Rest API
Keywords: Empty, PKey, REST API
Discovered in Release: v6.15.2
3811475
Description: Fixed issue where UFM loggings REST API omits additional contents of the log when it spans over multiple lines
Keywords: UFM Loggings, REST API, Span over, Multiple Lines
Discovered in Release: v6.15.3
3803527
Description: Fixed issue with Create History REST API while collecting SM Logs Error
Keywords: Create History, SM Log Error
Discovered in Release: v6.15.3
3752196
Description: Fixed intermittent UFM REST API Failures
Keywords: UFM REST API, Failures
Discovered in Release: v6.16.0
3864876
Description: Fixed issue with UFM events not appearing in remote syslog
Keywords: UFM Events, Remote syslog
Discovered in Release: v6.15.1
3809574:
Description: Fixed WebUI issues in the "Power" column
Keywords: WebUI, Power
Discovered in Release: v6.16.0
3766079
Description: Fixed issue with UFM not showing SSH user/pass tab
Keywords: SSH, User/Pass Tab
Discovered in Release: v6.15.0
3916656
Description: Fixed issue with releasing lock without acquiring when handling MC join requests from unknown source.
Keywords: MC, lock
Discovered in Release: v6.17.0