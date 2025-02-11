Fabric Health Tab

Duplicate/Zero LID Check Lists all ports with same LID or zero LID value. LIDs Check Default: Selected

Duplicated Node Description Lists all nodes with same node description. Does not include switches with the same description. Duplicated Node Description Default: Selected

Use Node GUID-Description Mapping Enables the usage of a mapping file (between node GUID and node description) when running duplicate node description analysis of the fabric. This file is located on the UFM server side at: /opt/ufm/conf/sm_guid_desc_mapping.cfgconf/sm_guid_desc_mapping.cfg, and uses the following format (node_guid → description): 0x248a070300702710 "Desc1" 0x248a0703007026f0 "Desc2" 0x0002c90300494100 "Desc3" Use Node GUID-Description Mapping Default: Unchecked Note: In order for this checkbox to be available, the Duplicated Node Description checkbox should also be selected. Otherwise, this checkbox will be greyed-out.

SM Check Checks that: There is one and only one active (master) Subnet Manager in the fabric.

The master is selected according to highest priority and lowest port GUID. The report lists all SMs in the fabric with their attributes. SM Configuration Check Default: Selected

Bad Links Check Performs a full-fabric discovery and reports “non-responsive” ports with their path. Non-Optimal Links Check Default: Selected

Link Width Checks if link width is optimally used. When a width is selected, the report lists the active links that do not meet the optimum for the selection.

When no width is selected (All), the test checks whether the enabled width on both sides of the link equals the configured maximum (confirms that auto-negotiation was successful). None-Optimal Speed and Width Default: Selected Link Width: The default is ALL.

Link Speed Checks if link speed is optimally used. When a speed is selected, the report lists the active links that do not meet the optimum for the selection.

When no speed is selected (All), the test checks whether the enabled speed on both sides of the link equals the configured maximum (confirms that auto-negotiation was successful). None-Optimal Speed and Width Default: Selected Link Speed: The default is ALL.

Effective Ber Check Provides a BER test for each port, calculates BER for each port and check no BER value has exceeded the BER thresholds. In the results, this section will display all ports that has exceeded the BER thresholds. Note that there are two levels of threshold: Warning threshold (default=1e-13) and Error threshold (default=1e-8). Effective Ber Check Default: Selected

Effective Port Grade Provides a grade per port lane in the fabric, which indicates the current port lane quality. Physical Port Grade Default: Not Selected

Firmware Check Checks for firmware inconsistencies. For each device model in the fabric, the test finds the latest installed version of the firmware and reports devices with older versions. Firmware Version Check Default: Selected

Eye Open Check (For QDR only) Lists Eye-Opener information for each link. When minimum and maximum port bounds are specified, the report lists the links with eye size outside of the specified bounds. Eye Open Check Default: Selected Minimum and Maximum port bound: By default no bounds are defined.

Cable Information Reports cable information as stored in EEPROM on each port: cable vendor, type, length and serial number. Cable Type Check & Cable Diagnostics Default: NOT selected because this test might take a long time to complete (40 msec per port)