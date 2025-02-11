Known Issues History
Ref #
Issue
Rev 6.19.6
4224081
Description: Burning of XDR cables using XDR switch is not supported.
Keywords: XDR, Cables, Switch
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 6.19.6
3397981
Description: Showing extended cable information for aggregated XDR switch port is not supported by UFM.
Keywords: XDR, Cable Information, Switch
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 6.19.6
Rev 6.19.0
4119214
Description: In case of pulling telemetry data from the UFM server (High or low-frequency instances), the loopback/local host IP should be used instead of the hostname or host IP.
Example of High-Frequency (Primary) Telemetry Instance:
Example of Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Instance:
Keywords: Localloop IP, Telemetry, Local Host
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 6.19.0
4151847
Description: Primary Telemetry is not updated properly
Keywords: Primary Telemetry
Workaround: Comment out or remove the line that defines
If UFM is already running, restart the telemetry service for the change to take effect by running
Discovered in Release: 6.19.0
4157855
Description: The High-Frequency (Primary) Telemetry instance is missing the necessary environment variable in UTM (non-legacy) mode, which causes an incorrect sample rate.
Keywords: Telemetry
Workaround:
Discovered in Release: 6.19.0
4172677
Description: UFM Telemetry server experiencing slowdowns in data collection and response to requests
Keywords: Telemetry, Slowdown, Data Collection
Workaround: Implement the following configuration update on both the primary and secondary telemetry:
Then, restart UFM or UFM Telemetry.
Discovered in Release: 6.19.0
4161921
Description: VL15 counters are returned NA due to invalid parsing of the response.
Keywords: L15 counters, Management Traffic, ibdiagnet
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 6.19.0
Rev 6.18.0
3991199
Description: Dynamic Telemetry instances are not recovered during the backup/restore procedure
Keywords: Dynamic Telemetry, Backup, Restore
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 6.17.5
Rev 6.17.0
3859362
Description: UFM TFS endpoint dashboard report Switch port TX/RX rate reach Tbps
Keywords: TFS, Switch Port, TX/RX
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: v6.15.1
3881365
Description: Malfunctioning of the rest API when deleting port associated to a pkey
Keywords: CloudX, API, Bare-Metal
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: v6.15.2
3862847
Description: UFM reports wrong cable length for NDR optical cables connected to Quantum-2 NDR switch
Keywords: NDR, Optical Cables, Quantum-2, Switch
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: v6.17.0