Bug Fixes in This Release

4255774

Description: Fixed issue with inability to retrieve HDR and NDR switch temperature.

Keywords: Temperature, Switch

Discovered in Release: v6.18.0-5

4244365

Description: Fixed issue with ufm_rest_roles.json file not being recognized by UFM after upgrade.

Keywords: ufm_rest_roles.json

Discovered in Release: v6.19.5

4180474

Description: Fixed the issue where missing (not presented) fan was not generating a warning in UFM.

Keywords: Fan, Failure, Warning

Discovered in Release: v6.16.0

For HA related bug fixes, refer to UFM High-Availability Release Notes v5.8.0.
