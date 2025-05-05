Known Issues in This Release

Ref # Description

4261896 Description: XDR optical cable transceivers (Wolvarine) information is not exposed in UFM (for both REST API and Web UI)



Keywords: Cable, Transceiver, Info, Wolvarine

Workaround: N/A



Discovered in Release: 6.20.0



4289083 Description: ibdiagnet, a diagnostic tool for InfiniBand networks, fails to discover unmanaged switches when a specific VS key is enabled, resulting in incomplete network discovery.



Keywords: ibdiagnet, Unmanaged Switches, VS key

Workaround: N/A



Discovered in Release: 6.20.0



4221551 Description: Removed the "-f/--force" option for upgrading UFM plugins



Keywords: Plugin, Upgrade, --force

Workaround: For upgrading UFM plugins, please refer to the instruction provided in UFM Plugin Upgrade Procedure.



Discovered in Release: 6.20.0



430401 Description: PBLR (Profile-Based-Link-Recovery) is not automatically enabled after upgrading from UFM Enterprise version 6.19.0 or earlier to version 6.20.0.



Keywords: PBLR, Upgrade

Workaround: To enable PBLR, update the device_configuration_file parameter in opensm.conf by changing its value from "(null)" to "/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/device_configuration.conf". Signal subnet manager to apply the change (pkill -HUP opensm).

