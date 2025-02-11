Known Issues History

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.20.0
Rev 6.19.6

4224081

Description: Burning of XDR cables using XDR switch is not supported.

Keywords: XDR, Cables, Switch

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: 6.19.6

3397981

Description: Showing extended cable information for aggregated XDR switch port is not supported by UFM.

Keywords: XDR, Cable Information, Switch

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: 6.19.6

Rev 6.19.0

4119214

Description: In case of pulling telemetry data from the UFM server (High or low-frequency instances), the loopback/local host IP should be used instead of the hostname or host IP.

Example of High-Frequency (Primary) Telemetry Instance:

#curl -s 127.0.0.1:9001/csv/cset/converted_enterprise

Example of Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Instance:

#curl -s 127.0.0.1:9002/csv/xcset/low_freq_debug

Keywords: Localloop IP, Telemetry, Local Host

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: 6.19.0

4151847

Description: Primary Telemetry is not updated properly

Keywords: Primary Telemetry

Workaround: Comment out or remove the line that defines CLX_RESTART_FILE in the /opt/ufm/files/conf/telemetry/primary_env.cfg configuration file. This change should be made before starting UFM.

If UFM is already running, restart the telemetry service for the change to take effect by running /etc/init.d/ufmd ufm_telemetry_restart.

Discovered in Release: 6.19.0

4157855

Description: The High-Frequency (Primary) Telemetry instance is missing the necessary environment variable in UTM (non-legacy) mode, which causes an incorrect sample rate.

CLX_EXPORT_API_BASE_FREQ=1

Keywords: Telemetry

Workaround:

  1. Add the following line to the file /opt/ufm/files/conf/telemetry_defaults/primary_env.cfg:

CLX_EXPORT_API_BASE_FREQ=1

  1. Afterward, execute the command:

/etc/init.d/ufmd ufm_telemetry_restart

Discovered in Release: 6.19.0

4172677

Description: UFM Telemetry server experiencing slowdowns in data collection and response to requests

Keywords: Telemetry, Slowdown, Data Collection

Workaround: Implement the following configuration update on both the primary and secondary telemetry:

plugin_env_CLX_METADATA_CHECK_FILE_RATE_SEC=300

Then, restart UFM or UFM Telemetry.

Discovered in Release: 6.19.0

4161921

Description: VL15 counters are returned NA due to invalid parsing of the response.

Keywords: L15 counters, Management Traffic, ibdiagnet

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: 6.19.0

Rev 6.18.0

3991199

Description: Dynamic Telemetry instances are not recovered during the backup/restore procedure

Keywords: Dynamic Telemetry, Backup, Restore

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: 6.17.5

Rev 6.17.0

3859362

Description: UFM TFS endpoint dashboard report Switch port TX/RX rate reach Tbps

Keywords: TFS, Switch Port, TX/RX

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: v6.15.1

3881365

Description: Malfunctioning of the rest API when deleting port associated to a pkey

Keywords: CloudX, API, Bare-Metal

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: v6.15.2

3862847

Description: UFM reports wrong cable length for NDR optical cables connected to Quantum-2 NDR switch

Keywords: NDR, Optical Cables, Quantum-2, Switch

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: v6.17.0
