Getting Familiar with UFM's Data Model

N/A Port Object Represents the external physical port on switch or on Host Channel Adapter (HCA). A port is identified by its number. UFM provides InfiniBand standard management and monitoring capabilities on the port level.

N/A Module Object Represents the Field Removable Unit, Line card, and Network card on switch or HCA on host. For NVIDIA Switches, Line and Network Cards are modeled as modules.

Link Object Represents the physical connection between two active ports.

N/A Cable Object Represents the physical cable or the transceiver connected to one of the link edges.

Computer Object Represents the computer (host) connected to the Fabric. The UFM Agent installed on the host provides extended monitoring and management capabilities. Hosts without agents are limited to InfiniBand standard management and monitoring capabilities.

Switch Object Represents the switch chassis in the Fabric. A Switch object is created for every NVIDIA Switch. Switches of other vendors are represented as InfiniBand Switches and limited by InfiniBand standard management and monitoring capabilities.