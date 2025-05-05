Known Issues in This Release
|Ref #
|Description
|4261896
|Description: XDR optical cable transceivers (Wolvarine) information is not exposed in UFM (for both REST API and Web UI)
|Keywords: Cable, Transceiver, Info, Wolvarine
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in Release: 6.20.0
|4289083
Description:
ibdiagnet, a diagnostic tool for InfiniBand networks, fails to discover unmanaged switches when a specific VS key is enabled, resulting in incomplete network discovery.
|Keywords: ibdiagnet, Unmanaged Switches, VS key
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in Release: 6.20.0
|4221551
|Description: Removed the "-f/--force" option for upgrading UFM plugins
|Keywords: Plugin, Upgrade, --force
|Workaround: For upgrading UFM plugins, please refer to the instruction provided in UFM Plugin Upgrade Procedure.
|Discovered in Release: 6.20.0
|430401
|Description: PBLR (Profile-Based-Link-Recovery) is not automatically enabled after upgrading from UFM Enterprise version 6.19.0 or earlier to version 6.20.0.
|Keywords: PBLR, Upgrade
|Workaround: To enable PBLR, update the device_configuration_file parameter in opensm.conf by changing its value from "(null)" to "/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/device_configuration.conf". Signal subnet manager to apply the change (pkill -HUP opensm).
|Discovered in Release: v6.20.0
Info
For a list of known issues from previous releases, please refer to Known Issues History.